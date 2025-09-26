LIVE TV
Asian Travel Expo & Asian Travel Awards 2025 to Showcase and Honour Tourism Excellence in Bahrain

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 26, 2025 15:11:10 IST

Manama [Bahrain], September 26: The Kingdom of Bahrain is set to become the centre stage of the global tourism industry as it hosts the Asian Travel Expo 2025 and the prestigious Asian Travel Awards 2025, both organised by the Asian Arab Trade Chamber of Commerce (AATCOC), at the world-class Exhibition World Bahrain this December.

The Asian Travel Expo 2025, scheduled for 8th, 9th & 10th December 2025, will bring together tourism boards, airlines, hospitality brands, travel agents, tour operators, and service providers from across Asia and beyond. As one of Asia’s premier travel trade platforms, the Expo will facilitate new business opportunities, networking, and strategic partnerships that will drive the growth of the global travel and tourism industry.

The Expo is supported by leading associations, including the Asian Arab Travel Agents Association (AATAA), Travel Agents Association of Karnataka (TAAK), Haj Travel Agents Federation of India (HTAFI), Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI), Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), along with many other associations joining hands from across Asian countries. This strong industry backing reinforces the credibility and scale of the event.

The three-day event is expected to welcome 10,000+ trade visitors, host 200+ exhibitors, feature insights from 50+ industry speakers, and facilitate business opportunities with 200+ hosted buyers. Additionally, over 100+ media representatives are anticipated to cover the Expo, ensuring global visibility.

Culminating the Expo will be the Asian Travel Awards 2025 on 10th December 2025, a prestigious ceremony recognising outstanding contributions and achievements across the travel and hospitality sector. With 200+ award categories, the ceremony will spotlight excellence across airlines, hotels, tour operators, innovators, and tourism boards that have set new benchmarks in the industry.

Mr Abdul Musaddiq, Managing Director of AATCOC, stated, “Hosting both the Asian Travel Expo and the Asian Travel Awards in Bahrain highlights the Kingdom’s growing position as a global hub for tourism, conferences, and exhibitions. These platforms not only celebrate industry excellence but also encourage collaboration, innovation, and sustainability, shaping the future of travel and tourism.”

Adding to this, Mr Sameer Khan, Director of AATCOC, said, “The Asian Travel Expo and Awards 2025 will be a landmark edition, bringing together global leaders and innovators under one roof in Bahrain. It is an opportunity to showcase the immense potential of Asia’s tourism sector while building stronger international partnerships that benefit the entire industry.”

With Bahrain emerging as a vibrant hub for international trade shows and recognition platforms, the Asian Travel Expo & Asian Travel Awards 2025 promise to gather industry leaders, decision-makers, and innovators under one roof, reinforcing Asia’s role in shaping the global tourism landscape.

For stall bookings, nominations, and participation details, visit: http://www.asiantravelexpo.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: press-release-pnn

