Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance, Angel One, Jio Financial, TCS, HCL, ICICI, Zydus Life, Infosys, Shriram Finance And Others In Focus

Stocks to Watch Today, Friday, January 16, 2026
Dalal Street has resumed operations after a one-day break due to Maharashtra’s municipal elections, and investors are eager to find out whether it will be a gradual day or a cautious move. Early signs suggest it may be a bit of both.
At 07:15 AM, Gift Nifty Futures were at 25,781, down 4 points, testing traders’ patience. By 8:51 AM, it had climbed to 25,796, up 11 points, indicating the market is slowly waking up. Are bargain hunters ready to pounce?
On the international front, Asian stocks showed mixed performance: Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.52%, South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.87%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.90%. Meanwhile, Wall Street recovered from two days of losses, with the S&P 500 up 0.26%, Nasdaq 0.25%, and Dow 0.60%.
The key question remains: will Dalal Street follow Wall Street or carve its own path today? All eyes are on the opening bell.
Stocks To Watch Today
IT & Technology
- Infosys: Q3 profit down 2.2% to ₹6,654 cr; revenue +8.9% to ₹45,479 cr; EBIT margin 20.8%
- Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services: Quarterly results today
- Angel One: Q3 profit -4.5%, revenue +5.8%; stock split 1:10, interim dividend ₹23/share
- 360 ONE WAM: Q3 profit +20.3%, revenue +33.2%
- Netweb Technologies India: Results on Jan 17
- HCL Technologies, TCS: Ex-dividend / split announcements
Financial Services & Banking
- Jio Financial Services: Q3 profit -8.75%, total income +10.7%; NBFC AUM 4.5x to ₹19,049 cr
- ICICI Prudential AMC: Q3 profit +45.1%, revenue +23.5%, interim dividend ₹14.85/share
- HDB Financial Services: Q3 profit +36.3%, revenue +22%
- South Indian Bank: Q3 profit +9.5%, NII +1.3%; gross NPA 2.67%
- Central Bank of India, Federal Bank, Poonawalla Fincorp, Shriram Finance, UCO Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, RBL Bank, Can Fin Homes, Punjab & Sind Bank, PNB Gilts: Results today/Jan 17
Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare
- Biocon: Raised ₹4,150 cr via QIP for Viatris acquisition
- Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: Launched OTC Olopatadine eye drops in US
- Zydus Lifesciences: USFDA approval for Eltrombopag tablets; acquired Agenus biologics facilities
- Bajaj Healthcare, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Rossari Biotech: Results today/Jan 17
- Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company: Issuance of 3.85 cr warrants worth ₹599.98 cr
Engineering & Industrial
- L&T Finance, JSW Infrastructure, Jindal Saw, Kesoram Industries: Results today
- Transrail Lighting: Orders ₹527 cr; FY26 total ₹5,637 cr
- Bharat Heavy Electricals: Supply of traction transformers for Vande Bharat Sleeper train
- NTPC Green Energy: JV with GAIL for renewable projects
- Swaraj Engines: Q3 profit +31.8%, revenue +37%
- Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy: Q3 loss ₹2.8 cr, revenue +13.9%
- Waaree Renewable Technologies: Q3 profit +124.7%, revenue +136.2%, new solar park in Maharashtra
Real Estate & Construction
- Kolte-Patil Developers: Q3 sales ₹605 cr, collections ₹709 cr (record)
- Sobha, Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, Godrej Properties, DLF: Updates and expansions today
- NBCC (India): Order ₹55.02 cr for IOB Raipur office
Commodities, Manufacturing & Other Industries
- Polycab India: Bulk sale 7.61 lakh shares by Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
- Reliance Industries: Q3 results today
- Best Agrolife: Stock split/bonus ex-date
- Sammaan Capital, SAIL: F&O ban
Media & Broadcasting
-
DB Corp: Q3 profit -19.2%, revenue -5.8%
Bulk Deals
- Aavas Financiers: Small Cap World Fund exited 2.48%, HDFC MF bought 2.46%
- IndiaMART InterMESH: Small Cap World Fund sold 1.04%, Nalanda India Equity Fund bought 1.86%
- Polycab India: Motilal Oswal sold 0.5%
