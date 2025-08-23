Elon Musk Launches ‘Macrohard’ To Fully Replicate Microsoft Using AI

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on Friday that he has started a new company called Macrohard. The goal of Macrohard is to compete with Microsoft’s software business by using artificial intelligence (AI).

Musk shared this news in a post on X, where he confirmed that Macrohard is a real project. He added, “It’s a tongue-in-cheek name, but the project is very real!” This shows that while the name is meant to be funny, Musk is serious about using AI to challenge big tech companies like Microsoft with his new venture.