BITS Pilani Rolls Out Initiatives for Stray Dog Management across Campuses
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni
LIVE TV
Home > Business > BITS Pilani Rolls Out Initiatives for Stray Dog Management across Campuses

BITS Pilani Rolls Out Initiatives for Stray Dog Management across Campuses

BITS Pilani Rolls Out Initiatives for Stray Dog Management across Campuses

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 13, 2025 14:36:07 IST

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 13: Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) Pilani, an Institute of Eminence, today announced significant progress in its comprehensive stray dog management program. Developed over the past two years in response to 282 reported bite incidents, this multi-faceted initiative aims to enhance campus safety while upholding a strong commitment to animal welfare.

The program integrates robust measures for harmonious coexistence. Key efforts include large-scale Animal Birth Control (ABC) and vaccination drives, with 144 dogs successfully sterilized, vaccinated against rabies, and microchipped in collaboration with partners like Help in Suffering, Jaipur. A dedicated 19,000 sq ft state-of-the-art animal sanctuary on campus provides shelter and care for abandoned and injured animals, equipped with medical facilities and supported by a veterinary team. Operational improvements further include nine designated feeding zones, clear incident reporting systems, and structured hygiene and safety protocols. Campus policies now align with national regulations and the internationally recognized Five Freedoms of Animal Welfare across all BITS Pilani campuses.

These comprehensive measures are already yielding positive results, with the campus observing a reduction in bite incidents and improved campus sanitation. As part of its ongoing commitment to transparency and best practices, BITS Pilani’s efforts were recently reviewed by two independent government-appointed committees acting on directives from the Department of Animal Husbandry, Government of Rajasthan, and the District Administration, Jhunjhunu. The first committee conducted a surprise inspection on 3rd September 2025, followed by a second committee’s surprise inspection on 6th September 2025, after which both submitted confidential reports to the competent authorities.

BITS Pilani acknowledges that stray dog management is a complex issue across India with no overnight solutions. The program represents a continuous journey of learning, adaptation, and improvement, with the ultimate goal of ensuring that every member of the campus community feels safe, while every animal is treated with dignity and care.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: advertorial-disclaimeranimal welfareanimal-birth-controlbits-pilanibusinesswire-indiacampus-safetystray-dog-management

RELATED News

True Hope Foundation Becomes The First Crowdfunding Platform to Lead Flood Relief in Vrindavan with 18 Rescue Boats
IndieVisual Crosses 1,000 Videos for 150 Clients: Redefining Video Production Infrastructure for India’s Enterprises
ITR Filing Deadline 2025: Anything New For NRI Taxpayers This Year?
Governors Participate With Auroville Students In Green Initiative On New Crown Road
IndieVisual Crosses 1,000 Videos for 150 Clients: Redefining Video Production Infrastructure for India's Enterprises

LATEST NEWS

Can You Play With Water Of a ‘Naali’? In THIS Country, People Splash Each Other With It
"Main goal is to win the tournament": Pakistan batter Saim Ayub's focus on bigger picture
‘Trade, Water, Talks And Terrorism Can’t Go Together, Why Cricket?’: AAP Protests Against Asia Cup India-Pakistan Match To Be Held On Sept 14
Ashoka University and IMD forge partnership to strengthen climate research and weather forecasting
Japan's ex-Economic Security Minister Takaichi leads race for LDP presidency as country braces for leadership shift
YSRCP Vows To Oppose Privatization Of Medical Colleges In AP
How This Hollywood Actor Quietly Became the Most Bankable Star
Lavish Life of Bollywood’s New Gen-Z Stars Everyone’s Talking About
Senior Maoist Leader Pothula Padmavathi Surrenders After 43 Years Underground
‘Mai Aapke Saath Hu’: PM Modi Addresses Manipur, Calls Manipur Land Of Hope, ‘But Violence Gripped It All’
BITS Pilani Rolls Out Initiatives for Stray Dog Management across Campuses

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BITS Pilani Rolls Out Initiatives for Stray Dog Management across Campuses

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BITS Pilani Rolls Out Initiatives for Stray Dog Management across Campuses
BITS Pilani Rolls Out Initiatives for Stray Dog Management across Campuses
BITS Pilani Rolls Out Initiatives for Stray Dog Management across Campuses
BITS Pilani Rolls Out Initiatives for Stray Dog Management across Campuses

QUICK LINKS