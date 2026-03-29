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Home > Business News > Gold, Silver Rate Today On March 29: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, And Major Cities Inside

Gold, Silver Rate Today On March 29: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, And Major Cities Inside

Gold, Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices remain under close watch by both investors and consumers, as they mirror global trends, currency fluctuations, and local demand-supply conditions. On March 29, 2026, both metals held steady following recent volatility in the bullion market.

Gold, Silver Rate Today On March 29
Gold, Silver Rate Today On March 29

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 29, 2026 11:24:18 IST

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Gold, Silver Rate Today On March 29: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, And Major Cities Inside

Gold, Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices remain under close watch by both investors and consumers, as they mirror global trends, currency fluctuations, and local demand-supply conditions. On March 29, 2026, both metals held steady following recent volatility in the bullion market.

Gold Price Today In India

On March 29, 2026, benchmark gold rates in India were as follows:

24K Gold: Rs14,809 per gram
22K Gold: Rs13,575 per gram
18K Gold: Rs11,107 per gram

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These rates reflect the prices of gold across the country for the three commonly used jewellery purities.

Gold Rates In Major Indian Cities (1 gram)

City | 24K Today | 22K Today | 18K Today
Delhi | Rs14,822 | Rs13,590 | Rs11,122
Mumbai | Rs14,809 | Rs13,575 | Rs11,107
Kolkata | Rs14,809 | Rs13,575 | Rs11,107
Pune | Rs14,809 | Rs13,575 | Rs11,107
Ahmedabad | Rs14,812 | Rs13,580 | Rs11,112
Lucknow | Rs14,822 | Rs13,590 | Rs11,122
Jaipur | Rs14,822 | Rs13,590 | Rs11,122
Patna | Rs14,812 | Rs13,580 | Rs11,112
Meerut | Rs14,822 | Rs13,590 | Rs11,122
Ludhiana | Rs14,822 | Rs13,590 | Rs11,122

Silver Rates In Major Indian Cities

City | 10 Gram | 100 Gram | 1 Kg
Delhi | Rs2,450 | Rs24,500 | Rs2,45,000
Mumbai | Rs2,450 | Rs24,500 | Rs2,45,000
Kolkata | Rs2,450 | Rs24,500 | Rs2,45,000
Pune | Rs2,450 | Rs24,500 | Rs2,45,000
Ahmedabad | Rs2,450 | Rs24,500 | Rs2,45,000
Jaipur | Rs2,450 | Rs24,500 | Rs2,45,000
Noida | Rs2,450 | Rs24,500 | Rs2,45,000
Gurgaon | Rs2,450 | Rs24,500 | Rs2,45,000
Hyderabad | Rs2,450 | Rs24,500 | Rs2,45,000
Chennai | Rs2,450 | Rs24,500 | Rs2,45,000

Gold prices in India on March 29, 2026, stayed elevated across major cities, while silver remained stable around Rs 2,45,000 per kilogram, reflecting current market trends.

ALSO READ: Petrol, Diesel Prices On March 29, 2026: Check Out Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Major Indian Cities Amid Fuel Excise Duty Cuts

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Gold, Silver Rate Today On March 29: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, And Major Cities Inside

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Gold, Silver Rate Today On March 29: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, And Major Cities Inside
Gold, Silver Rate Today On March 29: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, And Major Cities Inside
Gold, Silver Rate Today On March 29: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, And Major Cities Inside
Gold, Silver Rate Today On March 29: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, And Major Cities Inside

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