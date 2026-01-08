500% Tariffs On India, China Incoming? Donald Trump Greenlights Lindsey Graham’s Brutal Russia Sanctions Bill – What It Means

US Senator Lindsey Graham announced on Wednesday that President Donald Trump has approved a bipartisan Russian sanctions bill aimed at pressuring Moscow to end its war in Ukraine. The move represents a major escalation in the US strategy against Russia and signals an aggressive approach to curbing foreign support for Moscow.

Lindsey Graham Says Trump “Greenlit” Bill to Target Russia and Its Global Trade Partners

Graham revealed the development in a post on X, describing it as a pivotal shift in U.S. policy toward the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“After a very productive meeting today with President Trump on a variety of issues, he greenlit the bipartisan Russia sanctions bill that I have been working on for months with Senator Blumenthal and many others,” Graham wrote.

Graham added that the timing was crucial, “This will be well-timed, as Ukraine is making concessions for peace and Putin is all talk, continuing to kill the innocent.”

After a very productive meeting today with President Trump on a variety of issues, he greenlit the bipartisan Russia sanctions bill that I have been working on for months with Senator Blumenthal and many others. This will be well-timed, as Ukraine is making concessions for peace… — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 7, 2026

The legislation, officially titled the Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025, grants President Trump sweeping authority to economically isolate Russia and penalize major economies that continue to trade with Moscow or finance its war efforts.

Also Read: What is Bella 1, aka Marinera? US seizes Venezuela‑linked oil tanker; why is Russia protecting it with a submarine? Explained

Key Provisions of Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025: Tariffs on Russian Oil and Foreign Buyers

A central feature of the bill is a 500% tariff on all goods imported from any country that purchases Russian oil, petroleum products, or uranium. The provision is intended to financially squeeze Russia while discouraging foreign governments from undermining U.S. sanctions.

“This bill will allow President Trump to punish those countries who buy cheap Russian oil fueling Putin’s war machine,” Graham said.

“This bill would give President Trump tremendous leverage against countries like China, India, and Brazil to incentivize them to stop buying the cheap Russian oil that provides the financing for Putin’s bloodbath against Ukraine.”

According to the USCongress website, the bill also includes penalties on individuals and entities linked to Russia, raising tariffs on all goods and services imported from Russia into the United States to at least 500% of their value.

Bipartisan Vote On Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025 Expected Soon

Graham indicated that a vote on the bill could take place as early as next week and expressed optimism about strong bipartisan support.

The announcement follows a separate US action earlier Wednesday, when American forces reportedly seized an oil tanker attempting to transport sanctioned Venezuelan oil to Russia. Graham celebrated the seizure in another X post, framing it as part of a broader campaign targeting Venezuela and Cuba.

He also criticized opponents of the sanctions, including Sen. Rand Paul, who has argued that the bill could damage U.S. trade relations.

US-India Relations: Tariffs Spark Tension

The sanctions bill has already affected U.S.-India trade relations. President Trump noted that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was displeased with the tariffs imposed on Indian goods for buying Russian oil.

“I have a very good relationship with PM Modi, but he is not happy with me as India is paying high tariffs. But now they have reduced it very substantially, buying oil from Russia,” Trump said.

The tariffs, totaling 50%, were imposed because India has been a major buyer of Russian oil, which the U.S. sees as supporting Russia’s economy amid the Ukraine conflict. Trump acknowledged that while overall relations remain friendly, the issue has introduced some strain.

India has previously denied Trump’s claim that Modi assured him New Delhi would stop buying Russian oil, clarifying that no such discussion or commitment took place.

How Much Oil India Is Buying From Russia?

India is the second-largest buyer of Russian oil, behind China. According to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), India has imported around €144 billion worth of crude oil from Russia since the start of the Ukraine war.

Under the proposed legislation, countries knowingly trading in Russian-origin uranium and petroleum products would also face 500% tariffs on all goods and services imported into the U.S.

Also Read: Watch: US Seizes Second Venezuela-Linked, Sanctioned Tanker ‘Sophia’ In Caribbean Sea; Military Video Emerges- What We Know