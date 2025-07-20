NEET PG 2025: Exam-City Intimation Slip on July 21, Admit Card By July 31

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced that candidates appearing for the NEET PG 2025 exam will receive their exam city intimation slips on July 21, 2025. This material may be accessed through the NBEMS portal at natboard.edu.in and will be distributed via email to registered recipients.

In order to account for changes brought about by the decision to hold the exam in a single shift on August 3, 2025, candidates had previously chosen their preferred exam cities during a correction window that ran from June 13 to June 17. A re-submission option was also available.

The precise exam location and reporting information will be included in the NEET PG admission cards, which will be made available online on July 31.

Important Dates:

July 21: Release of the Exam City Slip July 31: Online access to the admit card August 3: Single-shift NEET PG 2025 exam day

Advisory for Candidates:

For updates, NBEMS advises candidates only to visit its official websites, natboard.edu.in, nbe.edu.in, and its official WhatsApp channel. It uses fake notifications to alert users about possible phishing. Any text message or email that promises high scores should be regarded as illegal.

Exam City Slip and Admit Card Access:

Go to natboard.edu.in. Select the appropriate link (“admit card” or “NEET PG 2025 exam city slip”). Enter your login information. Get the document and print it out.

Relevance for Aspirants:

Getting the city slip allows applicants to make travel and lodging arrangements well in advance of test day. The Supreme Court’s mandatory centralized single- shift schedule aims to reduce disparities in question paper difficulty between shifts and promote fairness.

ALSO READ: Odisha CM Launches ‘Shaktishree’ Initiative to Ensure Safety and Empowerment of Female Students on Campuses