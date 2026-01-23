LIVE TV
Bandhan Bank Q3: Shares Jump 5% On Strong Performance And Upgrades

Bandhan Bank Q3: Shares Jump 5% On Strong Performance And Upgrades

Bandhan Bank shares jumped over 5% after Q3FY26 results, boosted by improved asset quality and brokerage upgrades. Investors watch for sustained recovery amid volatility, rising deposits, and margin expansion.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 23, 2026 13:23:02 IST

Bandhan Bank Q3 Results: Shares Surge Over 5%

On Friday, January 23, Bandhan Bank experienced stock trading activity which pushed its price above 5 percent to reach a peak value not seen in thirty days. After Bandhan Bank released its Q3FY26 results, Motilal Oswal and JM Financial declared “buy” ratings, which led investors to regain confidence in the bank’s ability to achieve a successful recovery.

Bandhan Bank defied market trends through its strong performance, which resulted from better asset quality and positive statements from its management team. The current market situation has attracted attention from both traders and long-term investors because they want to know whether the present rally will lead to a lasting market increase or whether it will remain a brief trading opportunity.

Bandhan Bank Q3FY26 Key Metrics: Profit, Margins, and Asset Quality at a Glance

Metric Q3FY26 Performance Change
Standalone Net Profit ₹205.99 crore + 83.9% QoQ, ↓ 51.6% YoY
Total Income ₹6,122.24 crore + 7.8% QoQ
Net Interest Income (NII) ₹2,869 crore – 4.5% YoY, ↑ 3.8% QoQ
Net Interest Margin (NIM) 5.9% + from 5.8% in Q2FY26
Gross NPA 3.3% -from 5%
Net NPA 1% – from 1.4%
Total Deposits ₹1.57 lakh crore + 11% YoY

Bandhan Bank Share Price: Recent Trends and Volatility

  • Bandhan Bank stock surged to ₹150.50 on Friday, January 23.

  • 6-month performance: down 17%

  • 3-month performance: down 12%

  • 5-year performance: down 52%

  • 52-week lows: ₹128.15 (February 2025), ₹192.45 (June 2025)

Brokerage Calls On Bandhan Bank: Ratings And Targets 

  • HDFC Securities: The firm has maintained its ‘Reduce’ rating with a price target of ₹130. High credit costs, slow deposit growth, and ongoing challenges in micro-banking operations are cited as reasons for caution.

  • Motilal Oswal: Upgraded Bandhan Bank to ‘Buy’ with a target of ₹175. Sustainable asset quality and improving profit margins are driving expected growth in return on assets (RoA) and return on equity (RoE).

  • JM Financial: Upgraded the stock to ‘ADD’ with a target of ₹160. The brokerage highlighted operating profit growth and expanding margins, while forecasting FY27 credit costs at 1.6%–1.7% and continued strong loan growth.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Jan 23, 2026 1:23 PM IST
