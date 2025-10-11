LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bitcoin Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bira 91 afghanistan US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu emmanuel macron bitcoin Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bira 91 afghanistan US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu emmanuel macron bitcoin Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bira 91 afghanistan US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu emmanuel macron bitcoin Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bira 91 afghanistan US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu emmanuel macron
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bitcoin Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bira 91 afghanistan US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu emmanuel macron bitcoin Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bira 91 afghanistan US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu emmanuel macron bitcoin Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bira 91 afghanistan US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu emmanuel macron bitcoin Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bira 91 afghanistan US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu emmanuel macron
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Cre8er Club: Disrupting Influencer Marketing for India’s Digital Future

Cre8er Club: Disrupting Influencer Marketing for India’s Digital Future

Cre8er Club: Disrupting Influencer Marketing for India’s Digital Future

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 11, 2025 14:10:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Cre8er Club: Disrupting Influencer Marketing for India’s Digital Future

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], October 11: In a rapidly evolving digital ecosystem, where attention spans are fleeting and brand loyalty is earned in seconds, influencer marketing has emerged as a game-changing strategy. Yet for many start-ups, small businesses, and even regional brands, the promise of influencer marketing often feels out of reach. Enter Cre8er Club– an innovative platform redefining how brands connect with influencers, and levelling the playing field like never before.

What Is Cre8er Club?

Pronounced “Creator Club,” Cre8er Club is a next-generation influencer marketplace that removes the clutter and confusion typically associated with campaign collaborations. Designed for start-ups and enterprises alike, the platform offers direct access to verified Nano and micro influencers; no middlemen, no inflated agency mark-ups. Whether you’re a corner café with ₹1000 budget or an e-commerce brand with ₹5 lakhs budget, Cre8er Club gives you the steering wheel.

What Makes It Unique?

Here are three standout features that truly set Cre8er Club apart:

  1. Direct Influencer Access, No Middlemen Brands can choose who they want to work with-filtered by niche, budget, and location; without hidden fees or third-party interference. It’s transparent, efficient, and cost-effective.

  2. Real-Time Transparency from pricing and reviews to content samples and deliverables, everything is out in the open. Campaigns come with real-time tracking, so businesses can oversee progress without chasing updates.

  3. Made for All Scales Whether you’re a hyperlocal bakery or a national consumer brand, Cre8er Club supports you. It’s a self-serve platform backed with human support, so users never feel lost-just empowered.

Purpose Beyond Profit

At the core of Cre8er Club is a larger mission led by Neurika Multiverse Pvt. Ltd.: to democratize influencer marketing in India. Their zero joining fee for brands and transparent commission model for Influencers are just the beginning. By lowering entry barriers and offering access to a verified creator network, the platform is empowering regional businesses, D2C brands, and local entrepreneurs to harness digital reach without burning a hole in their pocket.

Not Just a Platform, An Ecosystem

Cre8er Club isn’t your typical plug-and-play tech tool. It’s a comprehensive ecosystem designed to:

  • Eliminate guesswork from campaign planning

  • Build trust through genuine reviews and verified creator profiles

  • Enable seamless invoice tracking, content delivery, and reporting

  • Cater to every budget, from micro to mega-campaign rollouts.

The platform taps into the power of India’s creator economy, connecting brands with influencers across the country, and across every imaginable niche; from lifestyle and tech to food, fashion, and culture.

Looking Ahead

Though still in its early stages, Cre8er Club is already making waves. With awards anticipated post-launch traction, it has become a beacon for marketers seeking control, ROI, and credibility.

And in a world where authenticity matters more than ad spend, that might just be the future of digital marketing.

Ready to experience influencer marketing, minus the noise? Explore more at www.cre8er.club

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 11, 2025 2:10 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Bira 91 On The Rocks? Leadership Turmoil Brews As 250+ Employees Seek CEO Ankur Jain’s Exit
Diwali And The Golden Rush: How Modern India Is Changing Gold Buying Traditions With Digital Gold, ETFs, And Sovereign Bonds, No Lockers Needed!
Levi Strauss slips as tariff-related costs overshadow forecast raise
Trump’s Tariff Threats on China Trigger Wall Street Sell-Off; Dow Plunges 530 Points
Canara HSBC IPO Subscription Day 1: What Every Investor Must Check Before Investing

LATEST NEWS

Shubman Gill’s Century Against West Indies Makes History, Breaks Multiple Indian Records
Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya Sacked After Haryana IPS Officer Puran Kumar’s Suicide Triggers FIRs, Protests, And Political Outrage
Cre8er Club: Disrupting Influencer Marketing for India’s Digital Future
Good News For Indians: Thailand Plans To Give Free Tickets To International Tourists, Here’s How You Can Get One
Assam SLRC Constable Final Result 2025 OUT: How to Download Result Via Direct Link
Happy Birthday Hardik Pandya, His Watch Which Is Eight Times The Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money!
Congress Targets Govt After Women Journalists Not Allowed to Attend Afghan Minister Presser
Delulu Meaning: Why Everyone Online Is Obsessed With This Crazy Slang
LAFC Looks to Extend Six-Match Win Streak Against Austin FC Amid Star Absences
WBJEEB JENPAS UG, ANM, GNM Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket, Latest Update on JENPAS UG Exam Date
Cre8er Club: Disrupting Influencer Marketing for India’s Digital Future

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Cre8er Club: Disrupting Influencer Marketing for India’s Digital Future

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Cre8er Club: Disrupting Influencer Marketing for India’s Digital Future
Cre8er Club: Disrupting Influencer Marketing for India’s Digital Future
Cre8er Club: Disrupting Influencer Marketing for India’s Digital Future
Cre8er Club: Disrupting Influencer Marketing for India’s Digital Future

QUICK LINKS