Will The Stock Market Open On A Positive Note Today? Sensex, Nifty Eye Firm Start After Holiday Break Amid Global Cues

Otlook For Stock Markte Today: Dalal Street Eyes a Fresh Start After Holiday Pause
Dalal Street is back after a short break, and the mood carries a touch of optimism. The Sensex and Nifty 50 are expected to open Friday’s session in the green, supported by encouraging signals from Gift Nifty, even as global cues remain mixed. Investors appear hopeful of a bounce. While caution still prevails, sentiment is far from gloomy, with markets once again flirting with a comeback narrative.
The benchmarks had slipped for a second consecutive session midweek as uncertainty surrounding the India–US trade deal and persistent foreign fund outflows dampened sentiment. On Wednesday, the Sensex fell 244.98 points to close at 83,382.71, while the Nifty 50 declined 66.70 points to settle at 25,665.60. Thursday’s trading holiday for Maharashtra’s municipal elections offered investors a pause to reassess and recalibrate positions.
As trading screens light up again, the key question remains: will positive global cues and bargain hunting pave the way for a steadier, smarter revival? All eyes are firmly fixed on the opening bell.
What Is Shaping The Stock Market Today?
Gift Nifty Today
Commodities Today
Currencies
- US Dollar: Hit a six-week high on strong jobless claims data
- Dollar Index: Up 0.24% at 99.31 (day’s high: 99.49)
- Euro: Slipped 0.25% to $1.1613
- Japanese Yen: Weakened to 158.48 per dollar
Precious Metals
- Spot Gold: Down 0.1% at $4,614.93 per ounce
- US Gold Futures: Settled 0.3% lower at $4,623.70
- Trend: Stronger dollar weighed on safe-haven demand
Crude Oil
- Brent Crude: Slumped 4.15% to $63.76 per barrel
- WTI Crude: Rose 0.25% to $59.34 per barrel after a sharp 4.6% fall
- Trigger: Prices stabilised as geopolitical tensions eased
Stock Market Prediction
Sensex Technical Outlook
The Sensex is securely positioned above the crucial 82,900–83,000 support zone, offering some comfort on the downside. Meanwhile, the 83,800–83,900 range continues to act as a short-term hurdle, capping recovery attempts. In light of ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties, analysts recommend a cautious approach with selective buying on market dips.
Nifty 50 Technical Outlook
The Nifty 50 index is sending mixed signals, forming a small green candle with a long upper shadow—classic signs of indecision and range-bound trading. While the 25,500–25,600 zone continues to act as strong support, the 25,900–26,000 resistance band remains a tough hurdle. According to Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities, the trend will stay choppy unless Nifty decisively crosses 26,000.
(With Inputs From Reuters)
