LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert bangladesh donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert bangladesh donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert bangladesh donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert bangladesh donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert bangladesh donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert bangladesh donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert
LIVE TV
Home > Business > BCCL IPO Allotment: Grey Market Hints 60% Listing Upside, Massive Subscription; Listing Slated for Jan 19

BCCL IPO Allotment: Grey Market Hints 60% Listing Upside, Massive Subscription; Listing Slated for Jan 19

Bharat Coking Coal (BCCL) IPO, a pure OFS worth ₹1,071 crore, saw massive subscription. Grey market hints 60% listing upside. Allotment completed January 14; listing on BSE/NSE on January 19.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO
Bharat Coking Coal IPO

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 16, 2026 10:45:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BCCL IPO Allotment: Grey Market Hints 60% Listing Upside, Massive Subscription; Listing Slated for Jan 19

Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) IPO Allotment: Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL), a major player in India’s coking coal industry and a Coal India subsidiary, is ready to go public and create buzz with its IPO! The entire process consists of merely an Offer for Sale (OFS), with a vast sum of ₹1,071.11 crore to be generated from the sale of 46.57 crore existing shares, no new money is being raised.

You Might Be Interested In

BCCL’s coal is used in the Indian steel industry, making it attractive for investors who want to acquire a part of the industrial growth. With strong fundamentals and reliable production, the IPO offers promising returns for wise, patient market observers.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO: Subscription & Allotment Snapshot

Parameter Details
Price Band ₹23 per share
IPO Dates January 9–13, 2026
IPO Size ₹1,071.11 crore (OFS only)
Minimum Application 600 shares (~₹13,800 for retail investors)
Book Running Lead Manager IDBI Capital Markets Services
Registrar KFin Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Allotment Finalized January 14, 2026
Shares Credited to Demat January 19, 2026
Listing Date January 19, 2026
Refunds Being processed for unsuccessful applicants
Overall Subscription 143.85 times
Retail Investors 49.37 times
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 310.81 times
Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) 240.49 times

BCCL IPO Grey Market Buzz: Shares Hint At 60% Listing Upside

There is a lot of excitement in the unofficial grey market! Bharat Coking Coal (BCCL) shares have reached a nifty ₹14 above the IPO price of ₹23, hinting at a possible listing price of around ₹37. This means early investors could see almost 60% gains! However, the grey market is very informal, you have to be careful, playful, and sometimes patient. It offers a glimpse into investors’ eagerness, but it’s not a guarantee. Non-participating investors should take this as a signal to stay alert, think strategically, and be ready to join the coal movement when it officially launches.

You Might Be Interested In

Bharat Coking Coal IPO: Key Dates & Listing Details

  • IPO Allotment: Completed on January 14, 2026. This is when the shares were officially allocated to successful applicants.

  • Shares Credited to Demat Accounts: Scheduled for January 19, 2026. Investors who received allotment will see the shares in their demat accounts on this date.

  • BSE & NSE Listing: Also on January 19, 2026. The original listing was planned for January 16 but was rescheduled due to Maharashtra municipal elections, ensuring smooth trading on the stock exchanges.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Amagi Media Labs IPO: GMP ₹27, Allotment On January 19, Hints Signal Listing Above…

First published on: Jan 16, 2026 10:45 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: BCCL grey market premiumBCCL IPO allotmentBCCL IPO subscriptionBCCL listing dateBCCL sharesBharat Coking Coal IPObuisness newsCoal India IPOcoking coal IPOIndia IPO newsipoIPO newsJanuary 2026 IPO

RELATED News

Amagi Media Labs IPO: GMP ₹27, Allotment On January 19, Hints Signal Listing Above ₹361

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens Higher; Sensex, Nifty Show Modest Gains Amid Mixed Global Cues

Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance, Angel One, Jio Financial, TCS, HCL, ICICI, Zydus Life, Infosys, Shriram Finance And Others In Focus

Will The Stock Market Open On A Positive Note Today? Sensex, Nifty Eye Firm Start After Holiday Break Amid Global Cues

Kredily Launches One-Year Complimentary Bharat Payroll OS Plan as Labour Law Enforcement Tightens

LATEST NEWS

WATCH: Jhansi Man Catches Wife Red‑Handed With Her Lover In Hotel Room, She Says ‘Apni Marzi Se Hotel Aayi Hoon… Aur Kya Karti’; Video Goes Viral

Bare, Bold & Unapologetic: When Fashion Pushes Every Single Limit

BCCL IPO Allotment: Grey Market Hints 60% Listing Upside, Massive Subscription; Listing Slated for Jan 19

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G To Debut Soon In India With 200MP OIS Camera, Dimensity 7400-Ultra Processor—Check Price & Specs Here

Ignite Raw Sex Heat: Top Hip-Thrust Poses with Seductive Dip Rules

F1 2026 Season: Red Bull Racing Unveils Unique Livery, First Images Released Online

Bangladeshi Hindu Teacher’s Home Set On Fire, Family Escapes Flames – How Minority Community Is Living In Fear Under Muhammad Yunus

ICC’s Stunning Correction: Virat Kohli’s ODI No.1 Record Nearly Doubles – How Many Days Did He Really Dominate The ODI Rankings?

What Is Gaza Board of Peace? Structure, Members, And Who Is Heading Donald Trump’s New Initiative To End Israeli War

Mauni Amavasya 2026: Will It Be Celebrated On January 18 Or 19? Why This Day Is Considered Highly Auspicious

BCCL IPO Allotment: Grey Market Hints 60% Listing Upside, Massive Subscription; Listing Slated for Jan 19

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BCCL IPO Allotment: Grey Market Hints 60% Listing Upside, Massive Subscription; Listing Slated for Jan 19

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BCCL IPO Allotment: Grey Market Hints 60% Listing Upside, Massive Subscription; Listing Slated for Jan 19
BCCL IPO Allotment: Grey Market Hints 60% Listing Upside, Massive Subscription; Listing Slated for Jan 19
BCCL IPO Allotment: Grey Market Hints 60% Listing Upside, Massive Subscription; Listing Slated for Jan 19
BCCL IPO Allotment: Grey Market Hints 60% Listing Upside, Massive Subscription; Listing Slated for Jan 19

QUICK LINKS