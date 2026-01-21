LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor donald trump davos breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor donald trump davos breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor donald trump davos breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor donald trump davos
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor donald trump davos breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor donald trump davos breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor donald trump davos breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor donald trump davos
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Deepinder Goyal Steps Down As Eternal Group CEO As Blinkit’s Albinder Dhindsa Takes Charge: Reasons Behind The Big Move Explained

Deepinder Goyal Steps Down As Eternal Group CEO As Blinkit’s Albinder Dhindsa Takes Charge: Reasons Behind The Big Move Explained

Deepinder Goyal has resigned as Eternal CEO from February 1, 2026, and Blinkit head Albinder Dhindsa will take over as his replacement.

Deepinder Goyal Resigns as Zomato’s Eternal CEO (Image: X/deepigoyal)
Deepinder Goyal Resigns as Zomato’s Eternal CEO (Image: X/deepigoyal)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: January 21, 2026 16:42:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Deepinder Goyal Steps Down As Eternal Group CEO As Blinkit’s Albinder Dhindsa Takes Charge: Reasons Behind The Big Move Explained

Deepinder Goyal has resigned as the CEO of Eternal with effect from February 1, 2026. The company also announced that Albinder Dhindsa, who currently leads Blinkit, will take over as the new CEO. The board said this change comes as part of the company’s long-term plan to grow and build stronger operations.

You Might Be Interested In

In a statement, Deepinder Goyal said he is proud of what the team has achieved. He added, “I am grateful for the trust and support of the board and my colleagues.” Goyal also said it was the right time to hand over the reins as the company moves into its next phase of growth.

The board thanked Goyal for his leadership and said he helped shape the company’s strategy and direction over the years. They said he played a key role in building the business to where it is today.

You Might Be Interested In

Why Deepinder Goyal Resigned?

Albinder Dhindsa will take charge from February 1 next year. In his own comments, Dhindsa said he is honoured and excited for the new role. He said, “I look forward to working with the team and driving the next stage of growth.”

Deepinder Goyal explaining his decision said that, “Today, I have decided to step away from the Group CEO role. Over time, I’ve been drawn to new ideas that involve much higher risk and experimentation. These are ideas that are better explored outside a public company. Eternal deserves to remain focused and disciplined, and the role of a public company CEO in India demands singular attention. This change allows the company to stay on course while I explore new paths.”

He further explained saying what doesn’t change at the company, “I have spent eighteen years, almost half my life, building this company, and that does not change. I will continue to stay deeply involved. Albi, Akshant, and I will keep working closely together, just as we always have. Our partnership, shared context, and trust remain exactly the same. All our business CEOs will continue to operate with the same autonomy they have always had. I will also remain actively involved in long-term strategy, culture, leadership development, and ethics and governance, which is where I have been focusing more of my time anyway.”

The management change is expected to bring fresh energy and a new leadership style as Eternal focuses on its future goals.

Also Read: Budget 2026: What India Inc. And Middle-Class Taxpayers Expect Amid Global Economic Turmoil? FM Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Union Budget On THIS Date

First published on: Jan 21, 2026 4:17 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: breaking-newshome-hero-pos-1latest news

RELATED News

Deepfake Danger: Sudha Murty Warns Against AI Videos Misusing Her Image For Investment Scams

Big Boost for Small Businesses: Govt Approves ₹5,000 Crore Equity Infusion into SIDBI

India Raises Customs Duty On Electronic Goods: Boosting Domestic Growth And Jobs

What Is Joint Taxation? How Couples Can File Together And Cut Their Taxes; ICAI Proposes Optional System Ahead Of Budget 2026

ATLAS ISDI Appoints PepsiCo Design Leader Tanu Sinha to Advisory Board

LATEST NEWS

O’Romeo Trailer: Shahid Kapoor’s Cowboy Look Leaves Internet Excited, But Fans Want To See More Of Laila Majnu Duo Triptii Dimri And Avinash Tiwary

Davos 2026: These Top Indian Business Leaders Will Speak At The World Economic Forum (WEF), Here Is The Full List Of The CEOs Who Will Get To Meet Donald Trump

Deepinder Goyal Steps Down As Eternal Group CEO As Blinkit’s Albinder Dhindsa Takes Charge: Reasons Behind The Big Move Explained

Vicky Kaushal To Be Part of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2? Fans Reject Shared Universe Says ‘WE DON’T WANT THIS’

Donald Trump Says US Will ‘Pay Tariffs Back’ If Supreme Court Overturns Levies

Virat Kohli Loses Top Spot To Daryl Mitchell In ICC ODI Rankings

Watch: Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau Wink At Each Other From A Distance At WEF Summit, Internet Finds It Cute And Lovely; Why Are They At Davos?

Elon Musk Vs Sam Altman Continues As Tesla Boss Asks People To Not Use ChatGPT, This Is How OpenAI Boss Reacted

Who Is Ajaz Khan? Bigg Boss Fame And Actor Back In Spotlight As Alleged MMS Video Goes Viral

Is OnePlus Being Dismantled In India?’: CEO Robin Liu Says THIS As Massive Speculation Grows

Deepinder Goyal Steps Down As Eternal Group CEO As Blinkit’s Albinder Dhindsa Takes Charge: Reasons Behind The Big Move Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Deepinder Goyal Steps Down As Eternal Group CEO As Blinkit’s Albinder Dhindsa Takes Charge: Reasons Behind The Big Move Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Deepinder Goyal Steps Down As Eternal Group CEO As Blinkit’s Albinder Dhindsa Takes Charge: Reasons Behind The Big Move Explained
Deepinder Goyal Steps Down As Eternal Group CEO As Blinkit’s Albinder Dhindsa Takes Charge: Reasons Behind The Big Move Explained
Deepinder Goyal Steps Down As Eternal Group CEO As Blinkit’s Albinder Dhindsa Takes Charge: Reasons Behind The Big Move Explained
Deepinder Goyal Steps Down As Eternal Group CEO As Blinkit’s Albinder Dhindsa Takes Charge: Reasons Behind The Big Move Explained

QUICK LINKS