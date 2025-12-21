LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Lagnajita Chakraborty Johannesburg javed akhtar Johannesburg shooting H-1B conflict resolution bangladesh Lagnajita Chakraborty Johannesburg javed akhtar Johannesburg shooting H-1B conflict resolution bangladesh Lagnajita Chakraborty Johannesburg javed akhtar Johannesburg shooting H-1B conflict resolution bangladesh Lagnajita Chakraborty Johannesburg javed akhtar Johannesburg shooting H-1B conflict resolution
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Lagnajita Chakraborty Johannesburg javed akhtar Johannesburg shooting H-1B conflict resolution bangladesh Lagnajita Chakraborty Johannesburg javed akhtar Johannesburg shooting H-1B conflict resolution bangladesh Lagnajita Chakraborty Johannesburg javed akhtar Johannesburg shooting H-1B conflict resolution bangladesh Lagnajita Chakraborty Johannesburg javed akhtar Johannesburg shooting H-1B conflict resolution
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Bank FD Rates 2025: SBI, Axis, HDFC, PNB & BoB-Compare Interest Offers Across Banks

Bank FD Rates 2025: SBI, Axis, HDFC, PNB & BoB-Compare Interest Offers Across Banks

Check the latest fixed deposit (FD) interest rates across top Indian banks, including SBI, Axis, HDFC, PNB, and BoB. Compare tenure-wise returns for the general public and senior citizens to maximise safe, guaranteed savings in 2025.

Lock in your savings! Compare SBI, Axis, HDFC, PNB & BoB FD rates and earn more in 2025. (Photo: Canva)
Lock in your savings! Compare SBI, Axis, HDFC, PNB & BoB FD rates and earn more in 2025. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 21, 2025 16:29:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bank FD Rates 2025: SBI, Axis, HDFC, PNB & BoB-Compare Interest Offers Across Banks

As investors seek safe avenues to grow their savings, fixed deposits (FDs) continue to remain a popular choice in India.

You Might Be Interested In

FDs offer guaranteed returns and low-risk investment options, making them ideal for those looking to secure their capital while earning steady interest.

With banks frequently revising their interest rates based on liquidity conditions and the prevailing rate cycle, depositors are now comparing FD rates across institutions to maximise returns.

You Might Be Interested In

Current FD Interest Rates Across Major Banks

As of late November 2025, scheduled banks in India offer FD rates ranging from 2.50% to 8.60% per annum for tenures spanning 7 days to 10 years. Small finance banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) typically offer the highest returns, while large public sector and private banks follow closely.

  • SBI FD Rates: State Bank of India (SBI) offers interest rates of 3.05%-6.60% for the general public and up to 7.10% for senior citizens. A one-year FD pays 6.25% for regular investors and 6.75% for senior citizens.

  • HDFC Bank FD Rates: HDFC Bank provides FD interest rates ranging from 2.75%-6.60% for the general public and 3.25%-7.10% for senior citizens, depending on the tenure.

  • PNB FD Rates: Punjab National Bank offers 3.00%-6.60% for general investors and 3.50%-7.10% for seniors. Its Tax Saving FDs yield 5.85%-6.25% for regular depositors and 6.35%-6.75% for senior citizens.

  • Bank of Baroda FD Rates: BoB offers rates from 3.50%-6.60% for the general public and 4.00%-7.10% for senior citizens. Its Tax Saving FDs provide 6.00%-6.40% for general depositors and 7.00% for senior citizens for 5–10 year tenures.

  • Axis Bank FD Rates: Axis Bank’s FD rates range from 3.00%-6.60% for general depositors and 3.50%-7.35% for senior citizens. For a one-year FD, regular investors earn 6.25% and seniors 6.75%.

Why FDs Are a Safe Investment Choice

A fixed deposit locks in your money for a specified tenure, unlike savings accounts or recurring deposits, ensuring guaranteed returns.

Many banks also allow loans against FD certificates at competitive rates. In India, FDs are considered safer than many other schemes, as deposits are insured by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) up to ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank.

With interest rates varying across banks and tenures, investors are advised to compare FD rates carefully before committing funds. Senior citizens, in particular, can benefit from higher rates offered as incentives for long-term deposits.

ALSO READ: Delhi Airport Assault: Pilot Denies ‘Passenger Dispute,’ Alleges Casteist Remarks And Threats To Female Family Members

First published on: Dec 21, 2025 4:29 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Axis BankAxis Bank FD ratesBank FD ratesSBI FD interest rates

RELATED News

Post Office PPF Scheme: How to Earn Rs 40 Lakh in 15 Years With 7.1% Interest | Check Full Calculation

Elon Musk Crosses $749 Billion Net Worth: How Close Is He To Becoming The World’s First Trillionaire? Explained

Elon Musk Rewrites Billionaire History: Net Worth Soars To $749 Billion After Tesla Pay Package Restored

SBI vs HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank: Compare Best FD Rates After RBI Repo Cut; Where Should You Put Your Money?

How Gujarat Kidney IPO Is Set To Transform Healthcare Investments In India: Key Dates, Offer Details, And Investor Insights

LATEST NEWS

Cries Of ‘No Aravalli, No Life’: SC’s Redefinition Of Aravalli Sparks Protests Across Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi And Gujarat

MEA Denies ‘Security Scare’ Reports at Bangladesh High Commission, Calls It ‘Misleading Propaganda’ While Ensuring Safety Of Foreign Missions

Delhi Airport Assault: Pilot Denies ‘Passenger Dispute,’ Alleges Casteist Remarks And Threats To Female Family Members

Who Was Don Haji Mastan? Late Underworld Gangster’s Daughter Seeks Help From PM Modi Over Alleged Sexual Abuse And Property Theft

Why Is New Zealand Witnessing Anti-India Protest? Christian Group Performs Haka To Stop Sikh’s Nagar Kirtan: ‘This Is Not India’

Maharashtra Shocker: Woman Knocks On The Wrong Hotel Room Door, Ends Up Getting Gangraped By Three Men, All Accused Arrested

WATCH: Karnataka Teacher Assaults Differently-Abled Child With Belt, Plastic Pipe As Wife Pours Chilli Powder; Horrific Video Shocks Internet

What Was The Cost Of Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour? Arrested Kolkata Organiser Satadru Dutta Reveals Details

‘Gurram Paapi Reddy’ Movie Review: Naresh Agastya, Faria Abdullah’s Hilarious Yet Overindulgent Telugu Con Comedy

Explained: What Is The ‘Super Flu’ Subclade K And Why Is It Spreading Ahead Of Christmas?

Bank FD Rates 2025: SBI, Axis, HDFC, PNB & BoB-Compare Interest Offers Across Banks

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bank FD Rates 2025: SBI, Axis, HDFC, PNB & BoB-Compare Interest Offers Across Banks

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bank FD Rates 2025: SBI, Axis, HDFC, PNB & BoB-Compare Interest Offers Across Banks
Bank FD Rates 2025: SBI, Axis, HDFC, PNB & BoB-Compare Interest Offers Across Banks
Bank FD Rates 2025: SBI, Axis, HDFC, PNB & BoB-Compare Interest Offers Across Banks
Bank FD Rates 2025: SBI, Axis, HDFC, PNB & BoB-Compare Interest Offers Across Banks

QUICK LINKS