EPFO’s New UAN Rule: Why Is Aadhaar Face Authentication Taking Over?

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has made it compulsory to produce Universal Account Numbers (UAN) exclusively over Aadhaar-based Face Authentication Technology (FAT) via the UMANG app. This will be applicable from August 1, 2025. The intension of this move aims to restructure the UAN generation process and ensure foolproof identity validation directly through Aadhaar-linked credentials.

According to the EPFO circular dated July 30, 2025, the existing employer-based UAN generation method will remain only in extraordinary cases, such as for international workers and citizens of Nepal and Bhutan.

This updated system allows users to access 3- key services via the UMANG app:

1. Allotment and activation of UAN

2. Activation of existing UANs

3. Face authentication for already activated UANs