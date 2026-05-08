Bank Holiday Calender For May 11-17, 2026: Check RBI State-Wise Banking Schedule, Weekend Rules, ATM, UPI and Online Banking Service Updates | Full Details Here

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news arshdeep singh Tamil nadu Congress Shakti Kapoor china Bengal Elections Maharashtra crime Bihar education news mamata banerjee Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 dubai international airport latest india news arshdeep singh Tamil nadu Congress Shakti Kapoor china Bengal Elections Maharashtra crime Bihar education news mamata banerjee Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 dubai international airport latest india news arshdeep singh Tamil nadu Congress Shakti Kapoor china Bengal Elections Maharashtra crime Bihar education news mamata banerjee Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 dubai international airport latest india news arshdeep singh Tamil nadu Congress Shakti Kapoor china Bengal Elections Maharashtra crime Bihar education news mamata banerjee Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 dubai international airport
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news arshdeep singh Tamil nadu Congress Shakti Kapoor china Bengal Elections Maharashtra crime Bihar education news mamata banerjee Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 dubai international airport latest india news arshdeep singh Tamil nadu Congress Shakti Kapoor china Bengal Elections Maharashtra crime Bihar education news mamata banerjee Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 dubai international airport latest india news arshdeep singh Tamil nadu Congress Shakti Kapoor china Bengal Elections Maharashtra crime Bihar education news mamata banerjee Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 dubai international airport latest india news arshdeep singh Tamil nadu Congress Shakti Kapoor china Bengal Elections Maharashtra crime Bihar education news mamata banerjee Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 dubai international airport
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Bank Holiday Calender For May 11-17, 2026: Check RBI State-Wise Banking Schedule, Weekend Rules, ATM, UPI and Online Banking Service Updates | Full Details Here

Bank Holiday Calender For May 11-17, 2026: Check RBI State-Wise Banking Schedule, Weekend Rules, ATM, UPI and Online Banking Service Updates | Full Details Here

Bank Holiday Calendar for May 11-17, 2026: Check RBI state-wise banking schedule, weekend rules, ATM, UPI and online banking service updates across India.

Bank Holiday Calender For May 11-17, 2026: Check RBI State-Wise Banking Schedule, Weekend Rules, ATM, UPI and Online Banking Service Updates | Full Details Here
Bank Holiday Calender For May 11-17, 2026: Check RBI State-Wise Banking Schedule, Weekend Rules, ATM, UPI and Online Banking Service Updates | Full Details Here

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Fri 2026-05-08 18:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bank Holiday Calender For May 11-17, 2026: Check RBI State-Wise Banking Schedule, Weekend Rules, ATM, UPI and Online Banking Service Updates | Full Details Here

After the May 9 second Saturday closure, millions of customers are once again checking the RBI banking calendar for the upcoming week. RBI holiday schedules between May 11 and May 17, 2026 include normal working days, weekend banking rules, and selected state-wise observances. Customers of SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, PNB, Axis Bank and other major banks are checking branch schedules before planning important work. Regional holidays, Sikkim State Day observances, and RBI weekend rules may affect banking operations in selected states next week. UPI, ATM services, internet banking, IMPS and mobile banking apps are expected to continue functioning normally throughout the week.

Banks Expected To Operate Normally Between May 11 and May 15

From Monday 11th May to Friday 15th May, all banks such as SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank will be open in most parts of the country. Customers can visit the banks, process cheques, avail various bank services and get help from bank officials. However, depending on local festivals and government notifications, state-wise holiday rules of RBI may still cause disruptions in banking activities in some of the states.

The next major banking holiday is on Saturday 16th May 2026. As per state-wise holiday schedules, banks of Sikkim may be closed due to State Day celebrations. This will impact the operations of banks in Gangtok and its surrounding areas. Banks of most other Indian states will be operating normally, as 16th May is the third Saturday of the month, not the second or fourth Saturday. Banks of all states of India are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, as per RBI holiday rules. 

You Might Be Interested In

UPI, ATM and Online Banking Services To Continue Normally

Customers can continue banking on their favourite digital apps even during regional bank holidays. UPI apps, internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, IMPS, NEFT, card payment services, and other digital banking services will be available throughout the week. Experts advise customers to check state-wise holiday schedules before planning any branch-related important work, especially in states which are celebrating regional holidays or government holidays.

As per RBI-linked news reports, May 2026 has multiple banking holidays due to weekends, regional festivals, as well as Buddha Purnima, Bakrid, and state-wise holidays later in the month. Customers should check official bank notifications and RBI holiday schedules to avoid any inconvenience.

Also Read: Bank Holiday Tomorrow on May 9, 2026? IMPORTANT RBI, UPI and ATM Updates For SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI & PNB Customers

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bank holiday calendar May 2026bank holiday India 2026bank holiday latest updatebank holidays May 11-17 2026banks open next weekIndia banking newsRBI bank holiday listSunday bank holiday

RELATED News

Metagod Creator Launches Spiritual Marketplace Amid India’s E-Commerce Surge

Bank Holiday Tomorrow on May 9, 2026? IMPORTANT RBI, UPI and ATM Updates For SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI & PNB Customers

Meet Adar Poonawalla: From ‘Vaccine Prince Of India’ To Rajasthan Royals Co-Owner, Here’s How The Serum Institute CEO Built A Multi-Billion-Dollar Empire

Gold Rises On US–Iran Peace Optimism, Eases Inflation Fears, Heads For Strong Weekly Gain

Stock market Today: Sensex Cracks Over 500 Points, Nifty Slips Below 24,200 As Fresh Iran-US Tensions Rattle Dalal Street

LATEST NEWS

Agnimitra Paul And Dilip Ghosh: Meet Two Likely Top Contenders For Deputy CM Post As Suvendu Adhikari Named New West Bengal CM

Bank Holiday Calender For May 11-17, 2026: Check RBI State-Wise Banking Schedule, Weekend Rules, ATM, UPI and Online Banking Service Updates | Full Details Here

Gemini Horoscope Today, May 8, 2026: Communication, Confidence and Emotional Balance Take Centre Stage

Suvendu Adhikari Set To Be West Bengal’s New CM: Check Oath Date, Timing, Venue, And Guest List

Mother’s Day 2026: Best Spa, Salon & Wellness Offers Across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai & Hyderabad

Sexual Arousal Or True Love? New Study Drops Bombshell Eyeopener For Daters

Who Will Replace Keir Starmer As Next British PM? A Look At 3 Frontrunners

Who Is Sir David Attenborough? Naturalist Turns 100, Life, Career and Legacy Explained

Tamil Nadu’s CPI Party In Spotlight After Extending Support To Vijay | All You Need To Know

Why Diet Coke Comes In Glass Bottle Now? The Iran War Connection Explained

Bank Holiday Calender For May 11-17, 2026: Check RBI State-Wise Banking Schedule, Weekend Rules, ATM, UPI and Online Banking Service Updates | Full Details Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bank Holiday Calender For May 11-17, 2026: Check RBI State-Wise Banking Schedule, Weekend Rules, ATM, UPI and Online Banking Service Updates | Full Details Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bank Holiday Calender For May 11-17, 2026: Check RBI State-Wise Banking Schedule, Weekend Rules, ATM, UPI and Online Banking Service Updates | Full Details Here
Bank Holiday Calender For May 11-17, 2026: Check RBI State-Wise Banking Schedule, Weekend Rules, ATM, UPI and Online Banking Service Updates | Full Details Here
Bank Holiday Calender For May 11-17, 2026: Check RBI State-Wise Banking Schedule, Weekend Rules, ATM, UPI and Online Banking Service Updates | Full Details Here
Bank Holiday Calender For May 11-17, 2026: Check RBI State-Wise Banking Schedule, Weekend Rules, ATM, UPI and Online Banking Service Updates | Full Details Here

QUICK LINKS