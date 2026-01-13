Bharat Coking Coal IPO Day 3: Oversubscribed 33.6x, GMP Signals 46% Premium, Strong Demand Ahead Of Listing

Moreover, the start was not slow, on Day 1 (January 9), the IPO was completely subscribed within minutes, and a huge ₹273 crore was raised from anchor investors just the day before. It is evident that long-term and institutional investors are not going to let this opportunity go.

Today, January 13, 2026, is the last day of the IPO, which means that retail investors have only one last chance to buy. The price range is ₹21–23 per share, and a lot consists of 600 shares.

Due to such high demand, the question everyone is asking is: will you be a mere onlooker or will you take part in this coal rush?

Bharat Coking Coal IPO: Structure, Key Dates & Investor Details at a Glance Category Details IPO Structure Bharat Coking Coal IPO comprises only an Offer for Sale (OFS) by Coal India. Proceeds ₹1,071 crore at ₹23/share goes entirely to Coal India. Anchor Investors LIC, Societe Generale, Copthall Mauritius, Citrine Fund, Maybank Securities, Rajasthan Global Securities. Mutual Fund Allocation UTI Dividend Yield Fund, Nippon India Small Cap Fund, Bandhan Small Cap Fund, other equity-focused schemes. Key Dates Basis of allotment: Jan 14, 2026

Refunds: Jan 15, 2026

Share credit/listing: Jan 16, 2026 (BSE & NSE) Shareholder Quota Eligibility Investors holding Coal India shares as of Jan 1, 2026, can apply under shareholder quota for priority allocation. Bidding Timeline Anchor bidding: Jan 8, 2026

Public issue: Jan 9–13, 2026 Bharat Coking Coal IPO Day 3: Grey Market Buzz & Listing Hints On Day 3, BCCL IPO shows a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹10.6, hinting at a potential listing price of ₹33.6, nearly 46% above the IPO price. Over 11 sessions, GMP ranged ₹9.25–16.25, reflecting strong investor appetite and willingness to pay a premium. Key Risk Factors Geographic concentration & reserve depletion risk

High revenue dependence on raw coking coal demand

High customer concentration

Dependence on limited vendors & service disruption

Environmental and climate risks, including weather disruptions in mining operations (With Inputs) Also Read: Stock Market Outlook: Sensex & Nifty Recover, But What’s Next For Dalal Street Amid Trump’s Tariff Drama?