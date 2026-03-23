Desai Foundation Celebrates Impact Milestone, Reaching 12 Million Lives Across India

Scaling Impact: Desai Foundation Celebrates Reaching 12 Million Lives

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 21: The Desai Foundation Trust hosted a special evening at Surat Marriott Hotel to celebrate its journey of impact, community partnerships, and the milestone of reaching over 12 million lives across 8 states in India.

The event brought together partners, supporters, and leaders to reflect on the Foundation’s scalable and sustainable approach to grassroots development. The evening highlighted its work across Health, Livelihoods, and Menstrual Equity, reinforcing its commitment to creating long-term, community-driven change.

Addressing the gathering, Megha Desai (President), Mittal Gohil (Executive Director), and Manoj Panda (Development Director) shared insights into the Foundation’s growth and vision, emphasizing how collaboration and innovation have enabled impact at scale.

“For over a decade, we have believed that menstrual dignity is not a privilege, but a fundamental right. With the recent recognition under Article 21, this belief is now echoed at a national level. Through our flagship initiatives and community-driven models, we are building a pathway to scale this impact across India – so every girl in India has the information, products and dignity she deserves.”

— Megha Desai, President

Mittal Gohil highlighted the organization’s resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic, sharing how the Foundation expanded its field presence by onboarding over 250 additional team members to support communities during a time when many organizations had paused operations.

“During COVID-19, when many organizations paused, we chose to step forward. By expanding our field presence and onboarding over 250 team members, we ensured that communities continued to receive the support they needed. That resilience continues to define how we work today.”

— Mittal Gohil, Executive Director

Kashyap Pandya, Trustee of the Desai Foundation, entrepreneur, and former President of TiE Surat, emphasized the importance of scalability in social impact.

“The scalability of the work being done by the Desai Foundation is truly exceptional. Achieving this level of reach — impacting 12 million lives in just over a decade — while maintaining depth and quality is something very few organizations have been able to accomplish.”

— Kashyap Pandya, Trustee, Desai Foundation Trust; Board Member, TiE Surat

Manoj Panda highlighted the importance of collective effort in driving impact.

“Impact at this scale is only possible through collective effort. Every partner, supporter, and individual has the power to contribute to this journey — and together, we can take this impact even further.”

— Manoj Panda, Development Director

CSR partners also shared their perspectives on collaboration and sustainability.

Chirag Parmar, representing Svatrantra Micro Housing Finance Corporation, spoke about the Foundation’s ethical and community-first approach:

“What stands out about the Desai Foundation is their deep-rooted connection with communities. Their approach is holistic, ethical, and designed to be a one-stop solution for lasting change.”

Mahesh C. Deriya, from Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited, highlighted the sustainability of the Foundation’s models:

“The strength of the Desai Foundation lies in the sustainability of its models. Initiatives like the Bal Sangini model ensure that even after a project ends, the community continues to carry the work forward — that is true impact.”

The event concluded with a renewed commitment to expanding the Foundation’s reach and continuing its mission of empowering communities, especially women and children, across rural India.

About Desai Foundation Trust

The Desai Foundation is a non profit organisation dedicated to elevating health, livelihood, and menstrual equity for women and children in rural India. With over 27 years of programmatic success and expanding programmatic operations in 8 states, the Foundation empowers communities to dream beyond their circumstances through scalable, high-impact initiatives.