AriesX by StudioBackdrops Unveils ‘Clix’ One-Click Softbox to Simplify Studio Lighting Setup

New Delhi [India], March 21: AriesX by StudioBackdrops has introduced the Clix Softbox One Click Setup & Release (65cm), designed for both photo and video production. Debuting at ₹5,499, the product aims to make premium-quality lighting equipment more accessible. Featuring a one-click setup mechanism, it is built to simplify lighting setups for creators working in studios as well as on location.

Designed for photographers, videographers, and content creators, the Clix Softbox offers precise light control with two inner baffles and a honeycomb grid. It features a detachable Bowens Mount for compatibility with various lighting systems. Built with high-quality fabric, a rugged aluminium base, and a lightweight design, the softbox ensures durability while remaining easy to carry and handle during shoots.

The softbox introduces a one-click setup that allows installation or dismantling within seconds, reducing the time and hassle typically required for assembling lighting equipment. This feature is particularly useful for fast-paced shoots like weddings, events, and content production, where quick lighting adjustments are needed without disrupting the workflow.

“Today’s creators often work across studios, live events, and on-location shoots where time and efficiency are critical,” said Archisman Misra, Founder & CEO of StudioBackdrops. “With Clix, we aimed to simplify lighting setup without compromising professional quality, offering photographers and videographers a portable, reliable solution that delivers consistent results across different shooting environments.”

Alongside this launch, AriesX is expected to broaden its studio accessories lineup further with upcoming products and new series. The upcoming additions are part of a larger effort to build a more comprehensive portfolio of lighting solutions and studio tools for photographers, filmmakers, and growing creators across India.

About StudioBackdrops

Launched in 2016, StudioBackdrops.com is India’s go-to platform for photo, video, and audio production gear. With a focus on quality, affordability, and creator-first innovation, the platform supports thousands of independent professionals with trusted tools, pan-India logistics, and top-tier service.

For more information, visit: https://studiobackdrops.com

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