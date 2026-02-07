LIVE TV
Home > Business > Dow Jones Hits A Record 50,000, Trump Takes Credit: How Wall Street's Milestone Could Impact Indian Markets on Monday?

Dow Jones Hits A Record 50,000, Trump Takes Credit: How Wall Street's Milestone Could Impact Indian Markets on Monday?

Wall Street staged a powerful rebound as tech stocks surged, pushing the Dow past 50,000. Trump claimed credit via tariffs, while Indian markets eye a positive but cautious opening.

Dow Jones Hits A Record 50,000 (Pic: Reuters)
Dow Jones Hits A Record 50,000 (Pic: Reuters)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 7, 2026 11:45:42 IST

Dow Jones Hits A Record 50,000, Trump Takes Credit: How Wall Street’s Milestone Could Impact Indian Markets on Monday?

Tariffs, Politics, and a Market Bounce: Trump Claims Credit as Stocks Surge

Donald Trump began celebrating Wall Street’s Friday recovery without delay. The president blamed Democrats even as he took credit for the market surge, claiming it was driven by his tariff-based trade policies. Trump said the rally proved his economic strategies were working. He framed the market’s rise as both a financial victory and a political weapon, warning that a change in leadership could undo the gains. Using Wall Street’s green screens as proof of his leadership, Trump argued that the rebound demonstrated his grip on the economy.

Dow Jones Hits Historic 50,000 Mark as Tech Stocks Stage Strong Comeback

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 11:45 AM IST
Dow Jones Hits A Record 50,000, Trump Takes Credit: How Wall Street’s Milestone Could Impact Indian Markets on Monday?

Dow Jones Hits A Record 50,000, Trump Takes Credit: How Wall Street’s Milestone Could Impact Indian Markets on Monday?

Dow Jones Hits A Record 50,000, Trump Takes Credit: How Wall Street’s Milestone Could Impact Indian Markets on Monday?
Dow Jones Hits A Record 50,000, Trump Takes Credit: How Wall Street’s Milestone Could Impact Indian Markets on Monday?
Dow Jones Hits A Record 50,000, Trump Takes Credit: How Wall Street’s Milestone Could Impact Indian Markets on Monday?
Dow Jones Hits A Record 50,000, Trump Takes Credit: How Wall Street’s Milestone Could Impact Indian Markets on Monday?

