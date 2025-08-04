Home > Business > BD Industries IPO Allotment Out — Did You Get Lucky?

B.D. Industries IPO allotment is out! Investors can check status online. With flat GMP and listing on August 6, all eyes are now on how the stock debuts on BSE SME.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 4, 2025 13:38:00 IST

It’s official—BD Industries (Pune) Ltd IPO allotment is complete! If you threw your hat in the ring, now’s the moment of truth. You can check your allotment status online through the registrar’s website, Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. Fingers crossed!

For those who didn’t get lucky this time, don’t worry—your refund is on its way and will be processed starting August 5, 2025. If you did score some shares, your demat account will be credited with the goodies on the very same day.

This IPO, which opened on July 30 and closed on August 1, saw quite a buzz. And now, the big listing day is set for August 6, 2025, on the BSE SME platform.

So, did your IPO gamble pay off, or are you planning your next move already? Time to check that allotment status and gear up for listing day!

 B.D. Industries IPO: GMP Today

The grey market premium (GMP) for B.D. Industries IPO stood at ₹0 today, suggesting a flat listing expectation around ₹108, exactly matching the upper end of the issue price

How to Check B.D. Industries IPO Allotment Status: Step-by-Step Guide

  • Through Cameo Corporate Services (Registrar’s Website)
    • Visit the official website of Cameo Corporate Services: https://ipo.cameoindia.com
    • Select ‘B.D. Industries’ from the dropdown list under the IPO name.
    • Choose one of the following identification options:
    • PAN number
    • Application number
    • DP/Client ID
    • Enter the selected details along with the captcha code.
    • Click ‘Submit’ to view your allotment status on the screen.
  • Through the BSE Website
    • Go to the official BSE India website: https://www.bseindia.com
    • Navigate to ‘Status of Issue Application’ under the ‘Equity’ section.
    • Select Issue Type as ‘Equity’ and choose ‘B.D. Industries’.
    • Enter your application number or PAN.
    • Submit the details to check your allotment status.

B.D. Industries IPO: Key Details About The IPO

IPO Structure & Purpose

  • Total Issue Size: ₹45.36 crore
  • Type: 100% fresh issue (no offer-for-sale)
  • Shares Offered: 42 lakh equity shares
  • Use of Proceeds:
    • Repayment/pre-payment of borrowings
    • Working capital requirements
    • Investment in subsidiary B.D. Industries (India) Pvt Ltd
    • General corporate purposes

Pricing & Lot Size

  • Price Band: ₹102 to ₹108 per share
  • Lot Size: 1,200 shares
  • Retail Minimum Investment: ₹2,44,800 (for 2,400 shares or 2 lots)
  • HNI Minimum Investment: ₹3,88,800 (minimum 3 lots)

Subscription Status

  • Overall Subscription: 1.81 times
  • Total Bids Received: 50.44 lakh shares
  • Shares on Offer: 27.88 lakh shares
  • Retail Investor Subscription: 1.32 times
  • Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 3.66 times
  • Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): 1.27 times

Lead Manager

  • Book-Running Lead Manager: Aryaman Financial Services Ltd

B.D. Industries: A Steady Climber in Plastics Manufacturing

Established in 1984 and headquartered in Mumbai, B.D. Industries manufactures plastic components for automotive and industrial use. The company has steadily broadened its product range and market footprint over the decades. Financially, it has shown strong momentum. In FY23, it posted a revenue of ₹54.61 crore with a net profit of ₹1.5 crore. FY24 saw flat revenue at ₹54.25 crore, but profit rose to ₹3.2 crore. FY25 marked a major leap, with revenue climbing to ₹82.38 crore and net profit surging to ₹7.61 crore—reflecting improved efficiency and business scalability.

Tags: BD Industriesbusiness newsIPO allotmentIPO news

