LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul
Live TV
TRENDING |
balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul
Home > Business > Elon Musk’s Tesla To Open Its First Indian Showroom On July 15

Elon Musk’s Tesla To Open Its First Indian Showroom On July 15

Elon Musk led Tesla's will unveil its first retail store also called as 'Experience Center' in Mumbai on July 15. The plan to establish a physical presence in the country had been in the works for quite some time, with Musk engaging with the Indian government to seek concessions on import duties.

Grok AI
Tesla's First Showroom Launch on July 15. (Photo: Social)

Published By: Deepak Agrahari
Last Updated: July 11, 2025 13:11:28 IST

 Elon Musk-owned electric vehicle giant Tesla is set to officially launch its first showroom dubbed as experience center in India, according to a report by Reuters. The facility will open on July 15 in Mumbai’s  Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), situated close to Jio World Drive, which also houses Apple’s first retail store in the country. This marks Tesla’s first physical retail presence in India.

The showroom will be Tesla’s fourth formal footprint in India. The company already has an engineering hub in Pune, a registered office in Bengaluru, and a 30-seat leased office space also in BKC, Mumbai, secured for a one-year term. Media reports suggest that Tesla finalised the lease for the 4,000-square-foot showroom in March this year.

Tesla’s entry into the Indian market has been in discussion for several years, with CEO Elon Musk lobbying for reduced import duties to make its cars more competitively priced. 

Currently, Tesla’s China-based teams are managing the company’s India operations. No official head has been appointed for India yet.

Tesla To Only Sell Imported Cars

Earlier this month, Union Heavy Industries Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy commented on Tesla’s India plans, stating that the company does not appear interested in local manufacturing. “Tesla is only planning to open showrooms and sell imported vehicles in India,” he said, according to news agency ANI.

Tesla Car Models And Price

 five units of Tesla’s Model Y have already arrived at Mumbai port, shipped from the company’s factory in Shanghai, China, as per a Bloomberg report. Documents revealed that Tesla’s imported cars were valued at Rs 2.77 million (around $31,988) each, with import taxes exceeding Rs. 2.1 million per vehicle. This cost aligns with India’s policy of imposing a 70% duty—plus additional surcharges—on fully assembled vehicles priced below $40,000. The model is likely to be priced above $56,000 before taxes and insurance, though the final retail price will depend on Tesla’s profit margins and market positioning strategy. 

Also Read:  Meet Priya Nair, First Woman CEO Of Hindustan Unilever In 92 Years

Tags: elon muskTeslatesla in india

More News

Adani Bets Big on Healthcare: Rs 60,000 Cr for Tech-Led AI Hospitals
Shubhanshu Shukla, Axiom-4 Crew To Return From International Space Station on July 14: Axiom
Ghee In Coffee: The Ayurvedic Hack Celebs Swear By For Gut Health And Energy
Home Loans In India: Unlock Wealth, Win Tax, And Work Your Way To Ownership
Bangladesh Strips “Sir” From Female Officials
Israel Says Iran Could Still Access Buried Uranium at US-Bombed Nuclear Sites
51,000 Government Job Letters To Be Issued By PM Modi In 16th Rozgar Mela
Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd. IPO Opens: Key Things To Know Before You Subscribe
Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan ‘X’ Fans Review: A Heartfelt Yet Flawed Blindfolded Romantic Drama
BJP Accepts The Resignation of Telangana MLA T Raja Singh, Rejects The Reasons Cited In The Letter

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?