Gold Price Weekly Prediction (30 March To 4 April): After Steep Fall, Gold Stages Strong Comeback- Will Geopolitical Tensions Fuel Further Gains?

Gold prices in India are entering the week of March 30 to April 4, 2026, on a stronger footing after witnessing a sharp correction in recent weeks. The yellow metal has staged a notable rebound, rising for two consecutive sessions and signalling a possible shift in short-term market sentiment.

In the latest trading session, 24 Karat (24K) gold climbed to Rs 14,809 per gram, gaining Rs 251, while 22 Karat (22K) gold rose to Rs 13,575 per gram, up Rs 230. The recent uptick reflects renewed buying interest, with investors returning to gold amid growing global uncertainty.

Gold Sees Sharp Two-Day Surge

The recovery has been swift. In just two days, gold prices surged by nearly Rs 35,400 per 100 grams, highlighting a strong bounce-back after the recent downturn.

For 10 grams, 24K gold is now priced at Rs 1,48,090, while 22K gold stands at Rs 1,35,750. Even 18K gold has shown upward momentum, reaching Rs 1,11,070 per 10 grams. This across-the-board rise indicates a broader revival in bullion demand.

From Crash to Comeback: What Changed?

Gold’s recent movement has been highly volatile. After touching levels close to Rs 1.9 lakh per 10 grams in late January, prices dropped sharply to around Rs 1.3 lakh during the correction phase.

Interestingly, this fall came despite escalating tensions in West Asia traditionally a factor that supports gold prices due to its safe-haven appeal. However, the current rebound suggests that markets are once again factoring in geopolitical risks more aggressively.

Geopolitical Tensions Back in Focus

Global developments are playing a crucial role in shaping gold’s trajectory. Renewed tensions in the Middle East, coupled with strong rhetoric from global leaders, have increased uncertainty in financial markets.

At the same time, reports of Russia selling gold from its central bank reserves for the first time in decades have added another layer of complexity. This move could impact global supply dynamics, even as demand for safe-haven assets rises.

Key Factors Driving Gold This Week

Several global cues are likely to influence gold prices in the coming days:

Geopolitical tensions in West Asia

Movement of the US dollar

Interest rate expectations globally

Central bank actions, including gold reserves management

These factors are expected to keep gold prices volatile, though the overall sentiment currently leans positive.

Weekly Outlook: Volatile but Positive Bias

Market experts believe gold may continue to trade with a positive bias this week, although sharp fluctuations cannot be ruled out. The recent rebound indicates that prices may have found near-term support after the steep fall.

However, the sustainability of this rally will depend largely on how global events unfold. Any escalation in geopolitical tensions could further boost gold prices, while a stronger US dollar may limit gains.

What Should Investors Watch?

For investors and buyers, this week will be crucial in determining whether gold’s recovery is temporary or the start of a sustained uptrend. Tracking global cues, especially geopolitical developments and currency movements, will be key.

In the near term, gold remains a sentiment-driven asset and with uncertainty still looming, its safe-haven appeal could continue to support prices.

ALSO READ: Gold, Silver Rate Today On March 29: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, And Major Cities Inside