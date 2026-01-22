LIVE TV
Home > Business > Burger King India And Chinese Wok Unite: Aayush Agrawal’s Inspira Global Takes Control

Aayush Agrawal’s Inspira Global acquires controlling stake in Burger King India, merging operations with Chinese Wok. Capital infusion, operational synergy, and expansion plans aim to scale outlets, profits, and competitiveness.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 22, 2026 14:16:50 IST

Aayush Agrawal to Take Over Burger King India

India’s QSR sector is undergoing a major transformation! The exit of Everstone Capital is the main reason behind the takeover of Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd. (RBA), which manages Burger King in India and Indonesia, by Inspira Global. The founder of Inspira Global, Aayush Madhusudan Agrawal, is leading the way by uniting Burger King and Chinese Wok under a single roof. This action brings together operational synergy, rapid expansion, and an aggressive market approach. Agrawal’s food and beverage division, Lenexis Foodworks, which has already opened over 250 outlets of Chinese Wok, Big Bowl, and The Momo Co., will transfer the same strategy to Burger King. The acquisition consists of acquiring a controlling interest, injecting more than ₹1,500 crore into RBA, and offering an open invitation to public shareholders. The goal is to increase the number of restaurants to 800 and improve profit margins while competing with Jubilant Foodworks and Westlife Food.

Who is Aayush Agrawal?

Aayush Agrawal holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Bentley University and a Master’s in Marketing from Imperial College London. He belongs to the founding family of Ajanta Pharma, and runs Inspira Global, a diversified business with interests in QSRs, real estate, pharmaceuticals, luxury home products, and clean energy.

Key Details of the Acquisition Between Burger King And Wok Chinese

  • Acquisition Structure: Lenexis Foodworks, the food and beverage arm of Inspira Global, will acquire the controlling stake in RBA.

  • Stake Purchase: Entire 11.26% stake held by Everstone Capital (via QSR Asia) for -₹460 crore.

  • Capital Infusion: Additional ₹1,500 crore infused via ₹900 crore preferential equity allotment and ₹600 crore warrants.

  • Open Offer: Mandatory 26% open offer at ₹70 per share.

  • Total Investment: Estimated -₹3,416 crore.

From Chinese Wok to Burger King: Operational Synergy in Action

Brace yourself for a huge QSR player in India! Lenexis Foodworks, the mastermind behind more than 250 outlets of Chinese Wok, has stepped into Burger King’s shoes for the first time in the country. They’ve gained quick-service restaurant experience over a whole ten years and are not just flipping burgers, they’re flipping the entire operational playbook.

Besides these brands, they also run Big Bowl and The Momo Co., which is why you get a mix of efficiency, consistency, and customer satisfaction. The collaboration of Chinese Wok and Burger King will be so effective that every outlet will be a smooth-running, profit-pumping machine from day one. Are you hungry for growth? Lenexis has a plan!

RBA Acquisition Boosts Expansion, Profitability, and Competitive Edge

Aspect Details
Capital Infusion & Profitability Acquisition provides funds to scale operations and move towards profitability (RBA reported net losses of ₹63 crore in Q2 FY26).
Competitive Edge Strengthens RBA’s ability to compete with Jubilant Foodworks, Westlife Food, and Devyani International.
Expansion Plans Add 60–80 new restaurants annually; target ~800 outlets and ~70% gross profit margins by FY29.
Other Brands Operates Popeyes franchise, though it represents a smaller part of the business.

Who’s Behind the Burger King Move? Meet Aayush Agrawal & Inspira Global

Allow us to introduce Aayush Madhusudan Agrawal, the man uniting Burger King and Chinese Wok under one roof! He is a descendant of the Ajanta Pharma founding family and, unlike his previous ventures, he is using his private platform, Inspira Global, to completely transform India’s QSR sector. A bright student, he earned a BBA from Bentley University and a Master’s in Marketing from Imperial College London, a combination that clearly enhances his business acumen.

He already operates over 250 outlets across 45+ cities through Inspira Global’s food and beverage arm, Lenexis Foodworks, managing brands such as Chinese Wok, Big Bowl, and The Momo Co. His empire extends beyond food, into real estate, pharmaceuticals, luxury home products, and clean energy. In short, Agrawal leverages family legacy, global education, and diverse business ventures to turn RBA’s Burger King operations into a growth powerhouse, where efficiency, expansion, and a taste of profit are on every menu!

(With Inputs From Profile)
First published on: Jan 22, 2026 2:16 PM IST
