BPTP, Led by Kabul Chawla, Wins Dual Honours at Realty+ Excellence Awards 2025 – North for Amstoria Verti-Greens and GAIA Residences

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], September 20: BPTP Ltd., one of NCR’s leading real estate developers founded by Kabul Chawla, has been honoured with two prestigious accolades at the 17th Realty+ Excellence Awards 2025 – North, highlighting its commitment to innovation, excellence, holistic, and customer-centric design.

The company received the titles “Skyscrapers Project of the Year” and “Design Project of the Year” for its landmark residential projects, Amstoria Verti-Greens and GAIA Residences. These honours recognize the project’s exceptional launch strategy and its distinctive, future-ready design, which sets new standards of contemporary urban living. The awards were received by Mr. Harinder Dhillon, National Sales Head, BPTP Limited and Mr. Varun Juneja, Sr. VP Architecture, BPTP Limited at an award ceremony held at The Leela Ambience, Gurgaon.

BPTP’s projects are recognized in the following categories

* ‘Skyscrapers Project of the Year’- Amstoria Verti-Greens – Awarded for its signature high-rise vertical gardens and energy-efficient building technologies, Amstoria Verti Greens redefines the Gurgaon skyline while setting new sustainability standards in urban luxury. Amstoria Verti-Greens is thoughtfully planned with a blend of elegance and functionality, the project offers a truly elevated living experience with its expansive 1.75 lakh sq. ft. Club & Amenity Zones. The property features 15 Sky Gardens across five towers, providing residents with serene green spaces and breathtaking views. The project features an impressive array of state-of-the-art amenities designed to enhance the living experience.

* ‘Design Project of the Year’ -GAIA Residences- Honoured for its future-first architecture, GAIA Residences is the first residential development on the Dwarka Expressway to feature glass and metal facade towers that enhance energy savings and reduce outside noise, providing residents with a more comfortable and sustainable living environment. The project is IGBC Platinum pre-certified, promoting eco-friendly living, and is built to Seismic Zone V standards for maximum safety. Amenities such as sky gardens with a yoga deck at 400 feet, a library lounge at 300 feet, and a co-working lounge at 200 feet offer residents opportunities for wellness, relaxation, and productivity.

Sunil Kumar Jha, Chief Design and Sustainability Officer, BPTP Limited, said, “This double recognition at the Realty+ Excellence Awards 2025 is a proud moment for all of us at BPTP. Both Amstoria Verti-Greens and GAIA Residences reflect our commitment to building spaces that are aesthetically inspiring, environmentally responsible, and future-ready. These awards show the trust our customers place in us and our vision of creating communities that enrich lives.”

Both Amstoria Verti-Greens and GAIA Residences projects on the Dwarka Expressway offer direct access to major business and shopping hubs in Gurugram and Delhi, reflecting BPTP’s vision to shape premier urban lifestyles. With Cyber City and Ambience Mall within a 25-minute drive, IGI Airport 30 minutes away, and key services like Delhi Public School and Sheetla Mata Devi Hospital just five minutes away, the projects exemplify BPTP’s commitment to delivering integrated living experiences. NH-8 provides additional connectivity to Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Manesar, Sohna, and the New Diplomatic Enclave.

This recognition highlights BPTP’s dedication to creating projects, like Amstoria Verti-Greens and GAIA Residences that shape urban skylines and fulfil lifestyle aspirations across North India.

The Realty+ Excellence Awards 2025 brought together the best of North India’s real estate industry, celebrating design excellence, superior execution, and impactful market contributions. The edition featured thought leadership sessions, wide industry participation, and honoured innovators redefining residential, commercial, technology, and sustainability landscapes.

BPTP is one of India’s most trusted and leading real estate developers, with a strong presence in the Delhi-NCR region. Led by Chairman and MD Kabul Chawla, the company has delivered over 25,000 homes, as well as numerous landmark residential and commercial projects that blend cutting-edge design, modern architecture, and sustainable living solutions. Known for its innovative and customer-centric approach, BPTP continues to redefine urban luxury through future-first development, premium amenities, and a commitment to excellence, transparency, and elegant, efficient living.

