Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance, Angel One, Jio Financial, TCS, HCL, ICICI, Zydus Life, Infosys, Shriram Finance And Others In Focus

Stocks to Watch Today, Friday, January 16, 2026

Dalal Street has resumed operations after a one-day break due to Maharashtra’s municipal elections, and investors are eager to find out whether it will be a gradual day or a cautious move. Early signs suggest it may be a bit of both.

At 07:15 AM, Gift Nifty Futures were at 25,781, down 4 points, testing traders’ patience. By 8:51 AM, it had climbed to 25,796, up 11 points, indicating the market is slowly waking up. Are bargain hunters ready to pounce?

On the international front, Asian stocks showed mixed performance: Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.52%, South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.87%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.90%. Meanwhile, Wall Street recovered from two days of losses, with the S&P 500 up 0.26%, Nasdaq 0.25%, and Dow 0.60%.

The key question remains: will Dalal Street follow Wall Street or carve its own path today? All eyes are on the opening bell.

Stocks To Watch Today

IT & Technology

Infosys: Q3 profit down 2.2% to ₹6,654 cr; revenue +8.9% to ₹45,479 cr; EBIT margin 20.8%

Q3 profit down 2.2% to ₹6,654 cr; revenue +8.9% to ₹45,479 cr; EBIT margin 20.8% Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services: Quarterly results today

Quarterly results today Angel One: Q3 profit -4.5%, revenue +5.8%; stock split 1:10, interim dividend ₹23/share

Q3 profit -4.5%, revenue +5.8%; stock split 1:10, interim dividend ₹23/share 360 ONE WAM: Q3 profit +20.3%, revenue +33.2%

Q3 profit +20.3%, revenue +33.2% Netweb Technologies India: Results on Jan 17

Results on Jan 17 HCL Technologies, TCS: Ex-dividend / split announcements

Financial Services & Banking

Jio Financial Services: Q3 profit -8.75%, total income +10.7%; NBFC AUM 4.5x to ₹19,049 cr

Q3 profit -8.75%, total income +10.7%; NBFC AUM 4.5x to ₹19,049 cr ICICI Prudential AMC: Q3 profit +45.1%, revenue +23.5%, interim dividend ₹14.85/share

Q3 profit +45.1%, revenue +23.5%, interim dividend ₹14.85/share HDB Financial Services: Q3 profit +36.3%, revenue +22%

Q3 profit +36.3%, revenue +22% South Indian Bank: Q3 profit +9.5%, NII +1.3%; gross NPA 2.67%

Q3 profit +9.5%, NII +1.3%; gross NPA 2.67% Central Bank of India, Federal Bank, Poonawalla Fincorp, Shriram Finance, UCO Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, RBL Bank, Can Fin Homes, Punjab & Sind Bank, PNB Gilts: Results today/Jan 17

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Biocon: Raised ₹4,150 cr via QIP for Viatris acquisition

Raised ₹4,150 cr via QIP for Viatris acquisition Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: Launched OTC Olopatadine eye drops in US

Launched OTC Olopatadine eye drops in US Zydus Lifesciences: USFDA approval for Eltrombopag tablets; acquired Agenus biologics facilities

USFDA approval for Eltrombopag tablets; acquired Agenus biologics facilities Bajaj Healthcare, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Rossari Biotech: Results today/Jan 17

Results today/Jan 17 Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company: Issuance of 3.85 cr warrants worth ₹599.98 cr

Engineering & Industrial

L&T Finance, JSW Infrastructure, Jindal Saw, Kesoram Industries: Results today

Results today Transrail Lighting: Orders ₹527 cr; FY26 total ₹5,637 cr

Orders ₹527 cr; FY26 total ₹5,637 cr Bharat Heavy Electricals: Supply of traction transformers for Vande Bharat Sleeper train

Supply of traction transformers for Vande Bharat Sleeper train NTPC Green Energy: JV with GAIL for renewable projects

JV with GAIL for renewable projects Swaraj Engines: Q3 profit +31.8%, revenue +37%

Q3 profit +31.8%, revenue +37% Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy: Q3 loss ₹2.8 cr, revenue +13.9%

Q3 loss ₹2.8 cr, revenue +13.9% Waaree Renewable Technologies: Q3 profit +124.7%, revenue +136.2%, new solar park in Maharashtra

Real Estate & Construction

Kolte-Patil Developers: Q3 sales ₹605 cr, collections ₹709 cr (record)

Q3 sales ₹605 cr, collections ₹709 cr (record) Sobha, Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, Godrej Properties, DLF: Updates and expansions today

Updates and expansions today NBCC (India): Order ₹55.02 cr for IOB Raipur office

Commodities, Manufacturing & Other Industries

Polycab India: Bulk sale 7.61 lakh shares by Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund

Bulk sale 7.61 lakh shares by Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund Reliance Industries: Q3 results today

Q3 results today Best Agrolife: Stock split/bonus ex-date

Stock split/bonus ex-date Sammaan Capital, SAIL: F&O ban

Media & Broadcasting

DB Corp: Q3 profit -19.2%, revenue -5.8%

Bulk Deals

Aavas Financiers: Small Cap World Fund exited 2.48%, HDFC MF bought 2.46%

Small Cap World Fund exited 2.48%, HDFC MF bought 2.46% IndiaMART InterMESH: Small Cap World Fund sold 1.04%, Nalanda India Equity Fund bought 1.86%

Small Cap World Fund sold 1.04%, Nalanda India Equity Fund bought 1.86% Polycab India: Motilal Oswal sold 0.5%

