Bank Holiday Calender For May 11-17, 2026: Check RBI State-Wise Banking Schedule, Weekend Rules, ATM, UPI and Online Banking Service Updates | Full Details Here

After the May 9 second Saturday closure, millions of customers are once again checking the RBI banking calendar for the upcoming week. RBI holiday schedules between May 11 and May 17, 2026 include normal working days, weekend banking rules, and selected state-wise observances. Customers of SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, PNB, Axis Bank and other major banks are checking branch schedules before planning important work. Regional holidays, Sikkim State Day observances, and RBI weekend rules may affect banking operations in selected states next week. UPI, ATM services, internet banking, IMPS and mobile banking apps are expected to continue functioning normally throughout the week.

Banks Expected To Operate Normally Between May 11 and May 15

From Monday 11th May to Friday 15th May, all banks such as SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank will be open in most parts of the country. Customers can visit the banks, process cheques, avail various bank services and get help from bank officials. However, depending on local festivals and government notifications, state-wise holiday rules of RBI may still cause disruptions in banking activities in some of the states.

The next major banking holiday is on Saturday 16th May 2026. As per state-wise holiday schedules, banks of Sikkim may be closed due to State Day celebrations. This will impact the operations of banks in Gangtok and its surrounding areas. Banks of most other Indian states will be operating normally, as 16th May is the third Saturday of the month, not the second or fourth Saturday. Banks of all states of India are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, as per RBI holiday rules.

UPI, ATM and Online Banking Services To Continue Normally

Customers can continue banking on their favourite digital apps even during regional bank holidays. UPI apps, internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, IMPS, NEFT, card payment services, and other digital banking services will be available throughout the week. Experts advise customers to check state-wise holiday schedules before planning any branch-related important work, especially in states which are celebrating regional holidays or government holidays.

As per RBI-linked news reports, May 2026 has multiple banking holidays due to weekends, regional festivals, as well as Buddha Purnima, Bakrid, and state-wise holidays later in the month. Customers should check official bank notifications and RBI holiday schedules to avoid any inconvenience.

Also Read: Bank Holiday Tomorrow on May 9, 2026? IMPORTANT RBI, UPI and ATM Updates For SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI & PNB Customers