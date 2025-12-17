LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aircraft asim munir Delhi air crisis antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear Affinity Partners exit homebound donald trump aircraft asim munir Delhi air crisis antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear Affinity Partners exit homebound donald trump aircraft asim munir Delhi air crisis antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear Affinity Partners exit homebound donald trump aircraft asim munir Delhi air crisis antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear Affinity Partners exit homebound donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aircraft asim munir Delhi air crisis antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear Affinity Partners exit homebound donald trump aircraft asim munir Delhi air crisis antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear Affinity Partners exit homebound donald trump aircraft asim munir Delhi air crisis antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear Affinity Partners exit homebound donald trump aircraft asim munir Delhi air crisis antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear Affinity Partners exit homebound donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Bhavish Aggarwal Offloads 2.62 Crore Ola Electric Shares: Billionaire’s Net Worth Takes $30.9 Million Hit; Strategic Play Or Market Shock?

Bhavish Aggarwal Offloads 2.62 Crore Ola Electric Shares: Billionaire’s Net Worth Takes $30.9 Million Hit; Strategic Play Or Market Shock?

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal sold 2.62 crore shares in a bulk deal, triggering market buzz, a dip in net worth, and fresh debate over strategy versus exit intentions.

Bhavish Aggarwal Offloads 2.62 Crore Ola Electric Shares: Billionaire’s Net Worth Takes $30.9 Million Hit; Strategic Play Or Market Shock?

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 17, 2025 12:28:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bhavish Aggarwal Offloads 2.62 Crore Ola Electric Shares: Billionaire’s Net Worth Takes $30.9 Million Hit; Strategic Play Or Market Shock?

Bhavish Aggarwal Sells Part Of Ola Electric Stake

The CEO of Ola Electric, Bhavish Aggarwal, has made a shocking announcement that has caused investors to pay close attention. As per the information provided by the NSE, the company’s founder sold nearly 2.62 crore shares of Ola Electric Mobility in a surprising bulk deal at an average price of ₹34.99 per share. What does this imply? Is it an indication of market caution, or is it a matter of very good timing? Although the share sale has sparked widespread discussion across Dalal Street, it also raises a larger question: what is the real reason behind this move?

Usually, such sales by a founder do disturb the market, but this time it could be something different and more tactical. For now, the only thing that is certain is that Bhavish’s move has ignited discussions as much as his EVs do.

Did the Stake Sale Impact Bhavish Aggarwal’s Net Worth?

  • Bhavish Aggarwal, founder of Ola Electric Mobility, currently has a net worth of $1.6 billion, according to the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires list.
  • His wealth saw a one-day decline of $30.9 million, reflecting a 1.89% drop.
  • Before Tuesday’s stake sale, Aggarwal’s net worth was close to $2 billion.

How Much Does Bhavish Aggarwal actually Stak In Ola Electric? 

Quite a lot. The founder’s share as of September 2025 was a hefty 30.02%, which BSE data shows equals 1,32,39,60,029 equity shares. That’s not only confidence but also commitment shown in figures. Therefore, when he decided to sell off a small part of his holding, people on Dalal Street naturally reacted with raised eyebrows. 

A PTI report citing sources very close to the matter stated that this was not an exit strategy but a house-cleaning exercise. Aggarwal used limited stake monetisation, plus personal income, to completely lift all promoter-level share pledges. As a result, 3.93% of pledged shares were released from the encumbrance, leaving the founder now devoid of any debt.

So, is this a case of a founder withdrawing or a founder consolidating his control with a lighter balance sheet? The move tends to suggest the latter, and investors are taking heed.

Ola Electric Share Price Movement After Stake Sale News

Parameter Details
Opening Price (BSE) ₹34.55
Intraday Low ₹33.67
Time of Latest Update 11:15 am, Wednesday
Current Trading Price ₹33.90
Percentage Change 1.74% lower
Reason for Movement News of stake sale

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Rupee Breaches 91 Mark: Inside India’s Historic Currency Slide As Markets….

First published on: Dec 17, 2025 12:28 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bhavish AggarwalBhavish Aggarwal net worthDalal Street newshome-hero-pos-12NSE dataOla Electric bulk dealOla Electric sharesOla Electric stake salepromoter stake

RELATED News

From Instagram Fame To Rs 150 Crore ARR: How Kusha Kapila’s UnderNeat Raises $6 Million And Redefines Influencer-Led Commerce In India’s Shapewear Market

Gold and Silver Price Today on 17 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Are Trump’s 50% Tariffs Driving India’s Rupee To Record Lows And How Long Will The Slide Last? Experts Explain

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens on a Tightrope; Sensex, Nifty Show Caution After Turbulent Week

Stocks to Watch Today: IndiGo, Tata Power, Park Medi World, HCL, Glenmark, Ola, Vedanta And Many Other In Focus On 17 December

LATEST NEWS

Now Watch Reels On  Big Screen: Instagram Launches Reels App For TV, Know The Supported TV Models

CSK IPL Team 2026 Players List: Check Chennai Super Kings Full Squad, Retained and Released Players List

Congress Leader Prithviraj Chavan Makes Shocking Claims, Says Pakistan ‘Defeated’ India On Day 1 Of Operation Sindoor, Aircraft Shot Down, Refuses To Apologise

What Is Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Doing Now? Launches YouTube Channel, Issues Scam Alert For Fans Nationwide

UAE Integrated Resort Reaches Historic Construction Milestone in Ras Al Khaimah

Why Is Payal Gaming Link Trending? Know Everything About The Popular YouTuber Amid Viral MMS Controversy

Bhavish Aggarwal Offloads 2.62 Crore Ola Electric Shares: Billionaire’s Net Worth Takes $30.9 Million Hit; Strategic Play Or Market Shock?

DDA Delhi Karmayogi Awaas Yojana 2025: How Govt Employees Can Buy Discounted Flats in Delhi

Payal Gaming Viral Video: Popular YouTuber 1 Minute 20 Seconds MMS LEAKS Online Amid 19-Minute Video Row, Real or Deepfake?

Donald Trump’s Gaza Plan Puts Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir In A Fix: Send Troops Or Risk US Fury?

Bhavish Aggarwal Offloads 2.62 Crore Ola Electric Shares: Billionaire’s Net Worth Takes $30.9 Million Hit; Strategic Play Or Market Shock?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bhavish Aggarwal Offloads 2.62 Crore Ola Electric Shares: Billionaire’s Net Worth Takes $30.9 Million Hit; Strategic Play Or Market Shock?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bhavish Aggarwal Offloads 2.62 Crore Ola Electric Shares: Billionaire’s Net Worth Takes $30.9 Million Hit; Strategic Play Or Market Shock?
Bhavish Aggarwal Offloads 2.62 Crore Ola Electric Shares: Billionaire’s Net Worth Takes $30.9 Million Hit; Strategic Play Or Market Shock?
Bhavish Aggarwal Offloads 2.62 Crore Ola Electric Shares: Billionaire’s Net Worth Takes $30.9 Million Hit; Strategic Play Or Market Shock?
Bhavish Aggarwal Offloads 2.62 Crore Ola Electric Shares: Billionaire’s Net Worth Takes $30.9 Million Hit; Strategic Play Or Market Shock?

QUICK LINKS