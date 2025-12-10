LIVE TV
Home > Business > DPIIT Highlights 2025 Success: Manufacturing, Digital Commerce, And Innovation Pave Way For 2026 Investment Opportunities; Here Is Everything Investors Should Know

DPIIT Highlights 2025 Success: Manufacturing, Digital Commerce, And Innovation Pave Way For 2026 Investment Opportunities; Here Is Everything Investors Should Know

DPIIT’s 2025 review highlights India’s industrial growth, startup boom, PLI-led manufacturing, digital commerce expansion, innovation surge, FDI inflows, and infrastructure upgrades, setting the stage for diverse high-potential investments in 2026.

DPIIT Highlights 2025 Success (Pic: Freepik)
DPIIT Highlights 2025 Success (Pic: Freepik)

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Edited By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 10, 2025 14:04:17 IST

DPIIT Highlights 2025 Success: Manufacturing, Digital Commerce, And Innovation Pave Way For 2026 Investment Opportunities; Here Is Everything Investors Should Know

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has released its 2025 Year-End Review, showcasing remarkable progress across manufacturing, startups, infrastructure, logistics reforms, and intellectual property initiatives, all driven by government-led industrial and digital programs.

Industrial Growth And Manufacturing Push

To strengthen India’s manufacturing base and promote ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes have been introduced for 14 critical sectors with a total outlay of Rs. 1.97 lakh crore. Investments of over Rs. 1.88 lakh crore have already been realized till June 2025, resulting in incremental production and sales worth Rs. 17 lakh crore and generating more than 12.3 lakh direct and indirect jobs. Exports under PLI have exceeded Rs. 7.5 lakh crore, led by electronics, pharmaceuticals, telecom, and food processing sectors.

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) recorded 3% growth during April- September 2025-26, while the Eight Core Industries expanded by 2.5% during April- October 2025-26. Under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme, 20 projects across 13 states and 7 corridors were approved, with foundation stones laid for Krishnapatnam, Kopparthy, and Orvakal industrial zones.

Startup Expansion And Digital Commerce

Since its launch in 2016, the Startup India initiative has recognized 2,01,335 startups, generating over 21 lakh jobs. Women entrepreneurs have been instrumental, with more than 48% of startups having at least one woman director.

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) continues to expand, processing over 326 million cumulative orders by October 2025. In that month alone, 18.2 million orders were processed, with daily averages exceeding 5,90,000 transactions. The One District One Product (ODOP) scheme has identified over 1,240 products across 775 districts, with PM Ekta Malls under construction to promote these offerings.

Ease Of Doing Business And Reforms

DPIIT reported a reduction of over 47,000 compliances till November 2025, with 16,108 simplified, 22,287 digitized, 4,458 decriminalized, and 4,270 removed as redundant. The Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP 2026) and District BRAP (D-BRAP) aim to streamline approvals and improve services. Under the National Single Window System (NSWS), 8,29,750 approvals have been granted from 11,75,435 applications received till November 20, 2025.

Infrastructure And Logistics Upgrades

The PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, launched in October 2021, now integrates 57 ministries/departments with 1,700 GIS data layers. The Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP) links 44 systems across 11 ministries via 136 APIs covering 2,000+ data fields. Over 1,700 companies have registered, developing 200+ applications and generating more than 200 crore API transactions.

Intellectual Property And Innovation

Domestic patent filings surged 425% from 12,040 in 2014 to 63,217 in 2024. Trademark filings exceeded 5.5 lakh, ranking India 4th globally, while design filings grew 43.2%, moving India to 7th globally. IP awareness programs have reached 2.5 million students, resulting in a 90% increase in patent filings from educational institutions. India’s Global Innovation Index ranking improved to 38 in 2025, marking the 15th consecutive year of exceeding expectations.

Foreign Investment Boost

India’s gross FDI inflow reached USD 1.1 trillion between April 2000 and June 2025. Annual FDI inflows rose from USD 36.05 billion in FY14 to USD 80.62 billion in FY25. Provisional FDI inflows for 2025-26 (till June) stood at USD 26.61 billion, up 17% compared to the previous year.

Project Monitoring And Governance

The Project Monitoring Group has onboarded 3,022 projects worth Rs. 76.4 lakh crore till November 2025. Since inception, 8,121 issues across 1,761 projects have been resolved, reflecting improved project execution and governance.

What Do We Have For 2026: Where To Invest Your Money

With strong industrial growth, expanding startups, rising innovation, and continuous FDI inflows, 2026 offers multiple investment opportunities:

  • Manufacturing and PLI sectors – electronics, pharma, food processing, and telecom.

  • Startups and women-led ventures – tapping into India’s thriving entrepreneurship ecosystem.

  • Digital commerce and logistics – ONDC growth and infrastructure upgrades.

  • Intellectual property-driven innovation – patent-rich sectors and emerging technologies.

  • Industrial corridors & real estate near PM GatiShakti projects – benefiting from infrastructure integration and economic clusters.

India is set to remain a high-growth investment playground in 2026, balancing stability with massive upside potential for both domestic and foreign investors.

(With Inputs From ANI)

First published on: Dec 10, 2025 2:03 PM IST
DPIIT Highlights 2025 Success: Manufacturing, Digital Commerce, And Innovation Pave Way For 2026 Investment Opportunities; Here Is Everything Investors Should Know

