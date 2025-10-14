EPFO Full Withdrawal: How To Easily Access And Withdraw Your Full EPF Balance Online Using UAN Portal And UMANG App

EPFO Full Withdrawal: Big news for EPFO subscribers!

If you’re part of the seven crore-plus members under the Employee Provident Fund Organisation, here’s something that might just make your day. You can now withdraw up to 100% of your eligible EPF balance, yes, that includes both your hard-earned employee share and the employer’s contribution.

This isn’t just a random update; it comes straight from the top. The EPFO’s Central Board of Trustees (CBT), led by Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, gave this green light in their recent meeting.

So, why does this matter? Well, before, partial withdrawals had more red tape and limits, but now, things are simplified and more flexible, perfect if you need cash for big expenses or emergencies without dipping into your retirement savings completely.

Ready to take full control of your EPF money when you need it?

Looks like EPFO is making it easier for you to do just that!

EPFO Full Withdrawal: Simplification Of Partial Withdrawal Provisions

To enhance ease of living for EPF members, 13 complex withdrawal rules have been merged into a single, streamlined framework divided into three categories:

Essential Needs (illness, education, marriage)

Housing Needs

Special Circumstances

Members can now withdraw up to 100% of the eligible balance, with liberalised withdrawal limits, education withdrawals allowed up to 10 times and marriage withdrawals up to five times (previously limited to a total of three withdrawals for both).

What Is The Eligible PF Balance For 100% Withdrawal?

A common question is: how much of your Provident Fund can you withdraw? The amount you can withdraw after keeping the required minimum balance is known as the eligible PF balance.

In simple terms, the EPFO requires you to maintain a minimum sum untouched to ensure you don’t lose your retirement benefits. After that, you can withdraw up to 75 percent of your existing Provident Fund balance to use for emergencies, education, or housing.

This way, you get financial flexibility without emptying your retirement fund. Smart, right?

Minimum Balance Requirement: 25% of Contributions

Members must maintain at least 25% of their contributions as a minimum balance in their EPF accounts at all times. This ensures:

Continued earning of the high EPFO interest rate (currently 8.25% per annum ).

). Compounding benefits for a healthy retirement corpus.

This balance requirement balances easy fund access with long-term retirement savings growth.

Fund Managers Approved For Debt Portfolio

The CBT has approved four fund managers to oversee EPFO’s debt portfolio for five years:

SBI Funds Management

HDFC AMC

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC

UTI AMC

This move aims to ensure prudent management, diversification, and enhanced returns on members’ provident fund savings in line with EPFO’s long-term objectives.

EPFO Full Withdrawal Process: How To Withdraw Money From EPFO Online

Use the UAN Member e-Sewa portal for faster, paperless processing.

for faster, paperless processing. No employer attestation required if UAN is linked with Aadhaar and KYC is verified.

Ensure your UAN is active and linked to your bank account, PAN, and Aadhaar.

EPFO Online full withdrawal process

Log in to the UAN portal using your UAN, password, and captcha.

using your UAN, password, and captcha. Verify KYC: Go to the ‘Manage’ tab ‘KYC’ to check Aadhaar, PAN, and bank details verification.

Go to the ‘Manage’ tab ‘KYC’ to check Aadhaar, PAN, and bank details verification. Start a claim: Navigate to ‘Online Services’- select ‘Claim (Form-31, 19, 10C & 10D)’.

Navigate to ‘Online Services’- select ‘Claim (Form-31, 19, 10C & 10D)’. Confirm details: Enter the last 4 digits of your bank account and click ‘Verify’.

Enter the last 4 digits of your bank account and click ‘Verify’. Choose claim type: Select withdrawal type under ‘I Want To Apply For’ (partial, full settlement, pension).

Select withdrawal type under ‘I Want To Apply For’ (partial, full settlement, pension). Submit the request: Provide withdrawal purpose, amount, address; agree to certificate; submit with Aadhaar OTP.

How To Withdraw PF Using The UMANG App

Prerequisites For Withdrawal Via UMANG App

Your UAN (Universal Account Number) must be activated.

UAN must be linked with Aadhaar, PAN, and your bank account.

Your mobile number registered with Aadhaar must be active to receive the OTP.

You must meet the eligibility criteria for the type of withdrawal you’re applying for.

Step-by-Step PF Withdrawal Process Via UMANG App

Download And Log In Install the UMANG app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Log in using your Aadhaar number or mobile number.

Find EPFO Services On the homepage, search for “EPFO” or find it under the “Social Security & Pensioners” category.

Navigate to ‘Raise Claim’ Go to “Employee Centric Services” and select “Raise Claim”.

Enter UAN Provide your UAN and click “Get OTP”.

Verify OTP Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Select Claim Type Choose the appropriate form: Form 19 for full settlement Form 31 for partial withdrawal Form 10C for pension withdrawal

Fill and Submit Details Enter withdrawal amount, reason, and address. Confirm the information and submit your request.

Track Claim Status After submission, you’ll receive an acknowledgment number. Use it in the UMANG app to track your claim status.



(With Inputs)

