Dumas Art Project inaugurated its 11th edition

The 11th edition of Dumas Art Project takes place from 8th February – 28th February 2026, at VR Surat, with the theme “The Future is Now”

Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 09: The Dumas Art Project, supported by the Yuj Foundation, commenced its eleventh edition on 8th February 2026, with the theme ‘The Future is Now’. Renowned classical dancer and choreographer Dr. Mallika Sarabhai, recipient of the Padma Bhushan 2010 inaugurated the festival with a traditional lamp lighting ceremony and unveiling of the special ‘Kala Car’ where artists this year have transformed a Tesla into a moving canvas of contemporary expression. The evening featured a classical dance performance by students of Darpana Academy, Ahmedabad followed by an exclusive viewing of the art installations across VR Surat including the fine art gallery.

The ‘Kala Car’ marks Tesla’s first public showcase in Gujarat and a rare intersection of technology, sustainability, and art. The Kala Car has been brought to life by award-winning artist Mital Sojitra, known for her large-scale public artworks and community-led artistic practice.

We are thrilled to have more than 160 installations, sculptures, paintings, and photographs by students of Sir J.J. School of Art, Mumbai, The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Veer Narmad South Gujarat University, and Anant National University, Ahmedabad at the Dumas Art Project this year. Transforming the walls of the basement at VR Surat into an art gallery, the basement art project displays works by artists from across the city. Over the next three weeks, VR Surat will transform into a hub for artistic programming, with installations, fine art, photography exhibitions, music, theatre, workshops, young artists competition, and an artisanal bazaar.

This edition features a series of significant collaborations, each contributing to the festival’s broader vision. In partnership with UNESCO, the festival presents Pockets of Hope, a photography exhibition that draws attention to marine ecosystems, their ecological value, and the growing pressures they face. The exhibition extends into a large-scale suspended installation created in collaboration with Project Surat – a community led environmental and sustainability initiative. Shaped like a jellyfish and fabricated out of waste collected from the Dumas beach, the installation draws attention to the impact of marine waste on ocean life and urges audiences to reflect on responsible consumption and waste disposal.

“Eleven editions in, the Dumas Art Project remains Surat’s only public platform for art built through continuity, participation, and a belief in making art accessible. What began as a city initiative has grown into a platform with a wider regional presence, where student and established artists, audiences, and the community engage with art as part of everyday life. This year’s theme, The Future Is Now, calls on artists to respond to the present with imagination and intent, as the choices we make today begin to shape what follows. The focus of the Public Art Festivals is to expand reach, increase public participation, and strengthen the role of public art as a civic voice through meaningful collaborations, as the festival enters its next decade,” said Sumi Gupta, curator of the Dumas Art Project.

“Climate resilience begins with climate literacy. Empowered communities are built on understanding, and understanding grows through shared stories and accessible knowledge. ‘Pockets of Hope’ is a new illustrated book project by UNESCO that brings to life the World Network of Biosphere Reserves, with its terrestrial, coastal, and marine ecosystems, and the communities who call them home. Through its photography exhibition at Dumas Art Project and an illustrated journey across all Biosphere Reserves in South and Central Asia, ‘Pockets of Hope’ highlights the urgency of responsible ecosystem management and conservation. By placing science and nature within cultural spaces, public art becomes a bridge, expanding participation, deepening awareness, and inspiring more informed and collective climate action,” said Dr. Benno Böer, Chief, Natural Sciences Unit, UNESCO Regional Office for South Asia.

“Art has the power to awaken consciousness and inspire change. It is heartening to see the Dumas Art Project use creativity as a medium to engage the larger audience with critical and much needed themes such as sustainability, the environment, and our collective future. Public art platforms like this help to nurture young voices and remind us that art is not just about beauty, rather it is about awareness, dialogue, and responsibility,” said Mallika Sarabhai, classical dancer and choreographer.

The art festival brings together a dynamic mix of artistic expressions, talent, and creative projects. The Art Gallery showcases a collection of works by Studio White, while “Gujarat in Focus” presents photographs of the city captured by both established photographers and emerging talents. The Young Artists Programme offers students a platform to experiment, learn, and express themselves across a range of artistic mediums.

Other attractions include a theatre performance and workshops on madhubani, lippan and bandhej. The Art Bazaar will offer a curated market for local artisans to engage with audiences, accompanied by live music.

Building on its collaboration with Art Reach, the Dumas Art Project has initiated a three-year programme to create sustained creative engagement for children from marginalised and underserved communities. Shaped by participant needs, local context, and the festival’s curatorial theme, the programme will use hands-on learning to develop foundational art skills and self-expression. Participating children will present their works and creative process at the festival.

The 11th edition of Dumas Art Project is made possible through collaborations with Darpana Academy – Ahmedabad, Pintura Art, Project Surat, DRP Entertainment, Paint Social, and NOS photography.

The ‘Kala Car’ will travel to VR Bengaluru at the Whitefield Art Collective, extending its public art journey beyond Surat. At other VR destinations, including Nagpur, Chennai and Amritsar, Tesla will showcase the Model Y. Together, these presentations reflect different formats of engagement, bringing conversations around technology, sustainability and design to varied audiences across VR centres in India.

Surat is a city that celebrates creativity, with its residents enthusiastically engaging in diverse forms of artistic expression. This is evident in the festival’s remarkable success, attracting over 4 million visitors since its inception.

Dumas Art Project, established in 2013, is a vibrant showcase of the diverse artistic expressions of Gujarat. It is supported by The Yuj Foundation and is also part of VR Surat’s Connecting Communities © initiative that aims to encourage civic pride, strengthen the local economy, and enhance the city’s national and international image.

About VR Surat

VR Surat is Virtuous Retail South Asia’s flagship destination and is a first-of-its-kind, community-oriented integrated lifestyle destination. Spread over 615,000 sq. ft., the centre has established itself as Surat’s only destination that offers a curated mix of local and global programmes in the fields of retail, food, music, art, culture, and entertainment.

Over the years, VR Surat has emerged as a platform for cultural festivals, public-private partnerships and cross border collaborations that encourage civic pride and enhance the city’s brand image. Reflecting Surat’s vibrant cultural heritage, the centre integrates art, architecture, and unique programming. VR Surat is home to over 100 domestic and international brands, including Westside, Dyson, Lacoste, Swarowski, Birkenstock, New Balance, Tira, Calvin Klein, Shoppers Stop, Bath & Body Works, and MAC.

Committed to the local community and environment, VR Surat also significantly contributes to the local economy and employment. With ongoing asset enhancement initiatives, it continues to diversify its brand mix, ensuring a vibrant calendar of events and community spaces for recreation and dining.

About Public Art Festivals

Established in 2013, the Public Art Festivals are a not-for-profit initiative supported by the Yuj Foundation. Over the past 13 years, the Public Art Festivals have enriched the cultural calendars of several Indian cities. In each edition, partnerships with renowned institutions and eminent artists enable a dynamic art festival rooted in the ethos of the host city.

In collaboration with VR South Asia (VRSA), 28 art festivals in the cities of Amritsar, Bengaluru, Chennai, Nagpur, Mohali, and Surat have been hosted till date.

The Public Art Festivals are a student-led initiative designed to provide emerging artists with a platform to express their creativity. Since its inception, the festivals have welcomed over 2,500 student artists, offering them a space to showcase their talents and engage with a wider audience. Over the years, the festival has evolved to include literary events, poetry readings, performing arts, workshops across mediums such as pottery and textile practices, drawing competitions, folk performances, artisanal bazaars, and more building a multidisciplinary celebration of art and culture.