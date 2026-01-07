LIVE TV
Home > World > Watch: US Seizes Second Venezuela-Linked, Sanctioned Tanker 'Sophia' In Caribbean Sea; Military Video Emerges- What We Know

Watch: US Seizes Second Venezuela-Linked, Sanctioned Tanker ‘Sophia’ In Caribbean Sea; Military Video Emerges- What We Know

The US military has seized the stateless, sanctioned ‘dark fleet’ oil tanker M/T Sophia in international waters in the Caribbean. A military video shows the pre-dawn interception.

US Seizes Second Venezuela-Linked, Sanctioned Tanker ‘Sophia’. (Photo: X/@Southcom)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 7, 2026 21:50:48 IST

Watch: US Seizes Second Venezuela-Linked, Sanctioned Tanker ‘Sophia’ In Caribbean Sea; Military Video Emerges- What We Know

The United States has seized a stateless, sanctioned oil tanker M/T Sophia in international waters in the Caribbean Sea, marking the second Venezuela-linked tanker interception in a single day as Washington intensifies its crackdown on illicit oil shipments.

The seizure was confirmed by US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), which released a military video showing the interception of the so-called “dark fleet” vessel.

US Military Intercepts ‘Dark Fleet’ Tanker in Pre-Dawn Operation

According to the US military, the interception took place during a pre-dawn operation coordinated with the Department of Homeland Security. The vessel was seized without incident while operating in international waters.

“In a pre-dawn action this morning, the Department of Defense, in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security, apprehended a stateless, sanctioned dark fleet motor tanker without incident,” SOUTHCOM said in a post on X.



The video released by the military shows US forces approaching and taking control of the tanker.

What Is M/T Sophia?

M/T Sophia has been described by US authorities as a stateless, sanctioned ‘dark fleet’ tanker, a term used for vessels that allegedly operate outside international norms by:

  • Sailing without clear national registration

  • Turning off tracking transponders (“dark mode”)

  • Transporting sanctioned oil cargoes

US officials allege the tanker was involved in illicit activities across the Caribbean Sea, though specific operational details have not yet been disclosed.

Vessel Being Escorted to the United States

Following its seizure, M/T Sophia is now under escort by the US Coast Guard and is being taken toward the United States.

“The U.S. Coast Guard is escorting M/T Sophia to the U.S. for final disposition,” SOUTHCOM said, adding that US authorities will determine the vessel’s fate once it enters US jurisdiction.

Second Venezuela-Linked Tanker Seized in One Day

The Sophia seizure comes hours after the US also moved to seize another oil tanker, this time a Russian-flagged vessel allegedly linked to Venezuelan oil exports, according to a Reuters report.

That tanker had reportedly been tracked for more than two weeks across the Atlantic, highlighting Washington’s stepped-up enforcement against vessels suspected of helping Venezuela bypass US energy sanctions.

Why the US Is Targeting ‘Dark Fleet’ Oil Tankers

Since the US imposed energy sanctions on Venezuela in 2019, traders and refiners have increasingly relied on a “shadow” or “dark” fleet of tankers to move oil, often to China and other Asian markets.

Shipping analysts say these vessels are especially vulnerable to enforcement action because they:

  • Frequently lack proper registration

  • Use deceptive shipping practices

  • Have past links to sanctioned Russian or Iranian oil trades

US officials say the seizures are part of Operation Southern Spear, aimed at disrupting illegal maritime activity in the Western Hemisphere.

“Through Operation Southern Spear, the Department of Defense is unwavering in its mission to counter illicit activity in the Western Hemisphere,” the military said.

While the US has not yet revealed whether the oil cargo aboard M/T Sophia will be confiscated or sold, experts say the seizure sends a strong warning to operators of sanctioned ‘dark fleet’ vessels.

More enforcement actions are expected as the US tightens pressure on Venezuela-linked oil exports and sanctions-evasion networks operating in international waters.

First published on: Jan 7, 2026 9:50 PM IST
