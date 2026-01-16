LIVE TV
Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens Higher; Sensex, Nifty Show Modest Gains Amid Mixed Global Cues

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens Higher; Sensex, Nifty Show Modest Gains Amid Mixed Global Cues

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street opened cautiously yet optimistically on January 16. Sensex and Nifty gained modestly, mid- and small-cap stocks outperformed, while mixed global cues kept investors watchful for market opportunities.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 16, 2026 09:35:17 IST

Stock Market Today: Good morning, traders!

Dalal Street opened on a cautious yet optimistic note today, January 16, after a holiday pause. While Sensex and Nifty started higher amid mixed global cues, broader indices and select mid- and small-cap stocks are drawing attention, signaling opportunities beyond the blue-chips for watchful investors.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (15 January, 2026)

Pre-Opening Market 

Benchmark indices opened mixed in pre-market trade. Sensex inched up 0.13% to 83,488.58, while Nifty slipped 0.22% to 25,610.10, reflecting cautious investor sentiment amid uncertain global cues.

Stock Market Opening Bell

  • Sensex: Up 154.42 points (+0.19%) at 83,537.13

  • Nifty 50: Up 20.65 points (+0.08%) at 25,686.25

  • Shares Movement: 1,403 advanced, 1,070 declined, 259 unchanged

Indian indices opened higher amid mixed global cues. Sensex rose 154 points, Nifty gained 21 points, with Infosys and Tech Mahindra leading gains, while Cipla and HDFC Life lagged.

      Stocks To Watch Today

        • Jio Financial Services: Q3 profit -8.75%, total income +10.7%; NBFC AUM 4.5x to ₹19,049 cr
        • Zydus Lifesciences: USFDA approval for Eltrombopag tablets; acquired Agenus biologics facilities
        • Infosys: Q3 profit down 2.2% to ₹6,654 cr; revenue +8.9% to ₹45,479 cr; EBIT margin 20.8%
        • Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services: Quarterly results today

        Stock Market On Wednesday

        Stock Market Wrap-Up: January 14, 2026

        Dalal Street went through a tumultuous session on Wednesday, January 14, with the Sensex losing 245 points to settle at 83,382.71 and the Nifty slipping below 25,700 at 25,665.60. Investors seemed caught between caution and risk-taking, retreating to the sidelines just ahead of the US Supreme Court’s decision on President Trump’s tariffs.

        Amid the ups and downs of the benchmark indices, the broader indices took the spotlight. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices finished higher, signaling that smart investors might be quietly scouting undervalued opportunities beyond the large-cap stocks.

        On the Nifty, Tata Steel, NTPC, ONGC, Axis Bank, and Hindalco led the gains, while Tata Consumer, TCS, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki, and HUL faced the steepest losses. Sector-wise, metals, PSU banks, power, and oil & gas rose 0.5–2%, while auto, IT, and real estate lagged by 0.5–1%.

        It was one of those contrasting days, blue-chip stocks taking a breather, while mid and small caps reminded the market that it is always “alive” with stories.

        (With Input)

        (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

        First published on: Jan 16, 2026 9:35 AM IST
        QUICK LINKS