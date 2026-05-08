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Home > Business News > Bank Holiday Tomorrow on May 9, 2026? IMPORTANT RBI, UPI and ATM Updates For SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI & PNB Customers

Bank Holiday Tomorrow on May 9, 2026? IMPORTANT RBI, UPI and ATM Updates For SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI & PNB Customers

Are banks open tomorrow on May 9, 2026? Check RBI holiday rules, second Saturday banking schedule, and state-wise updates across India.

Bank Holiday Tomorrow on May 9, 2026? IMPORTANT RBI, UPI and ATM Updates For SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI & PNB Customers
Bank Holiday Tomorrow on May 9, 2026? IMPORTANT RBI, UPI and ATM Updates For SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI & PNB Customers

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Fri 2026-05-08 17:23 IST

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Bank Holiday Tomorrow on May 9, 2026? IMPORTANT RBI, UPI and ATM Updates For SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI & PNB Customers

Thousands of customers across India are checking the RBI holiday calendar before stepping out on May 9, 2026. May 9, 2026, is attracting attention because of the second Saturday banking rule along with Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti observances in some regions. Customers are especially searching whether HDFC Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and PNB branches will operate normally tomorrow. Digital banking services including UPI, mobile banking, internet banking, IMPS, NEFT, and ATM services will continue working normally during the holiday.

Are Banks Closed Tomorrow on 9 May 2026 Across India? Here’s The Latest Update

Banks across India will remain closed on May 9, 2026, because it falls on the second Saturday of the month as per RBI banking rules. All public, private, cooperative and regional banks remain closed on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays every month. Besides the regular Saturday closure of banks, some states such as West Bengal might also observe regional closures on the same day as they might be celebrating Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti.

Customers need to know that all the physical bank branches of SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Canara Bank would be closed for in-person transactions on May 9. Customers would not be able to avail services such as depositing cash at the counter, cheque clearing, updating passbooks, etc. at the branch. However, digital services would remain unaffected. 

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Full List of Banking Services Available During the Holiday

Online banking, UPI, ATMs, mobile banking apps, NEFT, RTGS, IMPS and internet banking facilities would function normally. Customers can transfer money, pay bills, withdraw money from ATMs, etc. via online banking services. Banking experts recommend that customers complete all their important visit-to-branch requirements before the weekend.

May 2026 brings multiple banking holidays for the enitre country due to weekend closures along with some regional holidays. Besides May 9 (Saturday), banks would remain closed on Sunday and the next closure would be on the 4th Saturday which is May 23. Covid-19 related holidays and regional events such as Eid-ul-Adha, Kazi Nazrul Islam Jayanti, and others may also bring in additional banking holidays in some states later in the month.

Disclaimer: Bank holiday schedules may vary depending on state-wise regional observances and RBI notifications. Customers are advised to check official bank websites or local branch updates before planning important banking work.

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Bank Holiday Tomorrow on May 9, 2026? IMPORTANT RBI, UPI and ATM Updates For SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI & PNB Customers

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Bank Holiday Tomorrow on May 9, 2026? IMPORTANT RBI, UPI and ATM Updates For SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI & PNB Customers
Bank Holiday Tomorrow on May 9, 2026? IMPORTANT RBI, UPI and ATM Updates For SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI & PNB Customers
Bank Holiday Tomorrow on May 9, 2026? IMPORTANT RBI, UPI and ATM Updates For SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI & PNB Customers
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