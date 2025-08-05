LIVE TV
Home > Business > ChatGPT Faces Global Outage: Is OpenAI Struggling To Keep Up

ChatGPT Faces Global Outage: Is OpenAI Struggling To Keep Up

ChatGPT suffered a global outage on August 5, 2025, primarily affecting paid users. OpenAI confirmed “degraded performance” around 8:29 PM IST. Engineers are working on fixes, but no timeline for full restoration has been announced yet.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 5, 2025 21:11:00 IST

OpenAI’s ChatGPT reportedly halt for quite some time, and it was a worldwide disruption on August 5, 2025. The issue has prompted hundreds, primarily paid users to report service failures.

ChatGPT globally down: OpenAI Page status

As per official of the OpenAI status page and Down detector, error rates surged around 8:29 PM IST, with the company recognizing the issue as “degraded performance.”

Engineers are aggressively applying mitigation measures, though no full resolution timeline has been shared.

What ChatGPT OpenAI Has Said

OpenAI confirmed raised error rates affected ChatGPT conversations and API services. The platform labelled the issue as “degraded performance” and confirmed its users that the action is still under process. However, it failed to provide a suspected cause or expected recovery timeframe. 

What Users Are Experiencing?

Users, particularly Pro subscribers, have encountered persistent error messages, “Too many concurrent requests” warnings, and blank response windows. These interruptions echo previous outages this year, counting major incidents in June and July. 

Why ChatGPT OpenAI was globally down

ChatGPT may experience downtime due to the excess amount of work on its servers, immensely high traffic, software viruses, or due to some maintenance updates. ChatGPT is a complex AI model that depend on extensive cloud infrastructure. Sometimes even a minor interruption in system mechanisms may compound the technical issue.

Also, API integrations and backend services may also trigger the performance issues of ChatGPT. However, security patches and model upgrades may also cause short term interruptions in services.

Tags: chatgpt

