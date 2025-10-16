LIVE TV
Home > Business > Axis Bank Shares Surges 3%, Check Out The Unexpected Reason Behind The Stock Boost

Axis Bank Shares Surges 3%, Check Out The Unexpected Reason Behind The Stock Boost

Axis Bank shares surged nearly 3% despite margin pressure and RBI-driven provisions. Strong operational performance, improving asset quality, and optimistic growth outlook are fueling investor confidence and market resilience.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 16, 2025 10:22:38 IST

Axis Bank Shares Surge Nearly 3%, Who Knew a Little Provision Could Spark Such a Rally?

Axis Bank’s shares jumped nearly 3% today, and you might be scratching your head, how does a dip in margins and a ₹120 crore crop loan provision get investors so excited?

Here’s the scoop: sure, margins took a hit compared to Q1FY26 and last year, thanks to that RBI inspection surprise. But the market isn’t sweating the small stuff.

Investors are busy high-fiving the bank’s solid operational moves, improving asset quality, fewer slippages, and business growth picking up steam. The buzz is all about the bank’s promise that margins will bottom out soon. Basically, the market’s saying, “We see you, Axis Bank. We like what we see.”

So, if you’re wondering whether to jump on this rollercoaster, Axis is clearly playing the slow and steady game, and the crowd loves it. Who said finance can’t be fun?

Axis Bank Shares: Q2FY26 Results Snapshot

  • Net Profit: ₹5,090 crore, down 26% YoY (vs ₹6,918 crore in Q2FY25)
  • Net Interest Margin (NIM): 3.73% (vs 3.8% in Q1FY26 and 4% YoY)
  • Provisions and Contingencies: ₹3,547 crore, up 61% YoY
  • Net Interest Income (NII): ₹13,745 crore, up 2% YoY
  • Total Income: ₹37,595 crore, up 1% YoY
  • Gross NPA: 1.5% (vs 1.57% in Q1FY26)
  • Net NPA: 0.44% (vs 0.45% in Q1FY26)

Axis Bank Shares Performance: A Mixed Bag With A Silver Lining

Axis Bank’s stock has had a bit of a rollercoaster ride recently. In the last five days, it dipped slightly by 1%, but if you zoom out a bit, the picture looks brighter. Over the past month, the stock gained a solid 6%, and in the last six months, it’s up by 5.4%. Even over a full year, Axis Bank has managed a modest 1.6% gain.

While the short-term volatility might make some investors nervous, the overall sentiment remains cautiously positive. The bank’s strong operational performance has helped balance out the pressure from earnings that didn’t quite hit expectations. This resilience is encouraging, especially as the broader market starts to recover.

In short, Axis Bank’s stock is showing signs of steady improvement, making it a stock to watch for those looking for stability with a bit of upside potential. 

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Sensex Surges 330 Points, Nifty Crosses 25,400, Bulls Make A Comeback!

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 10:20 AM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

