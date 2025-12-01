December Crypto Market Turbulence: Bitcoin, Ether Slide As Traders Brace For Volatility And Key Support Levels

Crypto traders, get ready for the challenging month of December, which has just begun! The last 24 hours brought about the downfall of Bitcoin and other cryptos to the tune of almost 20% for the past month, as indicated by CoinMarketCap, the cause being the market’s reaction to leveraged liquidations and macroeconomic uncertainties.

What’s the reason for the panic? Fears linking a possible Bank of Japan rate hike with Japanese government bonds hitting the highest yields in 15 years were the causes for the selloffs in the Asian markets.

The unwinding of crypto leverage is indeed substantial, as evidenced by the $16 million long positions in Bitcoin being liquidated in a single day, following the $19 billion mixed-up levered bets wipeout in October after Bitcoin’s all-time high of $126,251.

Traders are meticulously observing the scenario, asking whether this is merely a correction or if we are moving into a period characterized by avoidance of risks. They are pondering over macro signals, support levels, and liquidity flows. One thing is certain: every dip and rally in the cryptosphere has all the players in the ringside seats!

Reasons Behind Crypto Price Movements Today