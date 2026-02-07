Dow Jones Hits A Record 50,000, Trump Takes Credit: How Wall Street’s Milestone Could Impact Indian Markets on Monday?

Donald Trump claimed credit for the stock market surge that pushed the Dow Jones index above 50,000, saying it happened three years earlier than financial experts had predicted. He blamed Democrats for potential economic risks, argued that US tariffs strengthened the market and national security, and predicted the Dow would reach 100,000 before his presidency ends.

Reacting on Truth Social, Trump said the Dow hitting 50,000 came three years earlier than experts had predicted.

“The ‘Experts’ said that if I hit 50,000 on the Dow by the end of my Term, I would have done a great job, but I hit 50,000 today, three years ahead of schedule,” he wrote, adding that Democrats would “CRASH the Economy.”

In another post, Trump credited US tariffs for both national security and market gains.

“Record Stock Market, and National Security, driven by our Great TARIFFS,” he said.

He also predicted the Dow would reach 100,000 before the end of his term.