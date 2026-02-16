Stocks To Watch Today: Ola Electric, KFin Tech, Inox Green, HUL, Fractal Analytics, AYE, Manappuram, Alkem Labs, Zydus Life, Jubilant Pharmova, Fortis Healthcare And Precision Wires In Spotlight

Monday’s market opening will offer investors a chance to assess whether it’s time to buy on dips or stay cautious. Early indicators suggest Dalal Street may begin the day on a weak note. At 7:55 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 87 points at 25,432, signaling that traders are likely to adopt a cautious approach at the start of the session.

Across the Asia-Pacific region, trading activity remains subdued as China and South Korea observe the New Year holiday. Japan, however, saw mild losses, with the Nikkei slipping 0.19% after data showed the economy grew just 0.1% (annualised) in the December quarter, well below the projected 1.6% growth. Government spending appears to have weighed on overall economic momentum.

Wall Street ended mixed despite easing inflation. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones posted modest gains, while the Nasdaq declined.

Dalal Street’s direction will now hinge on whether global stability supports sentiment or triggers fresh volatility. Stay focused.