Gold, Silver Rate Today On March 29: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, And Major Cities Inside

Gold, Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices remain under close watch by both investors and consumers, as they mirror global trends, currency fluctuations, and local demand-supply conditions. On March 29, 2026, both metals held steady following recent volatility in the bullion market.

Gold Price Today In India

On March 29, 2026, benchmark gold rates in India were as follows:

24K Gold: Rs14,809 per gram

22K Gold: Rs13,575 per gram

18K Gold: Rs11,107 per gram

These rates reflect the prices of gold across the country for the three commonly used jewellery purities.

Gold Rates In Major Indian Cities (1 gram)

City | 24K Today | 22K Today | 18K Today

Delhi | Rs14,822 | Rs13,590 | Rs11,122

Mumbai | Rs14,809 | Rs13,575 | Rs11,107

Kolkata | Rs14,809 | Rs13,575 | Rs11,107

Pune | Rs14,809 | Rs13,575 | Rs11,107

Ahmedabad | Rs14,812 | Rs13,580 | Rs11,112

Lucknow | Rs14,822 | Rs13,590 | Rs11,122

Jaipur | Rs14,822 | Rs13,590 | Rs11,122

Patna | Rs14,812 | Rs13,580 | Rs11,112

Meerut | Rs14,822 | Rs13,590 | Rs11,122

Ludhiana | Rs14,822 | Rs13,590 | Rs11,122

Silver Rates In Major Indian Cities

City | 10 Gram | 100 Gram | 1 Kg

Delhi | Rs2,450 | Rs24,500 | Rs2,45,000

Mumbai | Rs2,450 | Rs24,500 | Rs2,45,000

Kolkata | Rs2,450 | Rs24,500 | Rs2,45,000

Pune | Rs2,450 | Rs24,500 | Rs2,45,000

Ahmedabad | Rs2,450 | Rs24,500 | Rs2,45,000

Jaipur | Rs2,450 | Rs24,500 | Rs2,45,000

Noida | Rs2,450 | Rs24,500 | Rs2,45,000

Gurgaon | Rs2,450 | Rs24,500 | Rs2,45,000

Hyderabad | Rs2,450 | Rs24,500 | Rs2,45,000

Chennai | Rs2,450 | Rs24,500 | Rs2,45,000

Gold prices in India on March 29, 2026, stayed elevated across major cities, while silver remained stable around Rs 2,45,000 per kilogram, reflecting current market trends.

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