LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters
Live TV
TRENDING |
Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters
Home > Business > Elon Musk’s Starlink Gets Green Signal From Indian Space Regulator, Ready To Launch

Elon Musk’s Starlink Gets Green Signal From Indian Space Regulator, Ready To Launch

Elon Musk’s Starlink has received final approval from India’s space regulator, IN-SPACe, clearing the way for commercial satellite internet services. The company will soon receive trial spectrum from the DoT and has signed agreements with local VSAT providers. Starlink aims to offer affordable, high-speed broadband across rural India, with service expected to launch within the next few months.

Starlink
Elon Musk’s Starlink, a satellite internet venture, has received final approval from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last Updated: July 11, 2025 22:03:48 IST

Elon Musk’s Starlink, a satellite internet venture, has received final approval from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe). The company can now move ahead with its commercial operations in the country.

India will now have access to affordable, high-speed broadband services even in remote rural areas, where there was inadequate internet service due to limited access to infrastructure. Starlink is now entirely authorized to start its operations once the local setups are complete.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), however, is expected to allow trial spectrum access to Starlink very soon. This will enable Starlink to establish security compliance and initiate the technical processes. The company has also signed its first commercial agreements with VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) providers.

About Starlink Company

Starlink is a division of Musk’s SpaceX that operates the world’s largest collection of low-Earth orbit satellites. It has more than 6,750 satellites currently in service to deliver broadband services supporting high-speed streaming, online gaming, video calls, and more.

Its internet services are operational in Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka. With the green signal from the regulatory authorities in India, Starlink plans to launch services within the next few months.

As the world’s leading provider, SpaceX is the only satellite operator with the capability to launch its own satellites according to their requirements. With frequent, low-cost launches, Starlink satellites are constantly updated with the newest technology.

Also Read: Elon Musk Activates Starlink In Iran After Regime Cuts Internet Amid Israeli Airstrikes

Tags: elon muskspacexstarlink

More News

Crystal Palace Barred From The Europa League; Nottingham Forest Promoted
‘Didn’t Know There Was Syllabus For Being Desi’: Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Trolls after being called out as ‘Pardesi Girl’
Operation Kaalnemi: Uttarakhand Launches Campaign Against Fake ‘Babas’, 25 Arrested So Far
Taylor Fritz vs Carlos Alcaraz: Alcaraz Wins In Four Sets To Reach Wimbledon 2025 Final
Allahabad High Court Permits Bail To Mohammad Riyaz: Says Supporting Pakistan Without Mentioning India Not Offence Under Section 152 BNS
Elon Musk’s Starlink Gets Green Signal From Indian Space Regulator, Ready To Launch
Wimbledon 2025: Sachin Tendulkar Graces Centre Court For Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz Semi-Final
French Authorities Investigate Elon Musk’s X Platform Over Data Tampering Claims
Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test: Stuart Broad And Sunil Gavaskar Slam Dukes Ball Quality In Lord’s Test
Justin Bieber Surprises Fans With His Seventh Album ‘Swag’ After A Gap Of Four Years, Internet Says- Will Pass This One

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?