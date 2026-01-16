LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert Kite String Tragedy india donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert Kite String Tragedy india donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert Kite String Tragedy india donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert Kite String Tragedy india
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert Kite String Tragedy india donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert Kite String Tragedy india donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert Kite String Tragedy india donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert Kite String Tragedy india
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance, Angel One, Jio Financial, TCS, HCL, ICICI, Zydus Life, Infosys, Shriram Finance And Others In Focus

Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance, Angel One, Jio Financial, TCS, HCL, ICICI, Zydus Life, Infosys, Shriram Finance And Others In Focus

Stocks To Watch Today: Dalal Street resumes after Maharashtra elections; mixed global cues shape Friday trade. Key stocks like Infosys, Reliance, Biocon, Jio Financials, L&T, Angel One, and HDB Financial Services are in focus.

Stocks To Watch Today
Stocks To Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 16, 2026 09:13:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance, Angel One, Jio Financial, TCS, HCL, ICICI, Zydus Life, Infosys, Shriram Finance And Others In Focus

Stocks to Watch Today, Friday, January 16, 2026

You Might Be Interested In

Dalal Street has resumed operations after a one-day break due to Maharashtra’s municipal elections, and investors are eager to find out whether it will be a gradual day or a cautious move. Early signs suggest it may be a bit of both.

At 07:15 AM, Gift Nifty Futures were at 25,781, down 4 points, testing traders’ patience. By 8:51 AM, it had climbed to 25,796, up 11 points, indicating the market is slowly waking up. Are bargain hunters ready to pounce?

You Might Be Interested In

On the international front, Asian stocks showed mixed performance: Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.52%, South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.87%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.90%. Meanwhile, Wall Street recovered from two days of losses, with the S&P 500 up 0.26%, Nasdaq 0.25%, and Dow 0.60%.

The key question remains: will Dalal Street follow Wall Street or carve its own path today? All eyes are on the opening bell.

Stocks To Watch Today

IT & Technology

  • Infosys: Q3 profit down 2.2% to ₹6,654 cr; revenue +8.9% to ₹45,479 cr; EBIT margin 20.8%
  • Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services: Quarterly results today
  • Angel One: Q3 profit -4.5%, revenue +5.8%; stock split 1:10, interim dividend ₹23/share
  • 360 ONE WAM: Q3 profit +20.3%, revenue +33.2%
  • Netweb Technologies India: Results on Jan 17
  • HCL Technologies, TCS: Ex-dividend / split announcements

Financial Services & Banking

  • Jio Financial Services: Q3 profit -8.75%, total income +10.7%; NBFC AUM 4.5x to ₹19,049 cr
  • ICICI Prudential AMC: Q3 profit +45.1%, revenue +23.5%, interim dividend ₹14.85/share
  • HDB Financial Services: Q3 profit +36.3%, revenue +22%
  • South Indian Bank: Q3 profit +9.5%, NII +1.3%; gross NPA 2.67%
  • Central Bank of India, Federal Bank, Poonawalla Fincorp, Shriram Finance, UCO Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, RBL Bank, Can Fin Homes, Punjab & Sind Bank, PNB Gilts: Results today/Jan 17

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

  • Biocon: Raised ₹4,150 cr via QIP for Viatris acquisition
  • Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: Launched OTC Olopatadine eye drops in US
  • Zydus Lifesciences: USFDA approval for Eltrombopag tablets; acquired Agenus biologics facilities
  • Bajaj Healthcare, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Rossari Biotech: Results today/Jan 17
  • Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company: Issuance of 3.85 cr warrants worth ₹599.98 cr

Engineering & Industrial

  • L&T Finance, JSW Infrastructure, Jindal Saw, Kesoram Industries: Results today
  • Transrail Lighting: Orders ₹527 cr; FY26 total ₹5,637 cr
  • Bharat Heavy Electricals: Supply of traction transformers for Vande Bharat Sleeper train
  • NTPC Green Energy: JV with GAIL for renewable projects
  • Swaraj Engines: Q3 profit +31.8%, revenue +37%
  • Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy: Q3 loss ₹2.8 cr, revenue +13.9%
  • Waaree Renewable Technologies: Q3 profit +124.7%, revenue +136.2%, new solar park in Maharashtra

Real Estate & Construction

  • Kolte-Patil Developers: Q3 sales ₹605 cr, collections ₹709 cr (record)
  • Sobha, Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, Godrej Properties, DLF: Updates and expansions today
  • NBCC (India): Order ₹55.02 cr for IOB Raipur office

Commodities, Manufacturing & Other Industries

  • Polycab India: Bulk sale 7.61 lakh shares by Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
  • Reliance Industries: Q3 results today
  • Best Agrolife: Stock split/bonus ex-date
  • Sammaan Capital, SAIL: F&O ban

Media & Broadcasting

  • DB Corp: Q3 profit -19.2%, revenue -5.8%

Bulk Deals

  • Aavas Financiers: Small Cap World Fund exited 2.48%, HDFC MF bought 2.46%
  • IndiaMART InterMESH: Small Cap World Fund sold 1.04%, Nalanda India Equity Fund bought 1.86%
  • Polycab India: Motilal Oswal sold 0.5%

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Will The Stock Market Open On A Positive Note Today? Sensex, Nifty Eye Firm Start After Holiday Break Amid Global Cues

First published on: Jan 16, 2026 9:13 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: business newsGIFT Niftyindian stock marketInfosys Q3 resultsnifty-50Reliance IndustriessensexStocks to watch today

RELATED News

Will The Stock Market Open On A Positive Note Today? Sensex, Nifty Eye Firm Start After Holiday Break Amid Global Cues

Kredily Launches One-Year Complimentary Bharat Payroll OS Plan as Labour Law Enforcement Tightens

YAYAVAR Building India’s Most Successful Licensed Hard Luggage Portfolio

Personal Intelligence In Gemini: Google Delivers Smarter, Privacy-Focused AI

Amagi Media Labs IPO Update: Retail Investors Lead, Grey Market Premium at ₹29 Signals Strong Investor Interest

LATEST NEWS

Mauni Amavasya 2026: Will It Be Celebrated On January 18 Or 19? Why This Day Is Considered Highly Auspicious

Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance, Angel One, Jio Financial, TCS, HCL, ICICI, Zydus Life, Infosys, Shriram Finance And Others In Focus

Will War Gets Murkier: Priya Kapur Approaches Supreme Court For Confidential Divorce Documents Of Karisma Kapoor–Sunjay Kapur, Here’s What We Know

Did Trump’s Warning Force Iran To Stop 800 Protester Executions? White House Makes Big Claim

‘Galat Insaan Pe Biopic Bana Di’: Social Media Slams Mary Kom For ‘Humiliating’ Ex-Husband On Live Television, Fans Express Disappointment

Did Maria Corina Machado Give Her Nobel Peace Prize To Donald Trump At White House? What US President Said

BMC Polls: BJP-Led Mahayuti vs Thackeray Brothers; Who Will Win Big As Results To Be Declared Today

India Issues Advisory For Citizens In Israel Amid Rising Regional Tensions; Asks Them To Follow Guidelines

‘Two Incidents Of Drone Spotting Reported In Jammu Sector,’ Says Defence Sources

‘Main Zabaan Pe Niyantran Rakhunga’: Yo Yo Honey Singh Apologises After Backlash Over Remarks At Delhi Show | WATCH

Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance, Angel One, Jio Financial, TCS, HCL, ICICI, Zydus Life, Infosys, Shriram Finance And Others In Focus

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance, Angel One, Jio Financial, TCS, HCL, ICICI, Zydus Life, Infosys, Shriram Finance And Others In Focus

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance, Angel One, Jio Financial, TCS, HCL, ICICI, Zydus Life, Infosys, Shriram Finance And Others In Focus
Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance, Angel One, Jio Financial, TCS, HCL, ICICI, Zydus Life, Infosys, Shriram Finance And Others In Focus
Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance, Angel One, Jio Financial, TCS, HCL, ICICI, Zydus Life, Infosys, Shriram Finance And Others In Focus
Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance, Angel One, Jio Financial, TCS, HCL, ICICI, Zydus Life, Infosys, Shriram Finance And Others In Focus

QUICK LINKS