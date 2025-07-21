UIDAI to Roll Out Biometric Aadhaar Updates for Children via Schools in Phased Manner

A new initiative under implementation by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), it allows Children to update their Aadhaar biometrics on school campuses. Within the next 45 to 60 days, a phased implementation across the nation is expected to commence this project, which focuses to enhance coverage and convenience.

Children under five do not currently have biometric information included in their Aadhaar. The first Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU) must be completed after turning five. If it is completed before the age of seven, it is free; otherwise, there is a cost of ₹100. UIDAI believes that more than 7 crore youngsters still do not meet this standard. The Aadhaar number may be deactivated if the MBU is not finished by the age of seven.

The relevance of precise biometrics was encouraged by UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar, who stated, “We are currently testing the technology and it should be ready in 45- 60 days.”

According to surveys, failing to update biometrics might make it more difficult to complete necessary procedures including applying for scholarships, registering for entrance tests, school admissions and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) advantages.

How will the new scheme work?

Each district will receive biometric-enabled devices from UIDAI, which will be placed in schools so that kids can update their iris and fingerprint scans with permission from their parents. Families benefit from this method since it allows them to participate during school hours.

The implementation is scheduled in stages starting with the first MBU, followed by the second biometric update when youngsters turn 15. The second update’s spread to universities will probably be informed by the school-based model’s performance.

This program represents UIDAI’s main motive to make sure that everyone, including children, benefits from a strong and trustworthy identity verification system. The authority hopes to remove administrative obstacles and encourage greater compliance by integrating the biometric update procedure within the educational ecosystem.

In-depth details regarding the timetable and process will be sent to parents and school officials shortly. Meanwhile, UIDAI keeps reminding families to maintain the validity of their children’s Aadhaar numbers and urges timely compliance.

ALSO READ: NEET PG 2025: Exam-City Intimation Slip on July 21, Admit Card By July 31