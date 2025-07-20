Odisha CM Launches ‘Shaktishree’ Initiative to Ensure Safety and Empowerment of Female Students on Campuses

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Mahjhi unveiled “Shaktishree,” a revolutionary initiative to support the safety, security and empowerment of female students in higher education throughout the state, in the wake of a tragic incident at Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore, where a young student tragically committed suicide after being accused of sexual harassment.

The Odisha Chief Minister called a “non-negotiable policy for women’s protection and respect,” Shaktishree will be implemented in 730 government and aided colleges and 16 state universities. It consists of eight main areas of action:

Shaktishree Empowerment Cells: A female student (Shaktishree Sathi) and a female lecturer (Shaktishree Sanjojika) will lead a cell at each institution. These cells will be in charge of mental health awareness, legal education and safety training. Mentorship by Shakti Apas: Five senior women professionals will be assigned to each district to serve as mentors and advisors during their quarterly campus visits. The dedicated mobile application is available around-the-clock and provides immediate access to counselling through the national Tele-MANAS mental-health program, SOS alerts and the ability to register confidential complaints (by text, audio, or video). Code of Conduct & Gender Sensitivity Training: In order to promote professional behaviour and gender awareness, faculty and staff (both teaching and non-teaching) are required to complete yearly online training in accordance with the POSH Act and UGC regulations. To boost students’ confidence, each institution will host six-day training sessions. Campaign for Awareness (SAFE): The goal of the “Shaktishree Actions for Female Empowerment” (SAFE) program is to encourage dialogue on bullying, harassment and gender equality. Shakti Swaroopini Workshop: Coordinators will get together for yearly workshops to discuss program improvements, evaluate progress and exchange comments.



Widespread worries following the student’s July 12 self-immolation and July 14 death at AIIMS Bhubaneswar led to this historic endeavour. In addition to “Shaktishree,” the state is conducting an independent investigation into the incident, including institutional replies to requests from the Higher Education Department and CCTV footage from a UGC fact-finding expedition.

The launch event is highlighted in today’s video broadcast, which also lists the main components of Shaktishree:

Shaktishree’s structure alone won’t be enough to determine its efficiency; strong campus implementation is also necessary. Odisha seeks to create a culture where female students feel confident in their safety, dignity and empowerment through frequent audits, attentive supervision and observable progress measures.

