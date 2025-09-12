Cyber Protectors – Building the Next Generation of Ethical Hackers in India PNN Digital

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 12, 2025 18:10:08 IST

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], September 12: In an era where cybersecurity threats are growing every day, the need for skilled ethical hackers has never been greater. Based in Rajkot, Gujarat, Cyber Protectors – Institute of Ethical Hacking & Security is on a mission to train and empower the next generation of cybersecurity professionals who will protect India’s digital future.

Cyber Protectors offers world-class training programs in:

  • Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) Training
  • Vulnerability Assessment & Penetration Testing (VAPT)
  • Digital Forensics & Cyber Crime Investigation
  • Malware Analysis & Incident Response
  • Cybersecurity Awareness Programs for schools, colleges, and corporates

Led by Dr. Naresh Makavana (CEI – EC-Council Certified Instructor, CEH, CHFI, CCIO), Cyber Protectors focuses on hands-on practical learning with real-world labs, live hacking demonstrations, and capture-the-flag (CTF) challenges that prepare students for global careers.

Many students from Cyber Protectors have gone on to achieve international certifications, work as security researchers, and even set records — such as Jainil Jotani, the world’s youngest CEH certified by EC-Council.

With a vision to make Rajkot a cybersecurity hub, Cyber Protectors collaborates with universities, police departments, and industry leaders to promote ethical hacking training and build a cyber-aware society.

Enroll today to become a certified ethical hacker and start your career in cybersecurity, penetration testing, and digital forensics.

Contact:
Website: www.cyberprotectors.info

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +91-9104820109

Location: Rajkot, Gujarat

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at [email protected]. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Cyber Protectors – Building the Next Generation of Ethical Hackers in India PNN Digital

QUICK LINKS