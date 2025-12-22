LIVE TV
EPF Claim Rejected? Here Are The Most Common Reasons And Step-By-Step Guide On How to Fix Them

EPF claims are often rejected due to KYC mismatches, demographic errors, inactive UAN, employer lapses, bank errors, EPS issues, or technical glitches. Follow a step-by-step guide to correct details and claim money.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 22, 2025 02:45:29 IST

Why EPF Claims Get Rejected

Were you recently among those who attempted to access their EPF details or withdrew money but had their claims rejected? You are not the only one! Mismatched information such as name, date of birth, Aadhaar number, or bank details, incompleteness of KYC, inactive UAN, or employer-related problems like not updating exit dates or missing contributions are the common reasons for EPF claims rejection. These issues are usually the ones that cause the claims to be denied, and sometimes they can be frustrating. But knowledge is power, and knowing the reason for denial is already the first step in solving the problem.

After you find out the reason for the claim rejection, you can make the necessary corrections of the details and finally get your money.

Common Reasons For EPF Claim Rejection

  • KYC Mismatches & Incomplete KYC:
    The system runs into a hiccup if your Aadhaar, PAN, or bank account details are not associated or verified with your UAN. It’s vital to re-check your information and get everything verified before you make any claims!

  • Demographic Discrepancies:
    EPFO records and Aadhaar/PAN may have conflicting or wrongly spelled details in your name, DOB, or father/spouse’s name, which can lead to rejection. A minuscule error can prevent you from accessing your money!

  • Employer-Related Issues:
    Your claim will be turned down if the employer has not updated your exit date, missed contributions, or has been filing ECRs late. Monitor employer compliance continuously to avoid frustrating delays.

  • UAN Status:
    An inactive UAN or one that is not associated with Aadhaar/bank details has the same effect as a locked vault. Make certain your UAN is active and linked appropriately prior to any withdrawals.

  • Bank Details Errors:
    Wrong or unverified bank account numbers and IFSC codes can result in your claim disappearing without a trace. Always recheck your banking details before you submit your claim.

  • Employment History Problems:
    Overlapping work periods, absent employment documents, or incomplete job records may lead to rejection. Be aware of your work history to facilitate a hassle-free claim process.

  • EPS (Pension) Issues:
    Retirement pension eligibility confusion, improper registration, or Form 10C mistakes can result in your claim being denied. Understand your EPS eligibility to avoid unnecessary confusion and delays in your retirement benefits.

  • Technical Glitches:
    You may encounter portal errors, system downtimes, or document attestation problems. Usually, patience, timely re-submissions, and adherence to portal guidelines will solve these glitches.

Step-By-Step Guide To Fix EPF Claim Rejects

  • Step 1: Claim Status Checking
    To see why your claim was rejected and to view specific error messages, log in to the EPFO Member Portal. Go to Online Services > Track Claim Status.
  • Step 2: Demographic Corrections
    If there is an error in your name, date of birth (DOB), or any other detail, you can use the Joint Declaration Form from the portal or get in touch with your employer to update the records linked to Aadhaar/PAN.
  • Step 3: KYC Updating
    Make sure that your Aadhaar, PAN, and bank account information is not only linked but also verified in your UAN profile. Unverified information can cause your claim to be rejected.
  • Step 4: Employer Contacting
    If there are problems such as the absence of exit dates or contributions not added to your account, ask your employer to rectify your records on the EPFO portal without delay.
  • Step 5: EPS (Pension) Issues Unresolved
    If you are not eligible for EPS (e.g., salary > ₹15,000) or you have errors with Form 10C/19, make sure to resubmit your application correctly or contact EPFO for rectification of enrollment errors.
  • Step 6: Grievance Raising
    If the issues continue or the reasons are not clear, raise a grievance through either the EPFO portal or the UMANG app, which will help you get the issue resolved faster.

(With Inputs)

Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: EPF bank detailsEPF claim rejectedEPF claim statusEPF correctionEPF demographic errorEPF employer issuesEPF EPS issuesEPF grievanceEPF KYC mismatchEPFO portalfix EPF claiminactive UAN

QUICK LINKS