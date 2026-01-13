LIVE TV
Home > Business > Bharat Coking Coal IPO Day 3: Oversubscribed 33.6x, GMP Signals 46% Premium, Strong Demand Ahead Of Listing

Bharat Coking Coal IPO Day 3: Oversubscribed 33.6x, GMP Signals 46% Premium, Strong Demand Ahead Of Listing

Bharat Coking Coal IPO, backed by Coal India, closes January 13. Oversubscribed 33.6x, strong anchor participation, GMP ₹10.6 hints 46% listing premium. High demand, key risks include geographic, customer, and environmental factors.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: January 13, 2026 11:05:35 IST

Bharat Coking Coal IPO: Last Chance to Join the Coal Rush!

The IPO saga is exciting and full of drama! Bharat Coking Coal Ltd, a subsidiary of Coal India, has become the center of attention with unprecedented demand. On the second day (January 12), the IPO was already oversubscribed by 33.60 times, indicating that investors are very keen on a share of India’s coal giant.

Moreover, the start was not slow, on Day 1 (January 9), the IPO was completely subscribed within minutes, and a huge ₹273 crore was raised from anchor investors just the day before. It is evident that long-term and institutional investors are not going to let this opportunity go.

Today, January 13, 2026, is the last day of the IPO, which means that retail investors have only one last chance to buy. The price range is ₹21–23 per share, and a lot consists of 600 shares.

Due to such high demand, the question everyone is asking is: will you be a mere onlooker or will you take part in this coal rush?

Bharat Coking Coal IPO: Structure, Key Dates & Investor Details at a Glance

Category Details
IPO Structure Bharat Coking Coal IPO comprises only an Offer for Sale (OFS) by Coal India.
Proceeds ₹1,071 crore at ₹23/share goes entirely to Coal India.
Anchor Investors LIC, Societe Generale, Copthall Mauritius, Citrine Fund, Maybank Securities, Rajasthan Global Securities.
Mutual Fund Allocation UTI Dividend Yield Fund, Nippon India Small Cap Fund, Bandhan Small Cap Fund, other equity-focused schemes.
Key Dates Basis of allotment: Jan 14, 2026
Refunds: Jan 15, 2026
Share credit/listing: Jan 16, 2026 (BSE & NSE)
Shareholder Quota Eligibility Investors holding Coal India shares as of Jan 1, 2026, can apply under shareholder quota for priority allocation.
Bidding Timeline Anchor bidding: Jan 8, 2026
Public issue: Jan 9–13, 2026

Bharat Coking Coal IPO Day 3: Grey Market Buzz & Listing Hints

On Day 3, BCCL IPO shows a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹10.6, hinting at a potential listing price of ₹33.6, nearly 46% above the IPO price. Over 11 sessions, GMP ranged ₹9.25–16.25, reflecting strong investor appetite and willingness to pay a premium.

Key Risk Factors

  • Geographic concentration & reserve depletion risk

  • High revenue dependence on raw coking coal demand

  • High customer concentration

  • Dependence on limited vendors & service disruption

  • Environmental and climate risks, including weather disruptions in mining operations

(With Inputs)
First published on: Jan 13, 2026 11:04 AM IST
