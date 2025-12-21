Bank FD Rates 2025: SBI, Axis, HDFC, PNB & BoB-Compare Interest Offers Across Banks

As investors seek safe avenues to grow their savings, fixed deposits (FDs) continue to remain a popular choice in India.

FDs offer guaranteed returns and low-risk investment options, making them ideal for those looking to secure their capital while earning steady interest.

With banks frequently revising their interest rates based on liquidity conditions and the prevailing rate cycle, depositors are now comparing FD rates across institutions to maximise returns.

Current FD Interest Rates Across Major Banks

As of late November 2025, scheduled banks in India offer FD rates ranging from 2.50% to 8.60% per annum for tenures spanning 7 days to 10 years. Small finance banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) typically offer the highest returns, while large public sector and private banks follow closely.

SBI FD Rates: State Bank of India (SBI) offers interest rates of 3.05%-6.60% for the general public and up to 7.10% for senior citizens. A one-year FD pays 6.25% for regular investors and 6.75% for senior citizens.

HDFC Bank FD Rates: HDFC Bank provides FD interest rates ranging from 2.75%-6.60% for the general public and 3.25%-7.10% for senior citizens, depending on the tenure.

PNB FD Rates: Punjab National Bank offers 3.00%-6.60% for general investors and 3.50%-7.10% for seniors. Its Tax Saving FDs yield 5.85%-6.25% for regular depositors and 6.35%-6.75% for senior citizens.

Bank of Baroda FD Rates: BoB offers rates from 3.50%-6.60% for the general public and 4.00%-7.10% for senior citizens. Its Tax Saving FDs provide 6.00%-6.40% for general depositors and 7.00% for senior citizens for 5–10 year tenures.

Axis Bank FD Rates: Axis Bank’s FD rates range from 3.00%-6.60% for general depositors and 3.50%-7.35% for senior citizens. For a one-year FD, regular investors earn 6.25% and seniors 6.75%.

Why FDs Are a Safe Investment Choice

A fixed deposit locks in your money for a specified tenure, unlike savings accounts or recurring deposits, ensuring guaranteed returns.

Many banks also allow loans against FD certificates at competitive rates. In India, FDs are considered safer than many other schemes, as deposits are insured by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) up to ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank.

With interest rates varying across banks and tenures, investors are advised to compare FD rates carefully before committing funds. Senior citizens, in particular, can benefit from higher rates offered as incentives for long-term deposits.

ALSO READ: Delhi Airport Assault: Pilot Denies ‘Passenger Dispute,’ Alleges Casteist Remarks And Threats To Female Family Members