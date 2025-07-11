Elon Musk’s Starlink Gets Green Signal From Indian Space Regulator, Ready To Launch

Elon Musk’s Starlink, a satellite internet venture, has received final approval from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe). The company can now move ahead with its commercial operations in the country.

India will now have access to affordable, high-speed broadband services even in remote rural areas, where there was inadequate internet service due to limited access to infrastructure. Starlink is now entirely authorized to start its operations once the local setups are complete.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), however, is expected to allow trial spectrum access to Starlink very soon. This will enable Starlink to establish security compliance and initiate the technical processes. The company has also signed its first commercial agreements with VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) providers.

About Starlink Company

Starlink is a division of Musk’s SpaceX that operates the world’s largest collection of low-Earth orbit satellites. It has more than 6,750 satellites currently in service to deliver broadband services supporting high-speed streaming, online gaming, video calls, and more.

Its internet services are operational in Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka. With the green signal from the regulatory authorities in India, Starlink plans to launch services within the next few months.

As the world’s leading provider, SpaceX is the only satellite operator with the capability to launch its own satellites according to their requirements. With frequent, low-cost launches, Starlink satellites are constantly updated with the newest technology.

