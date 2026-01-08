LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Ashes 2025-26 ice agent Azizur Rahman Musabbir operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal death bobby deol Sophia donald trump Ashes 2025-26 ice agent Azizur Rahman Musabbir operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal death bobby deol Sophia donald trump Ashes 2025-26 ice agent Azizur Rahman Musabbir operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal death bobby deol Sophia donald trump Ashes 2025-26 ice agent Azizur Rahman Musabbir operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal death bobby deol Sophia
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Ashes 2025-26 ice agent Azizur Rahman Musabbir operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal death bobby deol Sophia donald trump Ashes 2025-26 ice agent Azizur Rahman Musabbir operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal death bobby deol Sophia donald trump Ashes 2025-26 ice agent Azizur Rahman Musabbir operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal death bobby deol Sophia donald trump Ashes 2025-26 ice agent Azizur Rahman Musabbir operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal death bobby deol Sophia
LIVE TV
Home > World > 500% Tariffs On India, China Incoming? Donald Trump Greenlights Lindsey Graham’s Brutal Russia Sanctions Bill – What It Means

500% Tariffs On India, China Incoming? Donald Trump Greenlights Lindsey Graham’s Brutal Russia Sanctions Bill – What It Means

US Senator Lindsey Graham confirmed that President Trump has approved the bipartisan Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025. The legislation aims to impose steep tariffs on countries including India and China trading Russian oil, uranium, and petroleum products.

Trump approves Russia sanctions bill targeting Moscow, foreign oil buyers; bipartisan vote expected, India-U.S. trade tension rises. Photo: X.
Trump approves Russia sanctions bill targeting Moscow, foreign oil buyers; bipartisan vote expected, India-U.S. trade tension rises. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: January 8, 2026 09:48:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

500% Tariffs On India, China Incoming? Donald Trump Greenlights Lindsey Graham’s Brutal Russia Sanctions Bill – What It Means

US Senator Lindsey Graham announced on Wednesday that President Donald Trump has approved a bipartisan Russian sanctions bill aimed at pressuring Moscow to end its war in Ukraine. The move represents a major escalation in the US strategy against Russia and signals an aggressive approach to curbing foreign support for Moscow.

You Might Be Interested In

Lindsey Graham Says Trump “Greenlit” Bill to Target Russia and Its Global Trade Partners

Graham revealed the development in a post on X, describing it as a pivotal shift in U.S. policy toward the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“After a very productive meeting today with President Trump on a variety of issues, he greenlit the bipartisan Russia sanctions bill that I have been working on for months with Senator Blumenthal and many others,” Graham wrote.

You Might Be Interested In

Graham added that the timing was crucial, “This will be well-timed, as Ukraine is making concessions for peace and Putin is all talk, continuing to kill the innocent.”

The legislation, officially titled the Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025, grants President Trump sweeping authority to economically isolate Russia and penalize major economies that continue to trade with Moscow or finance its war efforts.

Also Read: What is Bella 1, aka Marinera? US seizes Venezuela‑linked oil tanker; why is Russia protecting it with a submarine? Explained

Key Provisions of Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025: Tariffs on Russian Oil and Foreign Buyers

A central feature of the bill is a 500% tariff on all goods imported from any country that purchases Russian oil, petroleum products, or uranium. The provision is intended to financially squeeze Russia while discouraging foreign governments from undermining U.S. sanctions.

“This bill will allow President Trump to punish those countries who buy cheap Russian oil fueling Putin’s war machine,” Graham said.

“This bill would give President Trump tremendous leverage against countries like China, India, and Brazil to incentivize them to stop buying the cheap Russian oil that provides the financing for Putin’s bloodbath against Ukraine.”

According to the USCongress website, the bill also includes penalties on individuals and entities linked to Russia, raising tariffs on all goods and services imported from Russia into the United States to at least 500% of their value.

Bipartisan Vote On Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025 Expected Soon

Graham indicated that a vote on the bill could take place as early as next week and expressed optimism about strong bipartisan support.

The announcement follows a separate US action earlier Wednesday, when American forces reportedly seized an oil tanker attempting to transport sanctioned Venezuelan oil to Russia. Graham celebrated the seizure in another X post, framing it as part of a broader campaign targeting Venezuela and Cuba.

He also criticized opponents of the sanctions, including Sen. Rand Paul, who has argued that the bill could damage U.S. trade relations.

US-India Relations: Tariffs Spark Tension

The sanctions bill has already affected U.S.-India trade relations. President Trump noted that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was displeased with the tariffs imposed on Indian goods for buying Russian oil.

“I have a very good relationship with PM Modi, but he is not happy with me as India is paying high tariffs. But now they have reduced it very substantially, buying oil from Russia,” Trump said.

The tariffs, totaling 50%, were imposed because India has been a major buyer of Russian oil, which the U.S. sees as supporting Russia’s economy amid the Ukraine conflict. Trump acknowledged that while overall relations remain friendly, the issue has introduced some strain.

India has previously denied Trump’s claim that Modi assured him New Delhi would stop buying Russian oil, clarifying that no such discussion or commitment took place.

How Much Oil India Is Buying From Russia?

India is the second-largest buyer of Russian oil, behind China. According to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), India has imported around €144 billion worth of crude oil from Russia since the start of the Ukraine war.

Under the proposed legislation, countries knowingly trading in Russian-origin uranium and petroleum products would also face 500% tariffs on all goods and services imported into the U.S.

Also Read: Watch: US Seizes Second Venezuela-Linked, Sanctioned Tanker ‘Sophia’ In Caribbean Sea; Military Video Emerges- What We Know

First published on: Jan 8, 2026 9:48 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: donald trumphome-hero-pos-1Lindsey GrahamSanctioning Russia Act of 2025tariffstrump tariffsUS tariffs

RELATED News

Who Was Azizur Rahman Musabbir? BNP Leader Shot Dead In Dhaka Amid Rising Political Violence Under Muhammad Yunus

US Pulls Out Of 66 Global Treaties Including UN Climate Framework: What Donald Trump’s Move Means For The World

How Cash-Strapped Pakistan Spent $50,000 A Month On US Lobbyists While India Pounded It During Operation Sindoor

Trump Plans Massive 50% Increase in US Defense Budget, Signaling Military Spending Surge

Russia Slams US for Seizing Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker, Cites Maritime Law Breach

LATEST NEWS

Ashes 2025–26: Australia Clinch Series 4–1 With SCG Triumph Over England; Mitchell Starc Named Player Of The Series

Box Office Updates: Dhurandhar Day 34 Holds Strong As Ikkis Day 7 Sparks Fresh Buzz; Nationwide Clash Continues

Stock Market Today: ALERT! Markets Open In Red – Investors Cautious Amid Global Uncertainty

Who Is Umair From Viral Pakistan MMS Of 7 Minute 11 Seconds? Everything You Need To Know

Arjun Tendulkar Achieves Feat His Legendary Father Sachin Tendulkar Never Did — What Makes This Vijay Hazare Milestone So Unique?

Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Steel, Cipla, Meesho, Adani Green Energy, MCX, Infosys, Angel One, Eternal In Focus Today

Who Is Anil Agarwal? The Scrap Dealer Who Built Vedanta — Net Worth, Journey, Philanthropy – All You Need To Know

Who Was Agnivesh Agarwal? Son of Vedanta Founder Anil Agarwal Dies of Cardiac Arrest After Skiing Accident in the US

Grok AI Controversy Escalates as Government Seeks X’s Action Report on Obscene Content

Faridabad Horror: Shooting Coach Booked for Sexual Assault of 17-Year-Old National-Level Shooter

500% Tariffs On India, China Incoming? Donald Trump Greenlights Lindsey Graham’s Brutal Russia Sanctions Bill – What It Means

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

500% Tariffs On India, China Incoming? Donald Trump Greenlights Lindsey Graham’s Brutal Russia Sanctions Bill – What It Means

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

500% Tariffs On India, China Incoming? Donald Trump Greenlights Lindsey Graham’s Brutal Russia Sanctions Bill – What It Means
500% Tariffs On India, China Incoming? Donald Trump Greenlights Lindsey Graham’s Brutal Russia Sanctions Bill – What It Means
500% Tariffs On India, China Incoming? Donald Trump Greenlights Lindsey Graham’s Brutal Russia Sanctions Bill – What It Means
500% Tariffs On India, China Incoming? Donald Trump Greenlights Lindsey Graham’s Brutal Russia Sanctions Bill – What It Means

QUICK LINKS