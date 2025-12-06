EPFO 3.0 Update: Withdraw PF Instantly via ATM/UPI – Launch, Benefits & Complete Rules Explained

EPFO 3.0 has made it easier to withdraw your Provident Fund (PF) by offering instant access to your funds using an ATM-like card or UPI payment options. Other features included in the rollout are Automatic Claim Settlement (ACS) and simplified processes for withdrawing funds.

The rollout of EPFO 3.0 began in October 2025, but was postponed due to technical testing. When the full rollout is complete, all members will have access to all the capabilities included in EPFO 3.0, including instant access to funds through ATM-like cards or UPI payment methods for an expected 30 crores of members.

Benefits include

Ability to withdraw funds instantly using an ATM-like device or UPI payment options instead of having to wait 7-20 days for your money.

Withdrawals of auto-settlement (95% of claims are settled automatically) without employer approval or having to go into your employer to correct an error in the claim

Simplified withdrawals of funds (partial withdrawals) from 13 rules to 3 categories, with decreased limits (5 times for marriage and 10 times for education).

Complete Withdrawal Rules

EPFO 3.0 sets a limit of 50% of EPFO member balance for emergency withdrawals to protect retirement funds. Minimum requirement of 25% member balance will remain as continues. 100% of member balance will only be left after 2 months of member remaining unemployed or member retires. Legal to withdraw through UAN number & Aadhar and Bank account number in order to obtain ATM/UPI.

Instructions to Withdraw

Members must go to the EPFO Portal and login. Select Withdrawal Type, select UPI/ ATM and enter UPI ID or PF-ATM card to withdraw. All EPFO claims for up to 1 lakh approved through UPI by an automated processing system. Verify via OTP for member security purposes.

This article is based on official EPFO announcements and verified news sources. Withdrawal limits, rules, and rollout dates may change. Employees should confirm details with EPFO before proceeding.