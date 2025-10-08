LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bilaspur news donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife Bilaspur news donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife Bilaspur news donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife Bilaspur news donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bilaspur news donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife Bilaspur news donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife Bilaspur news donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife Bilaspur news donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife
LIVE TV
Home > Business > EIA hikes US oil output forecast, says oversupply will slash prices

EIA hikes US oil output forecast, says oversupply will slash prices

EIA hikes US oil output forecast, says oversupply will slash prices

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 8, 2025 06:38:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

EIA hikes US oil output forecast, says oversupply will slash prices

(Corrects to add dropped word 'million' in paragraph 2) By Shariq Khan NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. oil production is expected to hit a larger record this year than previously expected, the Energy Information Administration said on Tuesday, even as the agency warned that a glut of oil will weigh on prices in the months ahead. The Department of Energy's statistical arm expects U.S. oil production to average 13.53 million barrels per day this year, up from its prior forecast of 13.44 million bpd. Oil output averaged 13.23 million bpd last year, which was the prior record. The anticipated surge in U.S. output defies growing concerns that the oil market is oversupplied, with the EIA noting that it expects crude oil inventories to rise throughout next year and put significant downward pressure on prices in the months ahead. Next year, EIA now expects a marginal 0.1% decline in U.S. output to 13.51 million bpd, compared to its previous forecast of a decline of over 1% in 2026, the agency said in its short-term energy outlook report. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude prices are expected to average around $65 a barrel this year, the EIA said, a 15% decline from last year. Brent crude oil prices are expected to average around $68.64 a barrel, down nearly 15% from last year, the EIA said. US OFFSHORE PICKS UP, OPEC+ TO STAY BELOW TARGET The revision to EIA's U.S. oil output forecast was due to higher production in July than the agency had previously estimated, it said. The EIA also raised its forecasts for production from the offshore U.S. Gulf region, noting that some projects there are ramping up faster than it expected. The offshore Gulf is expected to be the main beneficiary of U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to deregulate the energy industry in his bid to unleash more domestic output. The EIA said it expects offshore U.S. Gulf oil output to average 1.89 million bpd this year, up from its earlier forecast of 1.84 million bpd. The EIA also raised its global oil output forecast, largely because it now expects non-OPEC oil output to grow even more this year and next than it had previously estimated. Meanwhile, EIA broadly maintained its forecasts for output from the OPEC+ group, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, despite the group's recent announcements about raising production. "Recent production increases due to higher OPEC+ targets will moderate as some members reach the practical limitations of their output and others aim to keep inventory builds from accelerating too quickly, limiting further decreases in oil prices," the EIA said. (Reporting by Shariq Khan and Scott DiSavino in New YorkEditing by Rod Nickel)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 8, 2025 6:38 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Who Is Dhravya Shah, IIT Dropout Who Raised $3 Million For His AI Startup, Supermemory?
Exclusive-Boeing set to win conditional EU okay for $4.7 billion Spirit deal, sources say
NITI Aayog’s Diwali Gift: Major Reforms Set To Supercharge India’s Manufacturing & Trade!
India’s First Largest Private Gold Mine In Andhra Is Set To Begin Full-Scale Production From October 2025
EPFO Board Meeting Scheduled For October 10–11: Minimum Pension Could Hit Rs.2,500, Are You Eligible?

LATEST NEWS

Cape Verde a win away from World Cup qualification
BRIEF-Apiam Animal Health Gives Update On Adamantem Proposal
EIA hikes US oil output forecast, says oversupply will slash prices
Congo's stand-up comics take aim at country's grinding war
Cape Verde a win away from World Cup qualification
Don’t Cross ‘Lakshman Rekha’: Says Vice President CP Radhakrishnan In First Rajya Sabha Meeting With Floor Leaders
AUSTRALIA PM ALBANESE: WILL BOOST DEFENCE PARTNERSHIP, EXPAND ECONOMIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SINGAPORE
Cape Verde a win away from World Cup qualification
Gaza War Talks In Egypt: Donald Trump Sees ‘Real Chance’ For Ceasefire As Israel Remembers October 7
Ahmedabad Air India Crash Investigation Is ‘Clean And Thorough,’ Says Minister K Rammohan Naidu
EIA hikes US oil output forecast, says oversupply will slash prices

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

EIA hikes US oil output forecast, says oversupply will slash prices

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

EIA hikes US oil output forecast, says oversupply will slash prices
EIA hikes US oil output forecast, says oversupply will slash prices
EIA hikes US oil output forecast, says oversupply will slash prices
EIA hikes US oil output forecast, says oversupply will slash prices

QUICK LINKS