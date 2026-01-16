Will The Stock Market Open On A Positive Note Today? Sensex, Nifty Eye Firm Start After Holiday Break Amid Global Cues

Otlook For Stock Markte Today: Dalal Street Eyes a Fresh Start After Holiday Pause

Dalal Street is back after a short break, and the mood carries a touch of optimism. The Sensex and Nifty 50 are expected to open Friday’s session in the green, supported by encouraging signals from Gift Nifty, even as global cues remain mixed. Investors appear hopeful of a bounce. While caution still prevails, sentiment is far from gloomy, with markets once again flirting with a comeback narrative.

The benchmarks had slipped for a second consecutive session midweek as uncertainty surrounding the India–US trade deal and persistent foreign fund outflows dampened sentiment. On Wednesday, the Sensex fell 244.98 points to close at 83,382.71, while the Nifty 50 declined 66.70 points to settle at 25,665.60. Thursday’s trading holiday for Maharashtra’s municipal elections offered investors a pause to reassess and recalibrate positions.

As trading screens light up again, the key question remains: will positive global cues and bargain hunting pave the way for a steadier, smarter revival? All eyes are firmly fixed on the opening bell.

What Is Shaping The Stock Market Today?

Gift Nifty Today

The morning saw Gift Nifty flash positive signals, trading in the 25,778–25,787 range. With a 60–68 point premium over the previous Nifty futures close, it quietly poses a big question to traders: is the stock market ready to open on a positive note? Global Cues Asian Market Cues Japan: Nikkei 225 slipped 0.52%, Topix declined 0.57%

South Korea: Kospi gained 0.26%, while Kosdaq fell 0.59%

Hong Kong: Hang Seng index futures signalled a higher opening Wall Street Performance Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 292.81 points (0.60%) at 49,442.44

S&P 500: Gained 17.87 points (0.26%) to 6,944.47

Nasdaq Composite: Rose 58.27 points (0.25%) to 23,530.02 Banking & Financials BlackRock: +5.9% Goldman Sachs: +4.6% Morgan Stanley: +5.8% Semiconductors & Technology Nvidia: +2.10% AMD: +1.93% TSMC (US-listed): +4.4%



Commodities Today

Currencies

US Dollar: Hit a six-week high on strong jobless claims data

Hit a six-week high on strong jobless claims data Dollar Index: Up 0.24% at 99.31 (day’s high: 99.49)

Up 0.24% at 99.31 (day’s high: 99.49) Euro: Slipped 0.25% to $1.1613

Slipped 0.25% to $1.1613 Japanese Yen: Weakened to 158.48 per dollar

Precious Metals

Spot Gold: Down 0.1% at $4,614.93 per ounce

Down 0.1% at $4,614.93 per ounce US Gold Futures: Settled 0.3% lower at $4,623.70

Settled 0.3% lower at $4,623.70 Trend: Stronger dollar weighed on safe-haven demand

Crude Oil

Brent Crude: Slumped 4.15% to $63.76 per barrel

Slumped 4.15% to $63.76 per barrel WTI Crude: Rose 0.25% to $59.34 per barrel after a sharp 4.6% fall

Rose 0.25% to $59.34 per barrel after a sharp 4.6% fall Trigger: Prices stabilised as geopolitical tensions eased

Stock Market Prediction

Sensex Technical Outlook

The Sensex is securely positioned above the crucial 82,900–83,000 support zone, offering some comfort on the downside. Meanwhile, the 83,800–83,900 range continues to act as a short-term hurdle, capping recovery attempts. In light of ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties, analysts recommend a cautious approach with selective buying on market dips.

Nifty 50 Technical Outlook

The Nifty 50 index is sending mixed signals, forming a small green candle with a long upper shadow—classic signs of indecision and range-bound trading. While the 25,500–25,600 zone continues to act as strong support, the 25,900–26,000 resistance band remains a tough hurdle. According to Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities, the trend will stay choppy unless Nifty decisively crosses 26,000.

