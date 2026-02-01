LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Budget 2026: Big Tax Relief For NRIs, FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Five-Year Income Tax Exemption For Non-Residents Who…

Budget 2026: Big Tax Relief For NRIs, FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Five-Year Income Tax Exemption For Non-Residents Who…

Budget 2026: NRIs get 5-year tax exemption for supplying capital goods to bonded zone manufacturers; overseas investment limit raised to 10%.

NRIs get 5-year tax exemption for supplying capital goods to bonded zone manufacturers. (Photo: X)
NRIs get 5-year tax exemption for supplying capital goods to bonded zone manufacturers. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 1, 2026 13:19:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Budget 2026: Big Tax Relief For NRIs, FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Five-Year Income Tax Exemption For Non-Residents Who…

In a major relief for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting Union Budget 2026, announced a five-year income tax exemption for non-residents who supply capital goods and equipment to toll manufacturers in bonded zones.

You Might Be Interested In

This move is expected to boost investment and simplify compliance for NRIs engaging with Indian businesses.

Under the new provision, TDS on the sale of immovable property by non-residents will now be deducted and deposited by resident buyers using their PAN-based challan, eliminating the need for a TAN (Temporary Accounting Number). The simplification is expected to make tax compliance easier and more efficient for NRIs.

You Might Be Interested In

Key Highlights for NRIs in Budget 2026:

  • Five-year tax exemption: NRIs providing capital goods and equipment to bonded zone manufacturers will not have to pay income tax for five years.

  • TDS simplification: Resident buyers will handle TDS deduction using PAN-based challans.

  • Overseas investment boost: The government also proposed doubling the overseas individual investment limit to 10%, providing NRIs more flexibility in cross-border investments.

The Finance Minister also introduced a policy allowing foreign nationals who have been residing in India for over five years to be exempted from paying taxes on income earned abroad. This initiative aims to attract international professionals, investors, and long-term residents to India while addressing issues of double taxation.

The tax exemption and investment-friendly measures in Union Budget 2026 signal the government’s intent to make India a more attractive destination for global talent and foreign investment.

By easing compliance for NRIs and rewarding long-term commitment to India, these policies could strengthen economic ties and encourage higher capital inflows.

ALSO READ: Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces ‘Khelo India Mission’ To Transform India’s Sports Sector Over The Next Decade — Check Key Features

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 1:19 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: budget 2026 livebudget highlightsbudget liveBudget tax exemptionlive budget 2026

RELATED News

Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes Customs Duty Relief On Leather, Synthetic Footwear, Textile Garments; Check Details Inside

Union Budget 2026: New ‘She-Marts’ To Help Women SHGs Become Entrepreneurs, Build On Lakhpati Didi Success – All You Need To Know

Union Budget 2026: What Was The Duration Of Finance Minister’s Nirmala Sitharaman Speech?

Union Budget 2026: From Alcohol To Cancer Drugs And Mobile Phones, What Gets Costlier, And What Gets Cheaper? Here’s How Your Wallet Is Expected To Be Affected

Union Budget 2026: No Change In Tax Rates And Slabs, Major Update On ITR Deadline Announced By FM Nirmala Sitharaman – What Salaried Class, Other Taxpayers Should Know

LATEST NEWS

Budget 2026 Announces Tax Relief For Accident Victims, Cuts TCS On Foreign Travel, And Education

BUDGET 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Girls’ Hostels in Every District With Multiple Colleges: ‘5 University Townships To Be Created Close To Industrial Corridors

Union Budget 2026: Good News For Gen-Z, Govt Allocates 1.4 Lakh Crores For Gaming, Visual Animations And Digital Arts, Aims To Create 2 Million Jobs By 2030

Union Budget 2026: No Change In Tax Rates And Slabs, Major Update On ITR Deadline Announced By FM Nirmala Sitharaman – What Salaried Class, Other Taxpayers Should Know

Union Budget 2026 Highlights: Key Takeaways From Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget Speech, All Major Updates In One Place

Union Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman Unveils Initiative For High-Quality Sports Manufacturing

Union Budget 2026: New Dedicated Freight Links, 20 National Waterways, Big Infra Push Announcements Guided by “Yuvashakti”, Built on “Three Kartvayas”

BUDGET 2026: Misreporting Of Income To Attract A Penalty Equal To 100% Of The Tax Amount, All You Need To Know

Union Budget 2026: Govt To Set Up High-Powered Education To Employment panel To assess AI impact On jobs

Jailer 2 Internet Buzz: Shah Rukh Khan Joins Rajinikanth, Playing His Mysterious Confidante – Role Details Revealed!

Budget 2026: Big Tax Relief For NRIs, FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Five-Year Income Tax Exemption For Non-Residents Who…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Budget 2026: Big Tax Relief For NRIs, FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Five-Year Income Tax Exemption For Non-Residents Who…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Budget 2026: Big Tax Relief For NRIs, FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Five-Year Income Tax Exemption For Non-Residents Who…
Budget 2026: Big Tax Relief For NRIs, FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Five-Year Income Tax Exemption For Non-Residents Who…
Budget 2026: Big Tax Relief For NRIs, FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Five-Year Income Tax Exemption For Non-Residents Who…
Budget 2026: Big Tax Relief For NRIs, FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Five-Year Income Tax Exemption For Non-Residents Who…

QUICK LINKS