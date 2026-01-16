Amagi Media Labs IPO: GMP ₹27, Allotment On January 19, Hints Signal Listing Above ₹361

Amagi Media Labs IPO: The hype has started! Amagi Media Labs, a SaaS company providing media firms with the ability to stream and monetize digital video, is gearing up for its public offering. Valued between ₹343 and ₹361 per share, the IPO, which launched on January 13 and closes on January 16, has an attractive price band. With a total issue size of ₹1,788.6 crore, comprising a fresh issue of ₹816 crore and an Offer For Sale of ₹972.6 crore, investors have plenty to consider. Allotments will be confirmed on January 19, shares credited to demat accounts on January 20, and the BSE–NSE listing is expected on January 21.
Are you ready to surf the media wave?
|Parameter
|Details
|Price Band
|₹343–₹361 per share
|Total Issue Size
|₹1,788.6 crore (Fresh Issue: ₹816 crore + OFS: ₹972.6 crore)
|IPO Allotment Date
|January 19, 2026
|Shares Credited to Demat
|January 20, 2026
|Listing on BSE & NSE
|January 21, 2026
|IPO Subscription Status (Day 2, Jan 14)
|Overall: 13%
Retail: 49%
NII: 8%
QIBs: 3%
Total Bids: 35,11,035 shares vs 2,72,66,589 shares on offer
|Anchor Investor Allocation
|Total Secured: ₹804.87 crore from 42 anchor investors
Shares Allocated: 2.22 crore at ₹361/share
|Domestic Mutual Funds Allocation
|1.69 crore shares (₹613 crore) – SBI MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, HDFC AMC, Motilal Oswal AMC, Franklin India, PGIM India, Helios
|Insurance Companies Allocation
|14.95 lakh shares (₹53.98 crore) – HDFC Life, Bharti Axa, Edelweiss Life
Amagi Media Labs IPO Allocation & Share Structure
-
75% for QIBs, 15% for NII, 10% for retail investors.
-
Fresh issue proceeds (₹550 crore) allocated: ₹82 crore for FY26, ₹359 crore for FY27, ₹108 crore for FY28.
-
OFS by existing shareholders: PI Opportunities Fund I & II, Norwest Venture Partners, Accel India VI, Trudy Holdings, others.
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.