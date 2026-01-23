Bandhan Bank Q3: Shares Jump 5% On Strong Performance And Upgrades

Bandhan Bank Q3 Results: Shares Surge Over 5%
On Friday, January 23, Bandhan Bank experienced stock trading activity which pushed its price above 5 percent to reach a peak value not seen in thirty days. After Bandhan Bank released its Q3FY26 results, Motilal Oswal and JM Financial declared “buy” ratings, which led investors to regain confidence in the bank’s ability to achieve a successful recovery.
Bandhan Bank defied market trends through its strong performance, which resulted from better asset quality and positive statements from its management team. The current market situation has attracted attention from both traders and long-term investors because they want to know whether the present rally will lead to a lasting market increase or whether it will remain a brief trading opportunity.
Bandhan Bank Q3FY26 Key Metrics: Profit, Margins, and Asset Quality at a Glance
|Metric
|Q3FY26 Performance
|Change
|Standalone Net Profit
|₹205.99 crore
|+ 83.9% QoQ, ↓ 51.6% YoY
|Total Income
|₹6,122.24 crore
|+ 7.8% QoQ
|Net Interest Income (NII)
|₹2,869 crore
|– 4.5% YoY, ↑ 3.8% QoQ
|Net Interest Margin (NIM)
|5.9%
|+ from 5.8% in Q2FY26
|Gross NPA
|3.3%
|-from 5%
|Net NPA
|1%
|– from 1.4%
|Total Deposits
|₹1.57 lakh crore
|+ 11% YoY
