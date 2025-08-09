Don’t Get Hooked: Income Tax Department Flags Dangerous New Tax Refund Phishing Scam

Tax Scam Alert: Income Tax Department Warns Citizens Against Phishing Emails

Have you ever received one of those too-good-to-be-true tax refund emails? I just did. It came from donotreply@incometaxindiafilling.gov.in — looked official, promised a refund due to a “calculation error.” Sounded real… but thankfully, I didn’t click. Turns out, it’s completely fake. The Income Tax Department has now issued a public alert on X (formerly Twitter) warning taxpayers like us about these phishing scams. These emails mimic the official I-T portal and trick people into clicking malicious links or giving away sensitive banking details.

If you’re filing your ITR this season — double-check every email. Does it look odd? Spellings off? Extra words in the domain? Don’t fall for it. I almost did, and I’m always on the lookout.

Have you received any sketchy emails like this? Share your story — the more we talk, the safer we all stay.

🚨 Kind Attention Taxpayers 🚨 If you’ve filed your Income Tax Return & received an email stating that there has been an error in calculating your tax and a refund has to be issued, — DO NOT click any links.

It’s a phishing scam!

⚠️Sender: donotreply@incometaxindiafilling.gov.in… pic.twitter.com/NaA8ywte7R — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) August 7, 2025

How To Spot A Fake Email

The sender’s email address doesn’t match the official domain of the organisation.

The email comes from a generic or unrelated address (e.g., free webmail service).

The greeting is vague or impersonal — like “Dear Customer” instead of your name.

It creates urgency or panic, such as threats of account suspension unless you act immediately.

There’s a prominent link that appears legitimate but may have slight changes (e.g., one character off).

It asks for personal or financial details like usernames, passwords, or bank info.

The email contains spelling or grammatical errors.

You weren’t expecting any email from the company or organisation it claims to be from.

The message appears as an image instead of regular text.

That image includes an embedded hyperlink that redirects to a fake website.

These scammers are clever. That one extra “filling” in the domain? That’s how they trap you. So if you get any such email — stop, check the address, and don’t click anything. Stay alert. It’s better to double-check than be sorry later.

Tax Scam: What The Department Advises To Keep You Safe

If you’ve ever filed your taxes in India, you’ve likely come across at least one sketchy email or message that seemed almost real. These scams resurface each year, and yet many still fall for them. Here’s what I do (and what the I-T department advises) to stay safe:

Do not share passwords, OTPs, bank details, or Aadhaar information via phone, email, or SMS.

Trust only official communication from the domain @incometax.gov.in .

. Avoid clicking on suspicious links in emails, SMS, or WhatsApp messages.

Stay alert, especially during peak ITR filing periods when scams are more frequent.

Report phishing attempts immediately to webmanager@incometax.gov.in .

. Remember: The Income Tax Department never asks for confidential information through unofficial channels.

Stay cautious to avoid falling prey to digital impersonators and fake refund claims.

