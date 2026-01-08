Budget 2026: Customs Duty Slabs May Be Cut To Five Or Six; Here’s What You Need To Know

Budget 2026 May Bring Fewer Duty Slabs, Lower Litigation For Importers

The Centre might be ready to give India’s complicated customs duty system a much-needed overhaul. According to reports, the government is mulling over reducing the number of customs duty slabs to only five or six, which is music to the ears of businesses overwhelmed by bureaucracy. Officials think that after last year’s major overhaul, there might still be possibilities to simplify tariffs, reduce disputes over classifications, and make the whole system more user-friendly.

The aim? Fewer grey areas, less litigation, and a system that truly supports national objectives. This could translate into less hassle and clearer rules for importers and traders, provided the proposal is included in Budget 2026.