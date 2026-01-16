LIVE TV
Amagi Media Labs IPO: GMP ₹27, Allotment On January 19, Hints Signal Listing Above ₹361

Amagi Media Labs IPO: GMP ₹27, Allotment On January 19, Hints Signal Listing Above ₹361

Amagi Media Labs IPO opens January 13–16, price band ₹343–₹361. Total issue ₹1,788.6 crore. Retail leads, anchor allocation ₹805 crore. GMP ₹27 hints listing near ₹388. Strong SaaS media play.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 16, 2026 10:07:23 IST

Amagi Media Labs IPO: The hype has started! Amagi Media Labs, a SaaS company providing media firms with the ability to stream and monetize digital video, is gearing up for its public offering. Valued between ₹343 and ₹361 per share, the IPO, which launched on January 13 and closes on January 16, has an attractive price band. With a total issue size of ₹1,788.6 crore, comprising a fresh issue of ₹816 crore and an Offer For Sale of ₹972.6 crore, investors have plenty to consider. Allotments will be confirmed on January 19, shares credited to demat accounts on January 20, and the BSE–NSE listing is expected on January 21.

Are you ready to surf the media wave?

Amagi Media Labs IPO Update: Retail Investors Lead, Anchor Allocation Secured ₹805 Crore

Parameter Details
Price Band ₹343–₹361 per share
Total Issue Size ₹1,788.6 crore (Fresh Issue: ₹816 crore + OFS: ₹972.6 crore)
IPO Allotment Date January 19, 2026
Shares Credited to Demat January 20, 2026
Listing on BSE & NSE January 21, 2026
IPO Subscription Status (Day 2, Jan 14) Overall: 13%
Retail: 49%
NII: 8%
QIBs: 3%
Total Bids: 35,11,035 shares vs 2,72,66,589 shares on offer
Anchor Investor Allocation Total Secured: ₹804.87 crore from 42 anchor investors
Shares Allocated: 2.22 crore at ₹361/share
Domestic Mutual Funds Allocation 1.69 crore shares (₹613 crore) – SBI MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, HDFC AMC, Motilal Oswal AMC, Franklin India, PGIM India, Helios
Insurance Companies Allocation 14.95 lakh shares (₹53.98 crore) – HDFC Life, Bharti Axa, Edelweiss Life

Amagi Media Labs IPO Allocation & Share Structure

Amagi Media Labs IPO GMP: Estimated Listing At ₹388 Amid Cooling Hype

Today, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) for Amagi Media Labs is quite high at ₹27, indicating that the investor community remains positive about the stock. The projected listing price could reach nearly ₹388, approximately 7.5% above the IPO’s upper band of ₹361. Over the last 10 sessions, the GMP has fluctuated wildly, ranging from ₹0 to a peak of ₹43, reflecting traders’ jitters and excitement. GMP essentially measures how much investors are willing to pay over the IPO price, and the recent downward trend suggests the hype is cooling, smart investors may watch, wait, and then decide to jump in!

Book Running Managers & Registrar

  • BRMs: Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Goldman Sachs (India), IIFL Capital Services, Avendus Capital

  • Registrar: MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.

First published on: Jan 16, 2026 10:07 AM IST
