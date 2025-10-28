Dmodot Founder Abhishek Sharma Featured on Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘Pitch to Get Rich’ — Showcasing India’s New Era of Quiet Luxury

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27: dmodot, India’s leading handcrafted luxury footwear label, celebrates a proud milestone as its Founder and CEO, Abhishek Sharma, successfully represented the brand on JioHotstar’s Pitch to Get Rich. The show, produced by Dharmatic Entertainment in association with the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF), has received immense nationwide attention for spotlighting India’s next generation of fashion entrepreneurs.

Across its eight-episode run, Pitch to Get Rich showcased 14 visionary founders blending creativity with business acumen before a judging panel featuring Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Manish Malhotra, and Malaika Arora. Abhishek Sharma’s appearance drew praise from both the mentors and audiences for redefining the concept of Quiet Luxury through dmodot’s timeless craftsmanship and minimalist ethos.

Abhishek Sharma’s Journey: Quiet Luxury Redefined

An engineer-turned-entrepreneur from Agra, Abhishek founded dmodot in 2016 with a vision to blend India’s artisanal shoemaking heritage with contemporary design. What began as a small Delhi workshop has evolved into a celebrated luxury brand known for handcrafted loafers, mules, and inclusive big-size footwear (sizes 39–50).

On the show, Abhishek’s calm, purpose-driven approach to business stood out. His segment resonated deeply with audiences for its emphasis on craftsmanship, sustainability, and modern Indian identity, earning appreciation from judges for representing Indian-made luxury with global appeal.

Post-Show Recognition

Following the broadcast, dmodot witnessed a surge of recognition, with fashion insiders and consumers alike lauding its elegant, understated philosophy. Social media conversations praised Abhishek’s grounded demeanor and his commitment to reviving India’s artisanal excellence in a modern format.

“Pitch to Get Rich was more than a competition—it was a dialogue about purpose in design,” said Abhishek Sharma, Founder & CEO, dmodot. “It reaffirmed that Indian craftsmanship, when presented with quiet confidence, can stand shoulder to shoulder with the best in the world.”

About Pitch to Get Rich

A JioHotstar Specials Original, Pitch to Get Rich brings together India’s brightest fashion entrepreneurs to pitch their ventures for investment and mentorship. With a ₹40-crore fund and a star-studded jury, the series celebrates the intersection of creativity, commerce, and cinematic storytelling.

About dmodot

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New Delhi, dmodot reimagines traditional Indian shoemaking through the lens of modern minimalism. Each pair is handcrafted using ethically sourced leather and sustainable techniques, offering collections that embody Quiet Luxury—refined, timeless, and human-centric. The brand has been featured in YourStory, mensxp, and Vogue for its role in redefining modern Indian elegance.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.