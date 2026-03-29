Attention Investors! Stock Market Holidays In April 2026: Full List Of NSE, BSE Closures, Long Weekend Impact, Trading And Settlement Details Explained

The Indian stock market is set for a holiday-shortened trading schedule in April 2026, with key festival-related closures impacting trading activity on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Investors and traders should take note of these dates to plan their trades and avoid disruptions in settlement cycles.

Stock Market Holidays in April 2026

In April 2026, stock market trading will remain closed on two key occasions:

On these days, no trading activity will take place in equity, equity derivatives, or the Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) segment.

Long Weekend and Holiday Cluster Impact

The beginning of April will see a long weekend effect, as holidays cluster around the financial year-end. The market will remain closed on:

March 31, 2026 – Mahavir Jayanti

April 3, 2026 – Good Friday

April 4 & 5 – Weekend (Saturday & Sunday)

This effectively creates a four-day trading break, which could impact liquidity, trading strategies, and settlement timelines.

Trading and Settlement Impact Explained

Stock market holidays mean a complete halt in trading across segments, including:

Equity markets

Equity derivatives

SLB segment

Currency (forex) markets

Bonds and other instruments

Additionally, there will be a settlement holiday for depositories, affecting NSDL and CDSL operations, which could delay fund and securities settlement.

However, the commodity market will operate partially, with only the morning session closed. Trading on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will resume in the evening session from 5:30 pm.

Market Performance and Weekly Trend

Ahead of the holiday-shortened week, benchmark indices showed mixed performance:

Sensex stood at 73,583.22, falling by 1,458.33 points (1.94%) during the week.

Nifty 50 closed at 22,819.60, gaining 118.05 points (0.52%), outperforming the Sensex.

What Analysts Are Saying

According to Ajit Mishra, market sentiment in the coming week will be driven by global macroeconomic cues, including crude oil prices and developments in US-Iran relations. Stability in the rupee will also be crucial for attracting foreign institutional investment.

On the domestic front, the expiry of March derivatives contracts may keep volatility elevated. Key economic indicators such as Industrial Production data, government budget figures, and HSBC Manufacturing PMI will offer insights into India’s economic health.

Globally, investors will track the stance of the US Federal Reserve, inflation trends, and policy moves in China, which could influence broader market sentiment.

Technical Outlook: Nifty and Sensex

Market experts suggest a cautious outlook in the near term:

Nifty 50 has immediate support around 22,500, with further downside risk toward 22,000 if this level is breached. Resistance is seen near 23,500.

According to Aakash Shah, the Sensex may find support in the 73,000–73,100 range, while resistance lies around 74,000–74,100.

Why These Holidays Matter

These market holidays coincide with important religious observances:

Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and is observed globally.

Mahavir Jayanti marks the birth of Lord Mahavir and emphasises non-violence and compassion.

Ambedkar Jayanti honours Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

What Investors Should Keep in Mind

With multiple holidays and a long weekend, traders should:

Plan positions in advance to avoid settlement delays

Monitor global cues closely during market closure

Be prepared for higher volatility post-holidays

What we know so far?

Total holidays in April 2026: 2

Dates: April 3 (Good Friday), April 14 (Ambedkar Jayanti)

Exchanges affected: NSE & BSE

Impact: Full-day trading halt across segments

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations mentioned are those of individual analysts and do not constitute investment advice. Investors are advised to consult certified financial advisors before making any investment decisions.

ALSO READ: Gold Price Weekly Prediction (30 March To 4 April): After Steep Fall, Gold Stages Strong Comeback- Will Geopolitical Tensions Fuel Further Gains?