BCCL IPO 2026: First PSU Offering Of The Year Opens Today, Sparking Investor Excitement And Grey Market Buzz

BCCL IPO 2026: First PSU Offering Of The Year Opens Today, Sparking Investor Excitement And Grey Market Buzz

BCCL IPO 2026, the first PSU offering of the year, offers investors a robust grey market premium, strong financials, and Coal India backing, making it a hot-ticket debut on Dalal Street.

IPO
IPO

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 9, 2026 10:49:25 IST

BCCL IPO 2026: First PSU Offering Of The Year Opens Today, Sparking Investor Excitement And Grey Market Buzz

Bharat Coking Coal Limited IPO (BCCI IPO) 2026: First PSU Offering Of The Year

Brace yourselves, investors! Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), a Mini Ratna public sector undertaking (PSU), will be having its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on January 9, 2026, with a total issue size of a whopping ₹1,071 crore.

This IPO is not only a figure, it is the first major PSU offering for the year and a potential trendsetter for the whole year of 2026. Traders and market observers will be watching it closely as it might indicate a resurgence of interest in government backed stocks and consequently, it could also help to boost the confidence in India’s IPO market!

BCCL IPO 2026: Key Details At A Glance

Category Details
IPO Structure Entire IPO as OFS; BCCL will not receive proceeds
Promoter Selling Shareholder Coal India selling 46.57 crore equity shares
Price Band ₹21–₹23 per share
Valuation ₹10,700 crore at upper band
Anchor Book Opens January 8, 2026
Public Subscription Window January 9–13, 2026
Listing Date January 16, 2026
Anchor Investor Funds Mobilised ₹273.1 crore
Key Anchor Investors LIC, Societe Generale, Copthall Mauritius Investment Ltd., Nippon Life India, Bandhan MF, UTI MF, Maybank Securities

BCCL IPO Shareholder Quota

  • Reserved Shares: ₹107.1 crore (10% of IPO) for Coal India shareholders.
  • Eligibility: Individual & HUF investors holding Coal India shares as of January 1, 2026.
  • Maximum Application: ₹2 lakh.
  • IPO Objective
    • Funds Use: Entirely as Offer for Sale, net proceeds to promoter selling shareholder.
    • Listing Benefits: Access to stock exchange trading, broader investor participation.

BCCL IPO 2026: Grey Market Buzz

The grey market premium (GMP) for shares of BCCL is still robust, fluctuating between ₹9.25 and ₹16.25 per share. The implied listing gain of almost 40% at the lower end of the IPO price band is still very appealing for early investors, thus making the offering highly attractive to the first ones.

Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) Financial Snapshot

(₹ crore) FY23 FY24 FY25
Revenue 12,624 14,245 13,802
Total Assets 13,312 14,727 17,283
Net Profit 664.7 1,564.4 1,240.1
EBITDA 891.3 2,493.8 2,356.0
  • Revenue rose 12.8% from FY23 to FY24 but dipped 3% in FY25.
  • Net profit surged 36.5% CAGR FY23–FY24.
  • EBITDA jumped 62.5% CAGR over FY23–FY24.

BCCL At A Glance: Powering Steel, Power, And Investor Excitement

Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) isn’t just any coal miner, it’s a Mini Ratna superstar under Coal India! With 34 mines across Jharkhand and West Bengal and five washeries (plus seven more cooking), BCCL fuels steel and power industries while keeping investors’ eyes on the prize. Quality coal, big impact!

(With Inputs)

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 10:49 AM IST
