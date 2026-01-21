Deepinder Goyal Steps Down As Eternal Group CEO As Blinkit’s Albinder Dhindsa Takes Charge: Reasons Behind The Big Move Explained

Deepinder Goyal has resigned as the CEO of Eternal with effect from February 1, 2026. The company also announced that Albinder Dhindsa, who currently leads Blinkit, will take over as the new CEO. The board said this change comes as part of the company’s long-term plan to grow and build stronger operations.

In a statement, Deepinder Goyal said he is proud of what the team has achieved. He added, “I am grateful for the trust and support of the board and my colleagues.” Goyal also said it was the right time to hand over the reins as the company moves into its next phase of growth.

The board thanked Goyal for his leadership and said he helped shape the company’s strategy and direction over the years. They said he played a key role in building the business to where it is today.

An important update on leadership changes at Eternal. pic.twitter.com/CALn2QQFWE — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) January 21, 2026

Why Deepinder Goyal Resigned?

Albinder Dhindsa will take charge from February 1 next year. In his own comments, Dhindsa said he is honoured and excited for the new role. He said, “I look forward to working with the team and driving the next stage of growth.”

Deepinder Goyal explaining his decision said that, “Today, I have decided to step away from the Group CEO role. Over time, I’ve been drawn to new ideas that involve much higher risk and experimentation. These are ideas that are better explored outside a public company. Eternal deserves to remain focused and disciplined, and the role of a public company CEO in India demands singular attention. This change allows the company to stay on course while I explore new paths.”

He further explained saying what doesn’t change at the company, “I have spent eighteen years, almost half my life, building this company, and that does not change. I will continue to stay deeply involved. Albi, Akshant, and I will keep working closely together, just as we always have. Our partnership, shared context, and trust remain exactly the same. All our business CEOs will continue to operate with the same autonomy they have always had. I will also remain actively involved in long-term strategy, culture, leadership development, and ethics and governance, which is where I have been focusing more of my time anyway.”

The management change is expected to bring fresh energy and a new leadership style as Eternal focuses on its future goals.

Also Read: Budget 2026: What India Inc. And Middle-Class Taxpayers Expect Amid Global Economic Turmoil? FM Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Union Budget On THIS Date