BCCL IPO Allotment: Grey Market Hints 60% Listing Upside, Massive Subscription; Listing Slated for Jan 19

Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) IPO Allotment: Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL), a major player in India’s coking coal industry and a Coal India subsidiary, is ready to go public and create buzz with its IPO! The entire process consists of merely an Offer for Sale (OFS), with a vast sum of ₹1,071.11 crore to be generated from the sale of 46.57 crore existing shares, no new money is being raised.

BCCL’s coal is used in the Indian steel industry, making it attractive for investors who want to acquire a part of the industrial growth. With strong fundamentals and reliable production, the IPO offers promising returns for wise, patient market observers.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO: Subscription & Allotment Snapshot

Parameter Details Price Band ₹23 per share IPO Dates January 9–13, 2026 IPO Size ₹1,071.11 crore (OFS only) Minimum Application 600 shares (~₹13,800 for retail investors) Book Running Lead Manager IDBI Capital Markets Services Registrar KFin Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Allotment Finalized January 14, 2026 Shares Credited to Demat January 19, 2026 Listing Date January 19, 2026 Refunds Being processed for unsuccessful applicants Overall Subscription 143.85 times Retail Investors 49.37 times Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 310.81 times Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) 240.49 times

BCCL IPO Grey Market Buzz: Shares Hint At 60% Listing Upside

There is a lot of excitement in the unofficial grey market! Bharat Coking Coal (BCCL) shares have reached a nifty ₹14 above the IPO price of ₹23, hinting at a possible listing price of around ₹37. This means early investors could see almost 60% gains! However, the grey market is very informal, you have to be careful, playful, and sometimes patient. It offers a glimpse into investors’ eagerness, but it’s not a guarantee. Non-participating investors should take this as a signal to stay alert, think strategically, and be ready to join the coal movement when it officially launches.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO: Key Dates & Listing Details

IPO Allotment: Completed on January 14, 2026 . This is when the shares were officially allocated to successful applicants.

Shares Credited to Demat Accounts: Scheduled for January 19, 2026 . Investors who received allotment will see the shares in their demat accounts on this date.

BSE & NSE Listing: Also on January 19, 2026. The original listing was planned for January 16 but was rescheduled due to Maharashtra municipal elections, ensuring smooth trading on the stock exchanges.

