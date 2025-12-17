Bhavish Aggarwal Offloads 2.62 Crore Ola Electric Shares: Billionaire’s Net Worth Takes $30.9 Million Hit; Strategic Play Or Market Shock?

The CEO of Ola Electric, Bhavish Aggarwal, has made a shocking announcement that has caused investors to pay close attention. As per the information provided by the NSE, the company’s founder sold nearly 2.62 crore shares of Ola Electric Mobility in a surprising bulk deal at an average price of ₹34.99 per share. What does this imply? Is it an indication of market caution, or is it a matter of very good timing? Although the share sale has sparked widespread discussion across Dalal Street, it also raises a larger question: what is the real reason behind this move?

Usually, such sales by a founder do disturb the market, but this time it could be something different and more tactical. For now, the only thing that is certain is that Bhavish’s move has ignited discussions as much as his EVs do.