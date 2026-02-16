LIVE TV
Stocks To Watch Today: Ola Electric, KFin Tech, Inox Green, HUL, Fractal Analytics, AYE, Manappuram, Alkem Labs, Zydus Life, Jubilant Pharmova, Fortis Healthcare And Precision Wires In Spotlight

Stocks To Watch Today: Ola Electric, KFin Tech, Inox Green, HUL, Fractal Analytics, AYE, Manappuram, Alkem Labs, Zydus Life, Jubilant Pharmova, Fortis Healthcare And Precision Wires In Spotlight

Stocks To Watch Today: Dalal Street may open lower as GIFT Nifty signals weakness amid subdued global cues. Investors will track earnings, regulatory updates, and sector-specific developments across auto, pharma, financials, infrastructure, and energy stocks.

Stocks to Watch Today
Stocks to Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 16, 2026 09:05:13 IST

Stocks To Watch Today: Ola Electric, KFin Tech, Inox Green, HUL, Fractal Analytics, AYE, Manappuram, Alkem Labs, Zydus Life, Jubilant Pharmova, Fortis Healthcare And Precision Wires In Spotlight

Stocks To Watch Today: Good morning, market watchers!

Monday’s market opening will offer investors a chance to assess whether it’s time to buy on dips or stay cautious. Early indicators suggest Dalal Street may begin the day on a weak note. At 7:55 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 87 points at 25,432, signaling that traders are likely to adopt a cautious approach at the start of the session.

Across the Asia-Pacific region, trading activity remains subdued as China and South Korea observe the New Year holiday. Japan, however, saw mild losses, with the Nikkei slipping 0.19% after data showed the economy grew just 0.1% (annualised) in the December quarter, well below the projected 1.6% growth. Government spending appears to have weighed on overall economic momentum.

Wall Street ended mixed despite easing inflation. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones posted modest gains, while the Nasdaq declined.

Dalal Street’s direction will now hinge on whether global stability supports sentiment or triggers fresh volatility. Stay focused.

Stocks To Watch Today

Auto & EV

  • Ola Electric Mobility – Q3 loss narrows to ₹487 crore; revenue drops 55% YoY.

  • Hero MotoCorp – Plans to strengthen presence in scooters, premium bikes, and EV segment.

  • Escorts Kubota – Sees export opportunity to the US under interim trade deal.

Healthcare & Pharma

  • Fortis Healthcare – Q3 profit down 21.9%; revenue up 17.5%.

  • Torrent Pharmaceuticals – Q3 profit rises 26%; revenue up 17.6%; interim dividend announced.

  • Alkem Laboratories – USFDA inspection completed; six procedural observations issued.

  • Zydus Lifesciences – USFDA approval for Ammonium Lactate Cream.

  • Natco Pharma – CDSCO nod for generic Semaglutide; launch in March 2026.

  • Aurobindo Pharma – USFDA approves ADQUEY ointment.

  • Piramal Pharma – USFDA issues Form 483 with four observations.

  • Akums Drug & Pharma – Q3 profit marginally up; exceptional loss reported.

Financial Services & NBFCs

  • Manappuram Finance – RBI approves up to 41.66% stake acquisition by Bain Capital affiliates.

  • Religare Enterprises – Board approves demerger of financial services and insurance arms.

  • KFin Technologies – Q3 profit rises 2%; labour code impact ₹8.5 crore.

  • SG Finserve – Promoter increases stake via bulk deal.

Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate

  • Lodha Developers – Acquires 80% stake in Solidrise Realty for ₹294 crore.

  • Signature Global – Forms ₹1,283 crore JV with RMZ in Gurugram.

  • Ashoka Buildcon – Wins $45.27 million Liberia road project.

  • IRB Infrastructure Developers – Q3 profit plunges 96.5% due to exceptional loss.

  • NBCC India – Q3 profit up 39.4%; exceptional gains reported.

  • Deep Industries – Secures ₹148 crore contract from Oil India.

Aviation & Travel

  • GMR Airports – Q3 profit down 13.9%; revenue jumps 50%.

  • IndiGo – Plans to hire 1,000+ pilots.

  • Easy Trip Planners – Q3 profit tumbles 82.6%.

  • Le Travenues Technology (Ixigo) – Acquires 60% stake in Spanish train booking platform.

Engineering & Industrial

  • Azad Engineering – Q3 profit rises 44.3%.

  • Precision Wires India – Q3 profit nearly doubles; revenue up 37%.

  • RHI Magnesita India – Profit up 29.5%.

  • Shakti Pumps India – Profit drops sharply 69.5%.

  • Gujarat Mineral Development Corp (GMDC) – Q3 profit down 10%.

Energy & Utilities

  • Inox Green Energy Services – Q3 profit jumps 6-fold.

  • NLC India – Signs MoU with NALCO for energy collaboration.

  • Hindustan Copper – Faces ₹929 crore demand notice from Jharkhand government.

FMCG & Consumer

  • Hindustan Unilever (HUL) – Reports improving India business fundamentals.

  • Honasa Consumer (Mamaearth) – Stake sale via bulk deal.

  • Tilaknagar Industries – Swings to Q3 loss despite 80% revenue growth.

Chemicals & Specialty

  • Anupam Rasayan India – Q3 profit up 11.8%; revenue rises 31%.

  • Galaxy Surfactants – Profit declines; revenue up 27.6%.

Ratings & Advisory

  • CRISIL – Q3 profit up 7.5%; recommends ₹28 final dividend.

Ex-Dividend

  • Apollo Hospitals Enterprise – Trades ex-dividend; management commentary positive.

F&O Ban

  • SAIL

  • Sammaan Capital

(With inputs)

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 8:54 AM IST
