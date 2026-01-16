LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert Kite String Tragedy india donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert Kite String Tragedy india donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert Kite String Tragedy india donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert Kite String Tragedy india
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert Kite String Tragedy india donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert Kite String Tragedy india donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert Kite String Tragedy india donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert Kite String Tragedy india
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Will The Stock Market Open On A Positive Note Today? Sensex, Nifty Eye Firm Start After Holiday Break Amid Global Cues

Will The Stock Market Open On A Positive Note Today? Sensex, Nifty Eye Firm Start After Holiday Break Amid Global Cues

Indian stock markets may open higher as Gift Nifty signals optimism despite mixed global cues. Investors track global markets, commodities, and technical levels amid cautious sentiment and bargain-hunting hopes.

Will The Stock Market Open On A Positive Note Today?
Will The Stock Market Open On A Positive Note Today?

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 16, 2026 08:48:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Will The Stock Market Open On A Positive Note Today? Sensex, Nifty Eye Firm Start After Holiday Break Amid Global Cues

Otlook For Stock Markte Today: Dalal Street Eyes a Fresh Start After Holiday Pause

You Might Be Interested In

Dalal Street is back after a short break, and the mood carries a touch of optimism. The Sensex and Nifty 50 are expected to open Friday’s session in the green, supported by encouraging signals from Gift Nifty, even as global cues remain mixed. Investors appear hopeful of a bounce. While caution still prevails, sentiment is far from gloomy, with markets once again flirting with a comeback narrative.

The benchmarks had slipped for a second consecutive session midweek as uncertainty surrounding the India–US trade deal and persistent foreign fund outflows dampened sentiment. On Wednesday, the Sensex fell 244.98 points to close at 83,382.71, while the Nifty 50 declined 66.70 points to settle at 25,665.60. Thursday’s trading holiday for Maharashtra’s municipal elections offered investors a pause to reassess and recalibrate positions.

You Might Be Interested In

As trading screens light up again, the key question remains: will positive global cues and bargain hunting pave the way for a steadier, smarter revival? All eyes are firmly fixed on the opening bell.

What Is Shaping The Stock Market Today?

Gift Nifty Today

The morning saw Gift Nifty flash positive signals, trading in the 25,778–25,787 range. With a 60–68 point premium over the previous Nifty futures close, it quietly poses a big question to traders: is the stock market ready to open on a positive note?

Global Cues 

Asian Market Cues

  • Japan: Nikkei 225 slipped 0.52%, Topix declined 0.57%

  • South Korea: Kospi gained 0.26%, while Kosdaq fell 0.59%

  • Hong Kong: Hang Seng index futures signalled a higher opening

Wall Street Performance

  • Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 292.81 points (0.60%) at 49,442.44

  • S&P 500: Gained 17.87 points (0.26%) to 6,944.47

  • Nasdaq Composite: Rose 58.27 points (0.25%) to 23,530.02

    • Banking & Financials
    • BlackRock: +5.9%
    • Goldman Sachs: +4.6%
    • Morgan Stanley: +5.8%
    • Semiconductors & Technology
    • Nvidia: +2.10%
    • AMD: +1.93%
    • TSMC (US-listed): +4.4%

Commodities Today

Currencies

  • US Dollar: Hit a six-week high on strong jobless claims data
  • Dollar Index: Up 0.24% at 99.31 (day’s high: 99.49)
  • Euro: Slipped 0.25% to $1.1613
  • Japanese Yen: Weakened to 158.48 per dollar

Precious Metals

  • Spot Gold: Down 0.1% at $4,614.93 per ounce
  • US Gold Futures: Settled 0.3% lower at $4,623.70
  • Trend: Stronger dollar weighed on safe-haven demand

Crude Oil

  • Brent Crude: Slumped 4.15% to $63.76 per barrel
  • WTI Crude: Rose 0.25% to $59.34 per barrel after a sharp 4.6% fall
  • Trigger: Prices stabilised as geopolitical tensions eased

Stock Market Prediction 

Sensex Technical Outlook

The Sensex is securely positioned above the crucial 82,900–83,000 support zone, offering some comfort on the downside. Meanwhile, the 83,800–83,900 range continues to act as a short-term hurdle, capping recovery attempts. In light of ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties, analysts recommend a cautious approach with selective buying on market dips.

Nifty 50 Technical Outlook

The Nifty 50 index is sending mixed signals, forming a small green candle with a long upper shadow—classic signs of indecision and range-bound trading. While the 25,500–25,600 zone continues to act as strong support, the 25,900–26,000 resistance band remains a tough hurdle. According to Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities, the trend will stay choppy unless Nifty decisively crosses 26,000.

(With Inputs From Reuters)

Also Read: Shadowfax Technologies Set IPO To Launch: Fast-Growing Logistics Firm Promises..

First published on: Jan 16, 2026 8:48 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: nifty-50sensexStock Market outlook todaystock market today

RELATED News

Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance, Angel One, Jio Financial, TCS, HCL, ICICI, Zydus Life, Infosys, Shriram Finance And Others In Focus

Kredily Launches One-Year Complimentary Bharat Payroll OS Plan as Labour Law Enforcement Tightens

YAYAVAR Building India’s Most Successful Licensed Hard Luggage Portfolio

Personal Intelligence In Gemini: Google Delivers Smarter, Privacy-Focused AI

Amagi Media Labs IPO Update: Retail Investors Lead, Grey Market Premium at ₹29 Signals Strong Investor Interest

LATEST NEWS

Mauni Amavasya 2026: Will It Be Celebrated On January 18 Or 19? Why This Day Is Considered Highly Auspicious

Will War Gets Murkier: Priya Kapur Approaches Supreme Court For Confidential Divorce Documents Of Karisma Kapoor–Sunjay Kapur, Here’s What We Know

Will The Stock Market Open On A Positive Note Today? Sensex, Nifty Eye Firm Start After Holiday Break Amid Global Cues

Did Trump’s Warning Force Iran To Stop 800 Protester Executions? White House Makes Big Claim

‘Galat Insaan Pe Biopic Bana Di’: Social Media Slams Mary Kom For ‘Humiliating’ Ex-Husband On Live Television, Fans Express Disappointment

Did Maria Corina Machado Give Her Nobel Peace Prize To Donald Trump At White House? What US President Said

BMC Polls: BJP-Led Mahayuti vs Thackeray Brothers; Who Will Win Big As Results To Be Declared Today

India Issues Advisory For Citizens In Israel Amid Rising Regional Tensions; Asks Them To Follow Guidelines

‘Two Incidents Of Drone Spotting Reported In Jammu Sector,’ Says Defence Sources

‘Main Zabaan Pe Niyantran Rakhunga’: Yo Yo Honey Singh Apologises After Backlash Over Remarks At Delhi Show | WATCH

Will The Stock Market Open On A Positive Note Today? Sensex, Nifty Eye Firm Start After Holiday Break Amid Global Cues

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Will The Stock Market Open On A Positive Note Today? Sensex, Nifty Eye Firm Start After Holiday Break Amid Global Cues

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Will The Stock Market Open On A Positive Note Today? Sensex, Nifty Eye Firm Start After Holiday Break Amid Global Cues
Will The Stock Market Open On A Positive Note Today? Sensex, Nifty Eye Firm Start After Holiday Break Amid Global Cues
Will The Stock Market Open On A Positive Note Today? Sensex, Nifty Eye Firm Start After Holiday Break Amid Global Cues
Will The Stock Market Open On A Positive Note Today? Sensex, Nifty Eye Firm Start After Holiday Break Amid Global Cues

QUICK LINKS