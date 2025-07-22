LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank europe Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank europe Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank europe Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank europe Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News
Live TV
TRENDING |
CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank europe Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank europe Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank europe Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank europe Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News
Home > Business > Bribes For Billions, Struggles For Thousands: The Chanda Kochhar Case Reveals A Stark Divide

Bribes For Billions, Struggles For Thousands: The Chanda Kochhar Case Reveals A Stark Divide

Chanda Kochhar, former CEO of ICICI Bank, was found guilty of accepting a ₹64 crore bribe linked to a ₹300 crore loan to Videocon Group. This case highlights discrepancies in India’s banking sector, where small borrowers face stringent requirements, while large corporations benefit from less scrutiny. It raises concerns about governance, transparency, and accountability in financial institutions.

The recent tribunal verdict against former MD and CEO of ICICI Bank, Chanda Kochhar raises concerns about financial deviations. She was found guilty by the tribunal court of receiving a ₹64 crore bribe in connection with a ₹300 crore loan to the Videocon Group. (Photo: Social)
The recent tribunal verdict against former MD and CEO of ICICI Bank, Chanda Kochhar raises concerns about financial deviations. She was found guilty by the tribunal court of receiving a ₹64 crore bribe in connection with a ₹300 crore loan to the Videocon Group. (Photo: Social)

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: July 22, 2025 18:15:28 IST

The recent tribunal verdict against former MD and CEO of ICICI Bank, Chanda Kochhar raises concerns about financial deviations. She was found guilty by the tribunal court of receiving a ₹64 crore bribe in connection with a ₹300 crore loan to the Videocon Group.

Kochhar’s case is not just about individual misconduct. It, however, reflects an uncomfortable truth about India’s banking elite. While the common man faces immense pressure over missed EMIs and loan rejections, top executives have played by their own rulebook.

When Rules Bend for the Powerful

The funds, routed through SEPL, a subsidiary of Videocon, were sent to NuPower Renewables Pvt. Ltd. (NRPL), a firm managed by Deepak Kochhar, Chanda Kochhar’s husband. At the time the money was transferred, he was serving as the Managing Director of NRPL.

The verdict aligns with the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) ongoing investigation, which had earlier led to the attachment of assets belonging to the Kochhar family under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Although small borrowers face hurdles when applying for loans, extensive documentation, a good credit score, and constant follow-ups make it a rigorous application process. The loan granted to Videocon is a stark example of how regulatory checks can fail for some, while being rigorously applied to others.

Obtaining a Loan is Complex for the Common Man

In India, obtaining a loan can sometimes be a very complex and stressful process for individuals and small businesses. There are high credit requirements, strict documentation, and frequent follow-ups needed before you get your loan sanctioned. The challenge increases if you default on a loan, it can lead to harassment, legal actions, or even your assets seize.

In contrast, larger corporate entities often find it easier to access large loans, sometimes without sufficient scrutiny. This discrepancy in how loans are handled raises important questions about fairness and due process in the banking sector.

However, the Kochhar case is just one example in a broader landscape of challenges facing the financial sector.

The question remains: how many similar cases exist, and how can they be prevented in the future?

Also Read: Chanda Kochhar Found Guilty Of Rs 64 Crore Bribe In Videocon Loan Case: See What The Tribunal’s Verdict Reveals

Tags: ICICI bankloan

RELATED News

Air India Aircraft Bursts Into Flames After Landing At Indira Gandhi Airport
‘To Win Every Election, BJP Devises A New Strategy’ Says Akhilesh Yadav On Bihar SIR
Jagdeep Dhankhar Collapsed In Garden Three Days Before Resigning As Vice President
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Begins Four-Day Visit To Dibrugarh And Tinsukia
Chanda Kochhar Found Guilty Of Rs 64 Crore Bribe In Videocon Loan Case: See What The Tribunal’s Verdict Reveals

More News

Bribes For Billions, Struggles For Thousands: The Chanda Kochhar Case Reveals A Stark Divide
Is Avatar 3 Getting A New Villain? James Cameron Surprises Fans With A New Twist
Why The Climate Crisis Is Cricket’s Ultimate Test Match: Experts Paint A Grim Picture
Barcelona vs Vissel Kobe: Pre Season Friendly, How To Watch On DAZN
‘Go F*** Yourself,’ Stephen Colbert Fires At US President Trump For Celebrating ‘The Late Show’ Cancellation
Poonam Pandey Defends Death Hoax To Promote Cervical Cancer Despite Backlash: ‘Jhoot Toh…’
How Gen Z Is Swapping Alcohol For Healthier, Blissful Brews
Monsoon Hair Care Guide: Try These Easy Home Remedies For Healthy Hair
GTU Declares Summer Session 2025 Results for UG, PG & Diploma Courses
Explained: How Hunter Biden Impacted Joe Biden’s Presidency
Bribes For Billions, Struggles For Thousands: The Chanda Kochhar Case Reveals A Stark Divide

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bribes For Billions, Struggles For Thousands: The Chanda Kochhar Case Reveals A Stark Divide

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bribes For Billions, Struggles For Thousands: The Chanda Kochhar Case Reveals A Stark Divide
Bribes For Billions, Struggles For Thousands: The Chanda Kochhar Case Reveals A Stark Divide
Bribes For Billions, Struggles For Thousands: The Chanda Kochhar Case Reveals A Stark Divide
Bribes For Billions, Struggles For Thousands: The Chanda Kochhar Case Reveals A Stark Divide

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?