Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens Higher; Sensex, Nifty Show Modest Gains Amid Mixed Global Cues

Dalal Street went through a tumultuous session on Wednesday, January 14, with the Sensex losing 245 points to settle at 83,382.71 and the Nifty slipping below 25,700 at 25,665.60. Investors seemed caught between caution and risk-taking, retreating to the sidelines just ahead of the US Supreme Court’s decision on President Trump’s tariffs.

Amid the ups and downs of the benchmark indices, the broader indices took the spotlight. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices finished higher, signaling that smart investors might be quietly scouting undervalued opportunities beyond the large-cap stocks.

On the Nifty, Tata Steel, NTPC, ONGC, Axis Bank, and Hindalco led the gains, while Tata Consumer, TCS, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki, and HUL faced the steepest losses. Sector-wise, metals, PSU banks, power, and oil & gas rose 0.5–2%, while auto, IT, and real estate lagged by 0.5–1%.

It was one of those contrasting days, blue-chip stocks taking a breather, while mid and small caps reminded the market that it is always “alive” with stories.